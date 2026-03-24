Chernyshov on Montreal Hospital Visit, When He Started Feeling Better (+)

NASHVILLE — Igor Chernyshov says he’s feeling “great” and has been feeling good since Montreal.

10 days ago, on the San Jose Sharks winger’s opening shift against the Montreal Canadiens, Chernyshov got tangled up with Mike Matheson, and suffered a truly scary-looking concussion.

Igor Chernyshov had to be helped off the ice after taking a scary fall from this hit pic.twitter.com/hZmsjm8n0q — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 14, 2026

But the star prospect insists that his ensuing Montreal hospital visit was just precautionary, evidenced by the young winger joining the San Jose Sharks on their trip to Ottawa right after the Canadiens contest. It’s also what a source basically told San Jose Hockey Now the next day, about Igor Chernyshov’s condition.

SJHN caught up with a clearly excited Chernyshov on Tuesday afternoon, and he spoke about when he started to feel better, if he’s had any setbacks since Montreal, and lining up with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith tonight.

Chernyshov’s English is still limited, so this interview is lightly edited to reflect that; the Russian winger clearly understood every question put to him.