Orlov Offers Winning Wisdom Amidst Sharks’ Losing Streak (+)

ST. LOUIS — Dmitry Orlov has been an unappreciated leader in the San Jose Sharks’ surprising season.

The veteran defenseman is also one of just four Sharks players who have won a Stanley Cup. Orlov hoisted the Cup in 2018 with the Washington Capitals.

“It’s not easy. It’s a mind-set,” he said. “If you want to be on top, you have to feel sore after the game.”

The 34-year-old had a lot to say about San Jose’s 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, after practice at Enterprise Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Orlov has been the team’s No. 1 defenseman this season, playing 21:20 a night. He’s a mainstay in all situations and leads the blueline with 29 points.

While the Sharks might have played themselves out of the playoff race with their current five-game losing streak, the veteran defenseman, 34, hasn’t given up.

As of Mar. 25, the San Jose Sharks are seven points out of the last wild card spot in the West, 13 games left, four teams to leapfrog.

It’ll take a minor miracle, but Orlov is glad that the Sharks still have something to play for this late in the season, a far cry from years past.

“It’s tough moments for our team, but I think we can do this,” he said. “Just need a little bit more sacrifice.”

He spoke at length about what winning hockey looks like and what the San Jose Sharks must do to get themselves back in the playoff race again.

Hopefully, the Sharks are listening: There’s lots of winning wisdom here.