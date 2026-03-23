Transforming Collin Graf: How Sharks Turned NCAA Playmaker Into Top NHL Penalty Killer

Collin Graf’s emergence as an NHL impact player is a tribute to every level of San Jose Sharks’ scouting and development and coaching.

And of course, to Graf himself.

The undrafted college free agent has been perhaps the biggest surprise on the Sharks this season, blossoming into a 20-goal scorer (he’s one away!) and most-trusted penalty killer in just his sophomore campaign.

As much as San Jose’s unexpected success this year can be attributed to Macklin Celebrini’s ascension from Calder Trophy finalist to Hart Trophy contender, Graf’s rise looms large, too.

Here’s how it happened — with insights from Graf, GM Mike Grier, head coach Ryan Warsofsky, and San Jose Barracuda assistant coach Louis Mass — on how Graf went from college free agent to developing in the minors to major player.

Choosing the Sharks

Why did Graf choose to sign with the San Jose Sharks?

Graf, after going undrafted, began making waves as a 20-year-old at Quinnipiac.

Grier says director of player personnel Scott Fitzgerald, who heads NCAA scouting for the organization, identified Graf as someone that the Sharks should sign. Fitzgerald, famously, led the Boston Bruins’ signing of college free agent Torey Krug in 2012.

Graf, in his last two seasons with the Bobcats, piled up 43 goals and 108 points in just 75 games, winning a national championship in 2023. Graf was a top-10 Hobey Baker finalist in those two years, and was the most sought-after college free agent at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. 28 teams were interested in signing him.

Two things that the San Jose Sharks offered Graf stood out.