Reaves Leaves Game, Flyers Ground Sharks 4-1

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Philadelphia Flyers into SAP Center.

Dmitry Orlov scored, but the Sharks lose 4-1.

Period 1

Mukhamadullin, good pass to open up space for top line to begin.

Reaves 10-9 Wilson. Reaves fell while throwing, but he definitely landed more shots.

Ryan Reaves got into a scrap with Garrett Wilson, dislocated his finger, and went to the bench to have one of the Sharks trainers pop it back into place 😩🤢 pic.twitter.com/EabWrPx6Nh — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 21, 2026

2 in: Oh man, Orlov almost had Celebrini to the races, but missed the pass. Not an easy one, but an example of, you gotta get Macklin at least one elite puck-mover in the coming years to work with.

4 in: Graf, Wennberg, and Gaudette just miss an open net for Gaudette. Good work to get close though.

6 in: Dickinson and Sherwood double-team Michkov up high, good PK’ing, Sherwood shot. That will make Tocchet unhappy.

8 in: Mukhamadullin tried to tough it out on the bench, he was in tremendous pain after blocking a shot in the mid-section. Went to the room and came back.

7 left: Leddy does a good job on the pinch, fighting for the puck along the wall.

The San Jose Sharks have had two power plays in the first period that have looked a little listless.

Reaves went into locker room.

Period 2

Reaves came out late, but back on the bench.

Tippett goal: Leddy got a stick on a stretch pass but couldn’t stop it, deflected pass or dump-in went straight to Tippett. Leddy leaned to go after a puck a second, and with that, Tippett had the open lane, blows by Leddy. Blasts it by Nedeljkovic. I actually think Leddy has been serviceable since his return, but got caught flat-footed there.

5 in: Big block and clear on PK by Ostapchuk. Big kill for the San Jose Sharks, Nedeljkovic with a couple big saves, hopefully it gives the Sharks some energy. They need to pick it up.

10 in: Vladar makes save on Celebrini backhand, then Tippett roasts Dickinson wide, that can’t happen, pure one-on-one, Dickinson has to manage depth. Subtle thing, but different than what happened to Leddy.

Orlov goal: Couple Flyers look a little too focused on Celebrini on PP wall, Eklund comes up with puck and finds Orlov down the slot.

Love that fist-pump celly from Orlov on his goal! #SJSharks need that emotion now — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 21, 2026

Eklund penalty: Gets too handsy with Tippett. Tippett’s been a problem for the Sharks today. Besides off the wing, he also knocked down Celebrini hard in the first.

Reaves has been on the bench for most of the period, after going into the locker room for a bit, but he hasn't played yet in this period — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 21, 2026

Goodrow 10-9 Cates. Goodrow ran through Zegras on the wall, Zegras slow to get up but looks fine. Cates stands up for his guy, fans give Goodrow big round of applause. That was a good hit on the PK. Another big kill.

Celebrini to wing but could be end-of-period deal, Wennberg centering him and Smith. They did do that earlier in period too, though hard to say it’s a certain change with so much special teams in this period and Reaves not playing. Curious how they start third.

Eklund and Hathaway going at it, two ratty players going at each other. Fun to watch, though Eklund will want no part in fisticuffs there.

The Sharks need just one good period, let’s see if they’ve got it.

Period 3

Wennberg still centering Celebrini and Smith, which is how they ended second period.

Good rush up by Mukhamadullin, forehand pass to forward, then he pushes center lane. His shot deflected out, but like the offensive aggression.

Dvorak goal: Hathaway lined up Celebrini, Celebrini didn’t seem to see him. Rare to see Celebrini lined up like that twice in a game, and especially without getting to brace himself. Tough moment to take a penalty, but no problem with what Ferraro does, no problem with Hathaway’s hit, and that’s a reasonable penalty.

3 in: Glorious chance for Misa coming down slot, open…and his stick snaps. Oh, man.

Zegras penalty: Celebrini was launching on this power play, you know that he wants to make up for Ferraro’s penalty. Five shots, but all perimeter though, which I know is Celebrini’s range, but would love to see some crashing the net too. That’s where losing Toffoli hurts, Smith, Celebrini, and Eklund are all better flanking in PP scheme, on outside. Maybe for balance, try Sherwood on PP1 instead of Eklund?

Celebrini penalty: This is setting up to be a very upset Macklin third period. Let’s see if the Sharks can come up with the clutch kill.

8 left: Huge Vladar save on Wennberg one-timer. Sanheim gives Olympic teammate Celebrini a little bit of a shot after a net front battle.

Feels like Celebrini and Wennberg haven’t left the ice except for Misa line shifts.

5 left: Smith telegraphs a pass high to Celebrini, intercepted, Flyers off to the races for clear-cut 2-on-1, huge save by Nedeljkovic.

4 left: Gorgeous entry by Misa, through a couple Flyers, the offense is really coming for him. This is easily his highest-usage 5-on-5 game this year, has got to be.

Kurashev has had one shift in the third — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 21, 2026

Sanheim goal: Celebrini turnover, Sanheim ENG, this loss is going to be a trial for Celebrini. That was a telegraphed pass to, I assume, Smith. He forgoes his usual stick smash.