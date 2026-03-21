San Jose Sharks
Reaves Leaves Game, Flyers Ground Sharks 4-1
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Philadelphia Flyers into SAP Center.
Dmitry Orlov scored, but the Sharks lose 4-1.
Period 1
Mukhamadullin, good pass to open up space for top line to begin.
Reaves 10-9 Wilson. Reaves fell while throwing, but he definitely landed more shots.
Ryan Reaves got into a scrap with Garrett Wilson, dislocated his finger, and went to the bench to have one of the Sharks trainers pop it back into place 😩🤢 pic.twitter.com/EabWrPx6Nh
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 21, 2026
2 in: Oh man, Orlov almost had Celebrini to the races, but missed the pass. Not an easy one, but an example of, you gotta get Macklin at least one elite puck-mover in the coming years to work with.
4 in: Graf, Wennberg, and Gaudette just miss an open net for Gaudette. Good work to get close though.
6 in: Dickinson and Sherwood double-team Michkov up high, good PK’ing, Sherwood shot. That will make Tocchet unhappy.
8 in: Mukhamadullin tried to tough it out on the bench, he was in tremendous pain after blocking a shot in the mid-section. Went to the room and came back.
7 left: Leddy does a good job on the pinch, fighting for the puck along the wall.
The San Jose Sharks have had two power plays in the first period that have looked a little listless.
Reaves went into locker room.
Period 2
Reaves came out late, but back on the bench.
Tippett goal: Leddy got a stick on a stretch pass but couldn’t stop it, deflected pass or dump-in went straight to Tippett. Leddy leaned to go after a puck a second, and with that, Tippett had the open lane, blows by Leddy. Blasts it by Nedeljkovic. I actually think Leddy has been serviceable since his return, but got caught flat-footed there.
5 in: Big block and clear on PK by Ostapchuk. Big kill for the San Jose Sharks, Nedeljkovic with a couple big saves, hopefully it gives the Sharks some energy. They need to pick it up.
10 in: Vladar makes save on Celebrini backhand, then Tippett roasts Dickinson wide, that can’t happen, pure one-on-one, Dickinson has to manage depth. Subtle thing, but different than what happened to Leddy.
Orlov goal: Couple Flyers look a little too focused on Celebrini on PP wall, Eklund comes up with puck and finds Orlov down the slot.
Love that fist-pump celly from Orlov on his goal! #SJSharks need that emotion now
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 21, 2026
Eklund penalty: Gets too handsy with Tippett. Tippett’s been a problem for the Sharks today. Besides off the wing, he also knocked down Celebrini hard in the first.
Reaves has been on the bench for most of the period, after going into the locker room for a bit, but he hasn't played yet in this period
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 21, 2026
Goodrow 10-9 Cates. Goodrow ran through Zegras on the wall, Zegras slow to get up but looks fine. Cates stands up for his guy, fans give Goodrow big round of applause. That was a good hit on the PK. Another big kill.
Celebrini to wing but could be end-of-period deal, Wennberg centering him and Smith. They did do that earlier in period too, though hard to say it’s a certain change with so much special teams in this period and Reaves not playing. Curious how they start third.
Eklund and Hathaway going at it, two ratty players going at each other. Fun to watch, though Eklund will want no part in fisticuffs there.
The Sharks need just one good period, let’s see if they’ve got it.
Period 3
Wennberg still centering Celebrini and Smith, which is how they ended second period.
Good rush up by Mukhamadullin, forehand pass to forward, then he pushes center lane. His shot deflected out, but like the offensive aggression.
Dvorak goal: Hathaway lined up Celebrini, Celebrini didn’t seem to see him. Rare to see Celebrini lined up like that twice in a game, and especially without getting to brace himself. Tough moment to take a penalty, but no problem with what Ferraro does, no problem with Hathaway’s hit, and that’s a reasonable penalty.
3 in: Glorious chance for Misa coming down slot, open…and his stick snaps. Oh, man.
Zegras penalty: Celebrini was launching on this power play, you know that he wants to make up for Ferraro’s penalty. Five shots, but all perimeter though, which I know is Celebrini’s range, but would love to see some crashing the net too. That’s where losing Toffoli hurts, Smith, Celebrini, and Eklund are all better flanking in PP scheme, on outside. Maybe for balance, try Sherwood on PP1 instead of Eklund?
Celebrini penalty: This is setting up to be a very upset Macklin third period. Let’s see if the Sharks can come up with the clutch kill.
8 left: Huge Vladar save on Wennberg one-timer. Sanheim gives Olympic teammate Celebrini a little bit of a shot after a net front battle.
Feels like Celebrini and Wennberg haven’t left the ice except for Misa line shifts.
5 left: Smith telegraphs a pass high to Celebrini, intercepted, Flyers off to the races for clear-cut 2-on-1, huge save by Nedeljkovic.
4 left: Gorgeous entry by Misa, through a couple Flyers, the offense is really coming for him. This is easily his highest-usage 5-on-5 game this year, has got to be.
Kurashev has had one shift in the third
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 21, 2026
Sanheim goal: Celebrini turnover, Sanheim ENG, this loss is going to be a trial for Celebrini. That was a telegraphed pass to, I assume, Smith. He forgoes his usual stick smash.
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Game winning goal scored on a PP after Ferraro takes a retaliation penalty after a perfectly clean hit against Celebrini. Just plainly stupid stuff from a team that is supposedly trying to make the playoffs. Cannot be putting yourself in the box in the third period of a 1-1 game for stuff like that.
Exactly what I said you can’t do in a playoff race. Fucking dumb. Please do not re-sign him. He should be a leader on this team. To be fair he’s never been in a playoff race so now he’s hopefully learned his lesson.
I have less issue with that than I do with the officials simply not calling an instigator against Cates the period prior. Absolutely bush league. It incentivizes borderline hits. That hit on Mack was clean. Will the next one be? Now, if I’m any team playing the Sharks, my game plan is to target Macklin with the type of injurious hits that merit a response. That means eventually, someone will hurt him and NHL hockey will be less fun to watch. That just doesn’t make sense to me, it never has, and it’s brutal to watch. Protect your fucking stars,… Read more »
You’ve pretty clearly explained why it’s very stupid for the Sharks to be taking these retaliation penalties. Doing it motivates opponents to seek out and hit Celebrini as much as they can because they know the Sharks will retaliate even on clean hits. None of the hits against Celebrini today were malicious or dirty. Just clean hockey.
Exactly, if the hit on Mack was clean the hit on Zegras was cleaner. Call it consistently. Who knows if the sharks could have put it up 2-1 at the end of the 2nd period which makes it a completely different game. Instead they basically encouraged Philly to do the same thing to Mack while telling them don’t worry you won’t be punished for anything. I love a physical game, and I don’t mind the fighting, but it has to be consistent officiating which it was not.
They were both clean hits. Should have been an instigator on the Goodrow play but the NHL rarely calls those anymore. If you want a penalty then be Smart like Hathaway and refuse to drop the gloves making the call automatic for the refs.
Regardless it doesn’t change the point that doing this crap just motivates other teams to hit Celebrini more. They know doing so will put them on the PP. It’s counter intuitive.
So by your logic you would have preferred Goodrow to just Turtle and get suckered? That would definitely send a message to the rest of the league. That is exactly what this team has been trying to get away from this year as last year it was common knowledge that the sharks had no one to stand up for themselves.
I literally don’t care about the Goodrow play. I care about our team retaliating against clean hits only motivating teams to hit Celebrini more while also causing the Sharks to lose hockey games.
your argument makes no sense, so it’s ok for other teams to stick up for their young players like zegras, but because of how the refs turned a blind eye towards the sharks no one should stick up for Mack, go root for another team cuz you clearly don’t care for this one. The sharks are young and learning how to win these tight physical games, hell the fact that they are even in the conversation for playoffs is a huge milestone for a team that had 20 wins last year, yes the pacific is garbage but the experience they… Read more »
Hell yes. We’re trying to win, I would give goody flowers for faking like he was going to drop them and then goading him into a penalty. That’s called smart hockey in a playoff chase.
A hit doesn’t need to be dirty to hurt someone. You don’t let an opponent run your teenage franchise player, plain and simple. Ferraro did exactly what he should have. He did exactly what most fans were screaming for last season. He did exactly what Cates did less than 20 minutes earlier. If the officials called a consistent game, this wouldn’t be an issue. It’s ridiculous what this team has had to endure, and if the officials refuse to protect you, you have to do it yourself.
No most fans are certainly not screaming for Sharks players to retaliate against perfectly normal hits and saying that is “protecting yourself” is once again the counter intuitive logic that the NHL is filled with. Giving the other team PPs whenever they hit Celebrini makes them want to do it even more. Definitely protects Celebrini putting an even bigger target on his back.
Sorry bub but it’s playoff hockey and if you don’t like someone checking your guy then pick your spot and line their guy up. You have to be smart and you have to be tough. Flying in and jumping someone for a good hit isn’t tough it’s just stupid and you’re embarrassing your guy like he can’t play with the big boys. Being tough is chipping pucks in and finishing your checks relentlessly over and over and over. That’s what a real tough guy does.
I don’t agree that the players are out there trying to injure him. They want to be physical, but I just don’t buy that they’re out there trying to actually injure him.
Like what happened to Hertl
Glad to see a voice of reason and call it as it is. Also, the Sharks wanted to make the playoffs so badly to gain that valuable experience of playing important games, only to completely discarding that idea as of late. If they learn a lesson, that’s good, if they don’t it’s on them and the leadership/coaching. Anyone else noticed that Celly looks a little tired after the Olympics? Seems like his high spirits and intensity are gone now which doesn’t surprise me after carrying the team or almost 70 games.
Of course you fail to recognize that even failing they way they are will be valuable experience that will help them when the roster is actually good enough to make the playoffs.
Two straight games where the Sharks win the Corsi battle but get dominated on scoring chances. Doing a lot of settling for perimeter shots and playing pretty porous defense in the defensive zone.
This is the fenwick shot chart for today’s game. Not ideal.
I remember a game that I think was probably like in the Craig Janney/Ray Sheppard 95-96 season, and before some particular game it was in the papers that the team just needed to put pucks on net. The team was saying it, in the papers, not the media saying it.
So that next game, they’d just flip wrist shots at the net as soon as they crossed the blue line into the zone. Achieving said objective of putting up a higher shot count.
It was very funny.
If I remember correctly, Sheppard was a bad influence on the team and tried to pull Nolan with him which almost ended up with a fist battle at Nolan’ beer joint and that was the end of him with the Sharks.
Ray Sheppard? That’s an deep-cut!
I never cared for Sheppard because we traded Igor Larionov for him, Larionov and Makarov were what gave me my love for the game as an 8 year old.
You remember incorrectly.
That sounds like something Janney would do. He was very ornery and sarcastic.
Who was that forgot coach in between Constantine and Darryl?
Al Sims. I’m a better coach than that rube.
That’s chart is so telling. They are so happy to play keep away around the perimeter and it makes them feel like they are playing well but you can literally see the well coached teams circle the wagons and play good positioning because they know we aren’t going to crash the net like big boys.
The coach isn’t telling them to play perimeter hockey. The Wario hate is beyond dumb and unjustified. When he’s had appropriate level talent, he’s won at every level he’s coached. He has the cheapest roster in the NHL in the playoff conversation. You just don’t know what you’re talking about, buddy. Now hush up.😘
You might be frustrated by the team’s recent results, but just think how bad things would be if they didn’t have Kiefer Sherwood.
Such an idiotic comment. What do you get out of posting such dumb shit?
Playoff teams do not make stupid mistakes this late in the season, they take advantage of other teams stupid mistakes.
Flyers took advantage of the Sharks stupid mistakes. Make your own conclusions as what type of team the Sharks are.
(Hint: Sharks are not a playoff team)
ps: shorky you need not reply, we all know your response.
Oh really? I don’t even know what my response is. Go ahead and enlighten me. I was going to upvote your comment until I got to the part where you drug me into it for no apparent reason. If you read at the top I said almost the exact same thing but hey enjoy your victim complex and glad to know I don’t have to pay rent in your head.
Haha, it’s your insistent compulsion to reply to EVERY comment on this board regardless of whether it is relevant or not.
Do you just haunt this board, refreshing 100’s of times a day waiting for the next new comment so that you can reply to it?
Do you seek attention that badly? Go outside once in awhile, pet your dog, you really need to get another hobby as constantly haunting this board & waiting for the next new comment so that you can reply/argue is not good for your mental health.
Good day Sir!
Awwww…. lol! You brought me into it by name buddy. You should maybe go get yourself checked out. Or maybe I guess you mad from a couple comment sections back or something? Whatever… Spent plenty of time outside with my family today. Thanks for the moronic take though. I guess I really do live rent free in that little studio apt you call a mind. Seems like maybe you don’t handle the team losing very well. Maybe you should take a break and “Go outside once in awhile, pet your dog, you really need to get another hobby…” This is… Read more »
It’s hilarious how every Shark player looks to get the puck to Celebrini. And guess what? The other team knows that too. Smother Macklin & you smother the Sharks offense.
Sharks are easy to gameplan against…
Someone needs to post the Win-Loss record when Klingberg & Leddy are in the lineup. Pretty sure there’s more Ls than Ws. Lots more…
The fact that we are playing both Klinger and Leddy is just unserious.
Maybe the coach sees a defenseman in the draft he really loves?
at the same time, if not go to the playoffs, Sharks are in quite good position to test the lottery luck.
You sound like Yoda
“Should the playoffs elude them, in quite good position to test the lottery luck, the Sharks are.” That would be more proper Yoda.
😆
The Sharks are 7th from last right now which I think is right around where we anticipated them to be this year.