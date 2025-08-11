Warsofsky Loved This Will Smith Shift: What It Means for Next Season? (+)

Ryan Warsofsky was still raving about this Will Smith shift over a month after it happened.

“If you go back and watch the Montreal overtime, that’s how he needs to play,” Warsofsky said on Apr. 2 about a Feb. 27 OT shift at the Montreal Canadiens. “He does it at times, and at times, he has a habit of not doing it.”

So what was special about this Smith shift?

As we approach the beginning of the 20-year-old center-winger’s sophomore season, let’s roll the tape on what Smith needs to do more of in 2025-26.

Why did Warsofsky like about the rookie’s shift? And according to Stathletes, where can the young San Jose Sharks star improve next year?