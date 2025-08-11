San Jose Sharks
Warsofsky Loved This Will Smith Shift: What It Means for Next Season? (+)
Ryan Warsofsky was still raving about this Will Smith shift over a month after it happened.
“If you go back and watch the Montreal overtime, that’s how he needs to play,” Warsofsky said on Apr. 2 about a Feb. 27 OT shift at the Montreal Canadiens. “He does it at times, and at times, he has a habit of not doing it.”
So what was special about this Smith shift?
As we approach the beginning of the 20-year-old center-winger’s sophomore season, let’s roll the tape on what Smith needs to do more of in 2025-26.
Why did Warsofsky like about the rookie’s shift? And according to Stathletes, where can the young San Jose Sharks star improve next year?
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.