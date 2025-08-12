What Should We Expect From Celebrini, Other Young Sharks Next Year?

What should we realistically expect from the San Jose Sharks’ young guns next season?

To figure that out, let’s look at some recent comps to project statistical expectations for Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund, Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson, and Yaroslav Askarov.

What are best and worst-case scenarios for these hopeful San Jose Sharks franchise linchpins?

Macklin Celebrini

2024 No. 1 pick Celebrini enjoyed a 63-point rookie campaign as an 18-year-old.

These three No. 1 picks went in three different directions after solid 18-year-old campaigns.

2008 first-overall Steven Stamkos exploded, going from 23 goals and 46 points in 2008-09 to 51 goals and 95 points as a sophomore.

2023 first-overall Connor Bedard has plateaued a little, going from 61 points in 68 games as a rookie to 67 points in a full schedule last year.

2013 first-overall Nathan MacKinnon slumped, winning the 2013 Calder Trophy with 63 points, before following with 38, 52, and 53-point seasons.

My prediction? Celebrini takes a leap for the San Jose Sharks, but perhaps not into superstardom just yet. Let’s say he becomes a point-per-game player.

No matter what happens to Celebrini next year, MacKinnon is a fantastic example of not giving up on talent too early. It took him a while longer than expected, but in his fifth season, he dropped 97 points and finished second in the Hart Trophy voting.