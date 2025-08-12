San Jose Sharks
What Should We Expect From Celebrini, Other Young Sharks Next Year?
What should we realistically expect from the San Jose Sharks’ young guns next season?
To figure that out, let’s look at some recent comps to project statistical expectations for Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund, Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson, and Yaroslav Askarov.
What are best and worst-case scenarios for these hopeful San Jose Sharks franchise linchpins?
Macklin Celebrini
2024 No. 1 pick Celebrini enjoyed a 63-point rookie campaign as an 18-year-old.
These three No. 1 picks went in three different directions after solid 18-year-old campaigns.
2008 first-overall Steven Stamkos exploded, going from 23 goals and 46 points in 2008-09 to 51 goals and 95 points as a sophomore.
2023 first-overall Connor Bedard has plateaued a little, going from 61 points in 68 games as a rookie to 67 points in a full schedule last year.
2013 first-overall Nathan MacKinnon slumped, winning the 2013 Calder Trophy with 63 points, before following with 38, 52, and 53-point seasons.
My prediction? Celebrini takes a leap for the San Jose Sharks, but perhaps not into superstardom just yet. Let’s say he becomes a point-per-game player.
No matter what happens to Celebrini next year, MacKinnon is a fantastic example of not giving up on talent too early. It took him a while longer than expected, but in his fifth season, he dropped 97 points and finished second in the Hart Trophy voting.
Read the full story at NBC Sports Bay Area
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Great player comparisons. I think it’s really important this season for Askarov to be hungry like (the) Wolf.
These are very conservative projections. Celebrini was pretty much a point a game last year. You’re projecting only small improvements for everyone else.
Dickinson is spending the year in the NHL, there’s no other path for him
I was really surprised Sheng said he thought Dickinson might be better suited going back to the OHL. Like, what?
The Sharks had 4 impact rookies last season. Macklin and Smith had major impacts, while Graf and Mukh had meaningful but more modest impacts. Several others showed up for a cameo, only Jack Thompson seemed to be close to NHL ready. I’ve laid out a pretty normal player progression, beginning in their draft year year 1: OHL/NCAA type league (playing against only younger players) year 2: AHL or equivalent (younger and older players) year 3: mostly AHL with some NHL year 4: Mostly NHL with maybe some AHL year 5: NHL regular year 6: good NHL player In general, smaller… Read more »
I don’t think Misa needs to go the NCAA. He’s as good a prospect or better than Will Smith was. He’s the same age coming in. He’s 6’1, 183 lbs. He’s not small. He will need to add muscle and strength, yes. But it’s not like he’s some skinny noodle. He has a more well-rounded game than Smith did a year ago and they have a blue print that worked for Smith so there’s no reason not to think it will work for Misa.
I’ll note that he finished last season dealing with back issues and Keegan, on the recent podcast, wondered if he was still dealing with that issue in the recent summer showcase. I’m very high on Misa, but the leap from Saginaw to the NHL is massive.
Macklin, McKenna, Smith and Fantilli are among players who went or are going the NCAA path.
I worry about Misa’s back and his ability to add that muscle in time for the NHL season. If I knew he was healthy and eating protein bars and hitting the gym, is feel a lot better
Edit: just read Zeke said the same thing… Didn’t read the whole thread.
Mac is so locked into his process he knows what he has to do to be an elite player even when the pucks not going in. He knows the work that great players put in on their conditioning to get where they want to go. He knows that he needs to work on his face offs so he can be a top flight center who kills huge penalties and wins huge face offs at the end of the game. He’s so locked into his process like all great players are and he’s only what 19? The kids on his way.