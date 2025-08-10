Dean Tait Shares Stories Behind Best Sharks Photos of 2024-25

The San Jose Sharks miss a lot, but San Jose Hockey Now photographer Dean Tait does not.

In another cellar-dwelling campaign for the Sharks, Tait and his Sport Shots came through with winning shot after shot.

Dean has been shooting the San Jose Sharks and Barracuda games for SJHN for the last three years.

Sport Shots also shoots youth sports teams all over the Bay Area, taking team and individual and live action pictures.

Here are some of Dean’s favorite pics and stories, in chronological order, from the 2024-25 San Jose Sharks’ season.

10/14/24 vs. St. Louis Blues

Dean Tait: “You only score your first goal once! At least a dozen photographers showed up at SAP Center for Macklin Celebrini’s first NHL game, which is twice as many as usual. I was not assigned my typical photo hole in the first period. Although I was initially disappointed, I was elated to get this shot from the Concourse level. Initially everyone – including Mack – thought that Eklund scored. Eklund was the only one who knew otherwise and is seen here celebrating Mack’s first NHL goal.”

11/7/24 vs. Minnesota Wild

Tait: “A happy accident. I knew it could be Marc-Andre Fleury’s last game at the Tank, so when he was on my end during the second period, I kept focus on him. As the play developed, Celebrini skated in front of my lens and remained just long enough for focus to grab him. I discovered this shot during the intermission and it was the only image of 20-plus images where Mack was in focus instead of Fleury. Celebrini is tack sharp just as the puck leaves his stick. I also like that in the background, Tyler Toffoli has his stick on the ice ready for a backdoor tap-in.”

11/18/24 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Tait: “Toffoli celly. I was shooting from the Shark Head beside Sharks Photographer, Andreea Cardani, when Toffoli scored in the second period. I notice him turn and see Andreea and come towards us for his celebration. Sometimes, it is better to be lucky than good!”

12/14/24 vs. Utah Hockey Club

Tait: “Nick in Section 114. The last few seasons have been challenging for the Sharks, including attendance at home games. Everyone who works at SAP Center is part of the fan experience and Nick is one of the best! Things can get predictable when shooting over 45 games each season. So, I try to get something different each game. In this photo, Nick is encouraging his section during a power play.”

12/28/24 vs. Calgary Flames

Tait: “Wolf’s jump. This was the first time Calgary came to town this season. I’ve taken pictures of Dustin Wolf as a kid on the LA Jr. Kings, as well as when he was in the AHL with the Stockton Heat and Calgary Wranglers. I knew of his ritual jump before each period. Out of the sequence of images, I liked the framing of this shot in particular. Calder finalist, Dustin Wolf, makes my Top-10!”

3/13/25 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Tait: “Mano-a-mano. The two No. 1 picks from the last two drafts, Connor Bedard and Celebrini played together growing up in North Vancouver. Both have the weight of their respective franchises on their shoulders. I was looking to see how they would greet each other at center ice, Bedard smiled and said hi first. In this image Celebrini is talking to Bedard with veteran referee Chris Rooney also joining in the conversation.”

3/20/25 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Tait: “Two rookies in one. We saw a number of rookie laps this year. I quickly realized that I could get a unique image if I shot from the Zamboni tunnel. ‘Luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.’ As Luca Cagnoni and Georgi Romanov took their rookie laps, Romanov made a ‘rookie’ mistake by skating behind the net while Cagnoni was about to take a shot. Romanov ducked just as I captured this image of the two Barracuda teammates sharing a special moment as San Jose Sharks.”

4/11/25 @ Edmonton Oilers

Tait: “Smith sighting! For the past three seasons, I’ve made it to Edmonton for the Sharks’ final road trip of the year. I don’t always shoot warm-ups at home games, but I wanted to see whether the Sharks ‘young guns’ would draw fans on the road. This young woman was overjoyed to see Will Smith!”

4/13/25 @ Calgary Flames

Tait: “Quick visit between veterans. The only time I have to review my pictures in-game is during TV timeouts. Depending on how much action I see in my end, I sometimes finish early. During the third period in Calgary, I noticed Barclay Goodrow stayed to chat with veteran referee Wes McCauley rather than head back to the bench. There is a healthy respect between players and officials who both have a job to do.”

4/16/25 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Tait: “Chivalry is not dead. During the third period of the final home game of the season, Corey Perry was crashing the net – as he does – and was hooked to the ground. As he went down, Perry took the legs out from under Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Noah Gregor had the presence of mind to move in to prevent Nugent-Hopkins’ head from hitting the ice.”

