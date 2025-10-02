Sharks Locker Room: Eklund on Mission, How Are Misa & Dickinson Playing?

The San Jose Sharks still need to find another level.

It’s just pre-season, but the Sharks have consistently looked a step behind so far, falling behind 3-0 to the Anaheim Ducks, a repeat of Monday’s 3-2 defeat to the Ducks. Like Monday in Anaheim, San Jose made a spirited comeback, getting within a goal before two empty-netters sealed a 5-2 loss.

William Eklund and Jeff Skinner scored.

One thing that Eklund has expressed this training camp — and maybe because he’s one of a few Sharks who was here during The Season Who Must Not Be Named, the -150 Goal Differential 2023-24 campaign that was the NHL’s worst since the Ottawa Senators’ -196 in 1993-94 — he’s voiced a clear disgust with losing.

“He’s on a little bit of a mission right now, you could see it. He wants to start helping this team win hockey games. He cares,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky remarked. “He wants to be a factor and help us win hockey games. We need every guy to be at that mindset.”

Of course, every player wants to be a factor in winning hockey games. The difference with Eklund, the 22-year-old seems sure that he can be a factor in the best league in the world, and so far, he’s doing it. For youth, especially, difference-making talent and confidence and execution is a hard-earned combination.

Eklund, Tyler Toffoli, and Will Smith spoke after the loss. Warsofsky also discussed Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson’s progress in camp.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on who needed to make a better play on the Sam Colangelo goal, Dmitry Orlov or Michael Misa:

Little bit of both.

Warsofsky, on Misa and Sam Dickinson’s performances:

I gotta look at the film. I thought, watching it live, they did some good things, and then when the pace gets going, they’re on their heels a little bit. They’ve gotta be a little bit harder on their stick at times. Move pucks a little bit quicker, but it’s all to be expected.

Warsofsky, on Carl Grundstrom and Cam Lund tonight:

I thought both of them were good. Grundy was good. Did the things that we asked him to do.

I thought Cam looked comfortable. Obviously, played some games last year. Looked comfortable. Obviously, some things to continue to improve on without the puck. Winning walls. D pinching on him, will have to work on. But he did some good things.

Warsofsky, on Ryan Reaves:

Thought Ryan Reaves was great. Really good. One of our best forwards.

He’s good on the bench. His play on the ice was really good. Protect pucks, did the things that we were trying to do systematically.

Warsofsky, on Eklund:

He’s on a little bit of a mission right now, you could see it. He wants to start helping this team win hockey games. He cares.

There’s the Olympic year. Let’s not hide from that. There’s a carrot there.

So he seems extremely driven.

Obviously, the contract’s done, we can move forward. But he wants to be a factor and help us win hockey games. We need every guy to be at that mindset.

Tyler Toffoli

Toffoli, on John Klingberg:

He’s been one of the best power play d-men in the league, in my opinion, since I’ve been in the league. So good along the blueline. He just understands when to make plays. Obviously, seems a little risky, maybe, but he’s been doing that for 10-plus years.

Toffoli said this with a smile about Celebrini, got a laugh from us: "I feel like we've been talking about him every single day. We miss him too, don't worry." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 2, 2025

Will Smith

Smith, comparing this training camp to his first one last year:

Just preparation-wise, I think it’s better. And talked about it earlier in camp, put on some weights and feel better in the corners and stuff. So I think come start of the year here, should be ready to go.

William Eklund

Eklund, on Klingberg’s impact on the power play:

A lot of poise with the puck. He’s been doing it a long time in this league, so he knows what it’s about. He is a great playmaker out there, he helps a lot out there.

Eklund, on Smith’s growth as a player:

He’s always out there when it counts. He makes plays that not a lot of guys see. He did it last year, but I think he’s doing it even more this year.