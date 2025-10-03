Why Will Sharks Be Better This Year?

Why will the San Jose Sharks be better this season?

Alan Hoshida, Sharks Pregame and Postgame Live host, and I preview the 2025-26 Sharks in this NBC Sports Bay Area video.

We discuss the San Jose Sharks’ new additions, and how they’ll help the team. What’s different about Dmitry Orlov and company, compared to Sharks’ additions from past off-seasons?

What’s a successful season going to look like for young stars Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund, and Yaroslav Askarov?

Will top prospects Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson break camp with the San Jose Sharks? Why was Misa the right selection at No. 2 in the 2025 Draft for the Sharks?

The Sharks’ system is deeper than these cream-of-the-crop young guns too: Quentin Musty, Luca Cagnoni, and Collin Graf have also had excellent training camps.

Alan and I share some bold predictions too! I’m predicting the Sharks to break how many points? And Alan thinks Smith is going to net his share of goals this season.