Power Play Shows Promise, But Sharks Lose 5-2

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Anaheim Ducks into SAP Center.

William Eklund and Jeff Skinner scored, but the Sharks lost 5-2. Anaheim did pot two empty-netters.

Period 1

3 in: Just pre-season, but more shit-disturbing shifts like that from Reaves, fans will like him just fine. Sidorov giving it back, but I suspect he might have hesitated a little if he knew it was Reaves he was inciting there.

4 in: Desharnais hits Toffoli with a beaut stretch pass, breakaway, post.

Klingberg-Smith-Eklund-Toffoli-Graf on Sharks PP1. Followed by Orlov-Misa-Skinner-Kurashev-Wennberg.

8 in: Good Lund shift, I liked what I saw there, first on puck, perfect low-to-high pass to Kurashev, then on opposite end, shakes Sidorov pressuring him in DZ. Size and skating there.

9 in: Save from Mukhamadullin! He’s getting a little too good at that haha. He seemed to give the weakside shooter too much space, though I wonder if that’s the team plan defensively.

10 in: Graf one-on-one versus Mintyukov, like that he’s able to create a shot there. Like I’ve said, does look faster.

Lund DZ pass up middle, misses target in NZ, turnover. That has to be better.

3 left: Great puck movement from Misa line, especially patented Eklund behind-the-net backhanded short-side pass to Toffoli. Misa fluid with the puck so far tonight too, making the simple plays.

Period 2

Sennecke goal: Off the draw, drags and wires it past Askarov. Thought it might have deflected but looks clean. What a shot!

Colangelo goal: Misa can’t get it in deep, not a great feed from Orlov either, puts San Jose Sharks on their heels. 2-on-1 other way, ugly.

Gauthier goal: Three-straight goals on three-straight shots for the Ducks. Orlov fumbles at the point, Gauthier does the rest. Not Orlov’s best night, guess it’s good to get it out of your system in the pre-season.

2 left: Not the period for the ages for the Sharks, but saw Misa playing with intention there, one-on-one with Solberg, wins it, pass misses target though. All this work leads to Solberg airmailing it out though, San Jose Sharks have a big power play.

Terrific Sharks’ power play, played with desperation and also executed, that is until Eklund might have heeled a good-looking Smith one-timer pass in the dying seconds. But credit to this group for finally giving the Sharks some actual momentum.

Period 3

Eklund goal: Before Smith at point feeds it front of net for Eklund to put in, it’s Klingberg at point, gets it from Smith low-to-high, doesn’t dust it off, fires it weakside to Eklund down-low and gets PK moving, that’s what Klingberg can do for you. Just smartly running a power play.

2 in: Mintyukov tries to get into it with Eklund, like seeing Desharnais, no questions asked, parachuting in to defend his teammate. Eklund gets the penalty though, big kill.

4 in: Kurashev off the crossbar, beaut entry feed from Skinner, Kurashev in stride.

Skinner goal: Lund does nice job on forecheck bothering Helleson, not direct influence, but still was on Helleson. Skinner, as he does, melts in the shadows, Kurashev finds him.

10 in: Nice down-low behind the back pass from Gaudette.

Misa lays a beaut one-timer pass in slot for Toffoli on counterattack, save. Eklund follow-up, save. Misa then backchecks hard, disrupts Anaheim exit, like. Again, he’s very willing, even if the result isn’t there.

4 left: Like that deception from Dickinson high to low pass. Anaheim bit.

2 left: Sennecke knocks Smith down, I think Smith a little lucky not to get called?