Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Pierre McGuire Doesn’t Believe in Sharks’ Rebuild

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

Pierre McGuire doesn’t believe in the San Jose Sharks’ rebuild.

“Anybody that says they’re believing in the rebuild in San Jose, their nose is growing by the second,” McGuire said on the “The Eye Test Podcast” on Wednesday. “You cannot tell me that rebuild in San Jose is being done properly.”

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, McGuire’s co-host, agreed, “There’s a rebuild – and there’s being stuck right now. And they’re stuck right now.”

McGuire and Murphy talked about the Sharks off and on from roughly 16 minutes into this episode to the 26-minute mark.

McGuire, most famously, was one of the stars of the “NHL on NBC” from 2006 to 2021. McGuire also won a Stanley Cup as a Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach in 1992, was head coach of the Hartford Whalers in 1993-94, and an Ottawa Senators vice president in 2021-22.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW

The San Jose Sharks moved youngster William Eklund to the fourth line.

MacKenzie Blackwood is back, plus a look at how Anthony Duclair is doing with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The San Jose Sharks played winning hockey on Thursday but it was not enough to defeat Duclair’s Lightning.

IN OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Locked on Sharks broke down San Jose’s loss to Tampa Bay.

Some future Sharks took the ice last night.

 

AROUND THE NHL…

After years of adversity, Oliver Ekman-Larsson is enjoying having a chance at a Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.

NHL players shared their experiences going through language barriers with The Athletic.

Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella was called out by a former player for the benching of his captain.

Washington Capitals star Tom Wilson is set to serve a lengthy suspension.

Matt Rempe said he learned from the hit he threw against the New Jersey Devils that got him suspended.

The New York Islanders had a breakdown in their devastating loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Is a knockout punch to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ playoff hopes looming?

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

All the San Jose Sharks news that's fit to print

Enter your email to get the best Sharks coverage delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously