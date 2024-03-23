SJHN Daily: Pierre McGuire Doesn’t Believe in Sharks’ Rebuild

Pierre McGuire doesn’t believe in the San Jose Sharks’ rebuild.

“Anybody that says they’re believing in the rebuild in San Jose, their nose is growing by the second,” McGuire said on the “The Eye Test Podcast” on Wednesday. “You cannot tell me that rebuild in San Jose is being done properly.”

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, McGuire’s co-host, agreed, “There’s a rebuild – and there’s being stuck right now. And they’re stuck right now.”

McGuire and Murphy talked about the Sharks off and on from roughly 16 minutes into this episode to the 26-minute mark.

McGuire, most famously, was one of the stars of the “NHL on NBC” from 2006 to 2021. McGuire also won a Stanley Cup as a Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach in 1992, was head coach of the Hartford Whalers in 1993-94, and an Ottawa Senators vice president in 2021-22.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW

The San Jose Sharks moved youngster William Eklund to the fourth line.

MacKenzie Blackwood is back, plus a look at how Anthony Duclair is doing with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The San Jose Sharks played winning hockey on Thursday but it was not enough to defeat Duclair’s Lightning.

Thrun Honest About Recent Struggles, Thinks He's Still Developing Well in NHL (H/T @JoshFrojelin) https://t.co/B5bzvnE7NJ — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 23, 2024

IN OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Locked on Sharks broke down San Jose’s loss to Tampa Bay.

The #SJSharks dropped their 6th straight game, this time 4-1 against the #Bolts.

🦈 4th line William Eklund

🦈 Sharks held their own for 40 mins

🦈 Should fans be worried about the rebuild? 📺 https://t.co/uIGCHNJxq7

🎧 https://t.co/xsVablxd64 pic.twitter.com/rFYDxrFhE7 — Locked on Sharks (@LockedOnSharks) March 22, 2024

Some future Sharks took the ice last night.

Let the intermission games begin 🏒@EmilyBHarlan is prepping to introduce the Future Sharks before they take the ice! pic.twitter.com/sUcdvv2m8C — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 22, 2024

AROUND THE NHL…

After years of adversity, Oliver Ekman-Larsson is enjoying having a chance at a Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.

NHL players shared their experiences going through language barriers with The Athletic.

Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella was called out by a former player for the benching of his captain.

Washington Capitals star Tom Wilson is set to serve a lengthy suspension.

Matt Rempe said he learned from the hit he threw against the New Jersey Devils that got him suspended.

The New York Islanders had a breakdown in their devastating loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Is a knockout punch to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ playoff hopes looming?