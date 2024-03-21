Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Preview/Lines #69: Blackwood Is Back, Stamkos on Duclair’s Impact

Published

5 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

Mackenzie Blackwood is back.

Blackwood, who left Feb. 27’s tilt against the New Jersey Devils with a minor groin injury, has been out since. He’s been a regular at practice but has been cautious in his return. Now, more than three weeks later, he’ll get the start against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Blackwood is grateful to the Sharks for their patience with his injury: “They’ve been great, especially in a year like this, you don’t want to come back too soon. If you’re fighting for a playoff spot, it kind of puts a little bit of added pressure on you internally to want to get back. But they’ve been really patient and really good, just let this thing get back to 100 percent and have no setbacks moving forward.”

The 27-year-old has learned the importance of not rushing injuries over the years.

‘Wiser’ Blackwood Handling Injuries Differently With Sharks Than He Did With Devils

San Jose Sharks (16-45-7)

Magnus Chrona was sent down and Devin Cooley will back up. Quinn says that they want to get Chrona some more games.

William Eklund is going to the fourth line. Henry Thrun will play and it sounds like Jacob MacDonald is out.

This is how they practiced this morning:

Mike Hoffman took consecutive shifts with Ryan Carpenter and Eklund, but he was one of the last on the ice for morning skate. So perhaps he doesn’t feel ready to come back or he was just getting himself extra-ready for his return?

We’ll see tonight.

Tampa Bay Lightning (37-25-6)

The Sharks sent Anthony Duclair to the Lightning right before the Trade Deadline for a 2024 third-round pick and prospect Jack Thompson.

Duclair has apparently fit in seamlessly, scoring three goals in four games for the Bolts.

“He’s been a spark for us,” Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos said this morning. “Just the skill-set that he brings, and the speed, it’s been a really big addition to our top-six. It just opens up a lot of space by utilizing that speed and that’s when you see the skill-set take over.

“Just a great guy in the room too.”

This is how the Lightning lined up in their last game:

Where to Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning is 7:30 PM at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
3 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zeke

So we traded a guy who is on Tampa’s top line for a 3rd rd pick. And a guy on Tampa’s 3rd line for a 4th rd pick (via Namestnikov). Meanwhile, Tampa gave Nashville Cal Foote, a 2025 1st+ 2024 2nd + 3rd, 4th, 5th in 2023 for a guy skating on their 4th line. Also of note. Doug Wilson resigned in April 2022. Barry Trotz was fired as Isles coach in May 22. He was hired as Nashville GM in February 2023. Or put another way, which GM would you want …both were available to the Sharks at the… Read more »

-1
Reply
amon_amarth

Saying just a third round pick is a bit disingenuous don’t ya think… also he is a rental that had a shit first half of the season. Jeannot was younger, RFA, and has/had way more potential than Eyssimont. Also it was widely regarded, for Jeannot, as an overpayment, and just because a team does that for one player they really like, or are desperate to get, doesn’t mean they will similarly overpay in the future for our teams assets.

1
Reply
Zeke

They got more for Jeannot than we did for Hertl

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

All the San Jose Sharks news that's fit to print

Enter your email to get the best Sharks coverage delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously