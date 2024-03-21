San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #69: Blackwood Is Back, Stamkos on Duclair’s Impact
Mackenzie Blackwood is back.
Blackwood, who left Feb. 27’s tilt against the New Jersey Devils with a minor groin injury, has been out since. He’s been a regular at practice but has been cautious in his return. Now, more than three weeks later, he’ll get the start against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Blackwood is grateful to the Sharks for their patience with his injury: “They’ve been great, especially in a year like this, you don’t want to come back too soon. If you’re fighting for a playoff spot, it kind of puts a little bit of added pressure on you internally to want to get back. But they’ve been really patient and really good, just let this thing get back to 100 percent and have no setbacks moving forward.”
The 27-year-old has learned the importance of not rushing injuries over the years.
‘Wiser’ Blackwood Handling Injuries Differently With Sharks Than He Did With Devils
San Jose Sharks (16-45-7)
Magnus Chrona was sent down and Devin Cooley will back up. Quinn says that they want to get Chrona some more games.
William Eklund is going to the fourth line. Henry Thrun will play and it sounds like Jacob MacDonald is out.
This is how they practiced this morning:
I Think Eklund is starting on the 4th line?
Kostin-Granlund-Zetterlund
Zadina- Kunin-Barabanov
Bordeleau-Sturm-Bailey
Hoffman-Carpenter-Eklund
Ferraro-Burroughs
Thrun-Rutta-MacDonald
Vlasic-Addison
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 21, 2024
Mike Hoffman took consecutive shifts with Ryan Carpenter and Eklund, but he was one of the last on the ice for morning skate. So perhaps he doesn’t feel ready to come back or he was just getting himself extra-ready for his return?
We’ll see tonight.
Tampa Bay Lightning (37-25-6)
The Sharks sent Anthony Duclair to the Lightning right before the Trade Deadline for a 2024 third-round pick and prospect Jack Thompson.
Duclair has apparently fit in seamlessly, scoring three goals in four games for the Bolts.
“He’s been a spark for us,” Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos said this morning. “Just the skill-set that he brings, and the speed, it’s been a really big addition to our top-six. It just opens up a lot of space by utilizing that speed and that’s when you see the skill-set take over.
“Just a great guy in the room too.”
This is how the Lightning lined up in their last game:
Our crew for #TBLvsVGK 👇 pic.twitter.com/BynNsut57V
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 20, 2024
Where to Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning is 7:30 PM at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
So we traded a guy who is on Tampa’s top line for a 3rd rd pick. And a guy on Tampa’s 3rd line for a 4th rd pick (via Namestnikov). Meanwhile, Tampa gave Nashville Cal Foote, a 2025 1st+ 2024 2nd + 3rd, 4th, 5th in 2023 for a guy skating on their 4th line. Also of note. Doug Wilson resigned in April 2022. Barry Trotz was fired as Isles coach in May 22. He was hired as Nashville GM in February 2023. Or put another way, which GM would you want …both were available to the Sharks at the… Read more »
Saying just a third round pick is a bit disingenuous don’t ya think… also he is a rental that had a shit first half of the season. Jeannot was younger, RFA, and has/had way more potential than Eyssimont. Also it was widely regarded, for Jeannot, as an overpayment, and just because a team does that for one player they really like, or are desperate to get, doesn’t mean they will similarly overpay in the future for our teams assets.
They got more for Jeannot than we did for Hertl