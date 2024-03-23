San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #70: Why Is Eklund Still on 4th Line?
William Eklund getting demoted to the fourth line on Thursday was a message to the struggling youngster.
According to San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn, leaving him there today, at least to start tonight’s match-up with the Chicago Blackhawks, is more about liking how his entire team played against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Through two periods, the Sharks held the vaunted Lightning attack to 10 shots, and they were tied at one apiece. Tampa, of course, stormed back to take a 4-1 decision.
For the worst team in the NHL, two good periods against a playoff-caliber team feels like a win.
Make no mistake, Quinn liked Eklund’s game. Besides the goal that Eklund scored, he looked lighter and quicker as a bottom-six winger, freed from the defensive and match-up responsibilities of a second-line center.
Eklund said he played Thursday without thinking, and Quinn agreed.
“Talking about not thinking,” Quinn said this morning. “He said, I’m moving, I’m looking for contact. It’s amazing how all the other things fall into place.”
Quinn also put Eklund back on the top power play unit in the third period, over Klim Kostin, after starting him on Thursday on the second unit.
I’d expect Eklund to get moved back up to a top-six role shortly.
“Just seeing the flow of the game. See how he feels and how we all look, right?” Quinn said. “I mean, when you make one change, it has a ripple effect. If you’re gonna make one move because of particular player, there’s a ripple effect throughout your lineup.”
San Jose Sharks (16-46-7)
Los Gatos native Devin Cooley will get the start, his first at home.
“My dad actually built a synthetic ice rink in our yard…Just the most California thing, right?”#SJSharks' arrival in the Bay Area changed the trajectory of Los Gatos native Devin Cooley's life…and now, Cooley will make his NHL debut in a Sharks uni: https://t.co/4s4LBRQ3tW
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 17, 2024
Otherwise, lines should be the same as last game:
#SJSharks lines, Blackwood is back, Eklund to 4th line:
Kostin-Granlund-Zetterlund
Zadina- Kunin-Barabanov
Bordeleau-Sturm-Bailey
MacDonald-Carpenter-Eklund
Ferraro-Burroughs
Thrun-Rutta
Vlasic-Addison
Blackwood
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 22, 2024
Chicago Blackhawks (19-46-5)
Blackhawks are back to 12F/6D with their lines vs Sharks:
TJohnson-Bedard-Kurashev
Foligno-Dickinson-Anderson
Reichel-Athanasiou-Raddysh
Slaggert-Entwistle-Donato
Vlasic-Jones
Korchinski-Megna
Kaiser-Zaitsev
Mrazek starting
— Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) March 23, 2024
Where to Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks is 7:30 PM at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
Ex-Jr. Shark Cooley Excited for His First Start at SAP Center
Preview/Lines #70: Why Is Eklund Still on 4th Line?
SJHN Daily: Pierre McGuire Doesn’t Believe in Sharks’ Rebuild
Thrun Honest About Recent Struggles, Thinks He’s Still Developing Well in NHL
Sharks Locker Room: The Mental Toll of Your Best Not Being Good Enough
Why Sharks Couldn’t Refuse Golden Knights’ Hertl Offer
SOURCE: Barabanov Trade to Rangers Fell Through Right Before Deadline
Hertl Explains Why He Chose To Leave Sharks for Golden Knights
The Hertl Debate: What Did NHL Scouts, Execs Think of Trade? (+)
Grier Talks Hertl Trade, Plattner’s Reaction, Excitement for Edstrom (+)
Sharks Locker Room: The Mental Toll of Your Best Not Being Good Enough
GOTTA SEE IT: Goalie Romanov Loses Stick in Protective Netting During Game
Sharks Locker Room: What Can We Learn From Predators?
Our Top-10 Sharks Prospects, Post-Trade Deadline
Sharks Locker Room: Despite Loss, Cooley Can’t Stop Smiling About Achieving Dream
Sharks Team & Cap Info
SJHN on Facebook
Log In
These are the kind of development oriented coaching moves that make me a fan of DQ
I agree with this part of it, I think he’s very conscious of the fact that’s a huge part of his job. I think he’s done a good job of it, even if you don’t agree with every move, but a lot of his decisions, even veteran-oriented (like scratching Duclair/Barabanov), are rooted in showing the younger players the standard necessary. I think he was sensitive to how Eklund was getting submerged at 2C on the road, puts him on the wing, gets him easier match-ups, that actually can be good for Eklund’s confidence. Will add DQ did the same thing… Read more »
That’s definitely his strongest suit, but his X’s and O’s are a big question mark at this level. Hard to show your young guys how to play the right way if you’re not teaching good structure.