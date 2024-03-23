Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Preview/Lines #70: Why Is Eklund Still on 4th Line?

Published

4 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

William Eklund getting demoted to the fourth line on Thursday was a message to the struggling youngster.

According to San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn, leaving him there today, at least to start tonight’s match-up with the Chicago Blackhawks, is more about liking how his entire team played against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Through two periods, the Sharks held the vaunted Lightning attack to 10 shots, and they were tied at one apiece. Tampa, of course, stormed back to take a 4-1 decision.

For the worst team in the NHL, two good periods against a playoff-caliber team feels like a win.

Make no mistake, Quinn liked Eklund’s game. Besides the goal that Eklund scored, he looked lighter and quicker as a bottom-six winger, freed from the defensive and match-up responsibilities of a second-line center.

Eklund said he played Thursday without thinking, and Quinn agreed.

“Talking about not thinking,” Quinn said this morning. “He said, I’m moving, I’m looking for contact. It’s amazing how all the other things fall into place.”

Quinn also put Eklund back on the top power play unit in the third period, over Klim Kostin, after starting him on Thursday on the second unit.

I’d expect Eklund to get moved back up to a top-six role shortly.

“Just seeing the flow of the game. See how he feels and how we all look, right?” Quinn said. “I mean, when you make one change, it has a ripple effect. If you’re gonna make one move because of particular player, there’s a ripple effect throughout your lineup.”

San Jose Sharks (16-46-7)

Los Gatos native Devin Cooley will get the start, his first at home.

Otherwise, lines should be the same as last game:

Chicago Blackhawks (19-46-5)

Where to Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks is 7:30 PM at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Patrick

These are the kind of development oriented coaching moves that make me a fan of DQ

Sheng Peng

I agree with this part of it, I think he’s very conscious of the fact that’s a huge part of his job. I think he’s done a good job of it, even if you don’t agree with every move, but a lot of his decisions, even veteran-oriented (like scratching Duclair/Barabanov), are rooted in showing the younger players the standard necessary. I think he was sensitive to how Eklund was getting submerged at 2C on the road, puts him on the wing, gets him easier match-ups, that actually can be good for Eklund’s confidence. Will add DQ did the same thing… Read more »

Joseph

That’s definitely his strongest suit, but his X’s and O’s are a big question mark at this level. Hard to show your young guys how to play the right way if you’re not teaching good structure.

