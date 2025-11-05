Kurashev Takes Us Behind Resurgence With Sharks (+)

The San Jose Sharks took a gamble on Philipp Kurashev, and now they’re cashing in.

The 26-year-old forward was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the first time in his career just a month into his first season as a member of the Sharks organization. In his last four games, he scored four goals and added three assists to earn the honor.

Kurashev offered three keys to his recent success, starting with a selfless one.