Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Kurashev Takes Us Behind Resurgence With Sharks (+)

Published

4 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

The San Jose Sharks took a gamble on Philipp Kurashev, and now they’re cashing in.

The 26-year-old forward was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the first time in his career just a month into his first season as a member of the Sharks organization. In his last four games, he scored four goals and added three assists to earn the honor. 

Kurashev offered three keys to his recent success, starting with a selfless one.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating