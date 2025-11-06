San Jose Sharks
Sharks Crush Kraken 6-1, Celebrini Now Tied for NHL Scoring Lead With McDavid
SEATTLE — The San Jose Sharks visit Climate Pledge Arena to take on the Seattle Kraken.
Macklin Celebrini and Ethan Cardwell and John Klingberg and Will Smith and Ty Dellandrea and Tyler Toffoli scored
Period 1
Celebrini goal: Klingberg does a nice job twice pinching in to prevent Seattle exit. Toffoli picks up loose puck, finds open Celebrini, Kraken D were scrambled because they were trying to exit.
1 in: Very nice Skinner pass, he gets Oleksiak to chase the hit, and he lays it behind the back for Dickinson to scoop up. Good read by Dickinson to attack, make a 2-on-1. But opts for pass instead of shot, so Kraken avoid disaster.
2 in: Gamble by Dickinson to chase puck there, he left his man along the NZ wall, but it worked. He had back-up too.
5 in: Goodrow pickpocketed, looking up, trying to exit. Nothing comes of it, but gotta play faster there.
9 left: Montour tries to split Sharks D, but Orlov, who else, makes him pay. It’s been a while since the San Jose Sharks have had any offense, a lot of one-and-done’s.
8 left: Celebrini first on forecheck, almost surprises Daccord? Anyway, this is why I think Celebrini will make Team Canada. He’s not a one-dimensional, gotta play in your top-six game forward. His game seamlessly fits a bottom-line winger, if that’s what he is on Canada. He’s skilled enough, strong enough, fast enough, and defensively-sound enough for any role on a world-class team, even Canada’s. This is contingent on him keeping the offense up, yes, but there are not 10, I’m not sure if there are 5 better Canadian forwards right now. Point is, there’s a legit B-game if the A-offense is off.
Winterton goal: Tough shift for Liljegren. Don’t blame him so much for the initial turnover, that was tough-to-handle, I think, low-to-high pass from Kurashev. But Askarov bails them out with an incredible breakaway save, Liljegren has the puck, forecheck right on top of it, loses it. Need a better play from him there. In chaos, Winterton finds it in slot for 1st NHL goal.
Cardwell goal: Dickinson creates a turnover as Seattle tries to enter, great job. His reach has a chance to be scary. Basically, a well-organized outnumbered attack from there, Skinner does great job driving middle to get attention there, there’s a defender on puck carrier Wennberg, and Cardwell is in the weeds, but most importantly, executes. Well-deserved assist for Skinner too, who’s moving puck well tonight.
Period 2
Nice crisp Klingberg pass to Celebrini, that’s a hard pass and reception, easy exit and entry.
Cardwell penalty: Starts off a Dellandrea turnover on OZ entry. He’s got to be more sure, looks like he was trying to drop off to Goodrow standing on blueline. A typical play, but that’s why you have to change it up, the opposition knows the typical plays.
Kartye penalty: Celebrini sons Kartye along wall, takes puck, then draws a trip on him. Dominant there.
Liljegren on PP2 for Misa, Orlov, Skinner, Gaudette, and Kurashev too.
9 in: Wennberg hits Catton, basically pushes him out of zone. Don’t see that a lot from Wennberg.
10 in: Dickinson and Celebrini have a 2-on-1, but Dickinson, I think, is taking too long to make up his mind on the rush. He takes it to the net, but not a great chance. But it’s good to see Sam flying like this. The points will come.
Klingberg goal: There you go. Nice job by Wennberg on screen. The fans have been way too hard on Klingberg for four games without a power play goal, nice to see him put it away. If you want my opinion, not much of one, but if Warsofsky had continued Orlov on PP1 because it was going well, cool. But considering their track records, I understand going back to Klingberg. In terms of ceiling, if these players are close to their best, the better Sharks team is Klingberg on PP1, Orlov on PP2. Historically, Orlov isn’t a PP1 defenseman. And no, Dickinson and Cagnoni shouldn’t just be handed power play time. They aren’t, at the NHL level, Klingberg or Orlov-good on the PP.
Sharks Macklin Celebrini (14 GP)
Fastest teenager to 20 points in a season since Sidney Crosby in 2006-07 (13 GP)
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 6, 2025
Skinner penalty: Fair or not, he yaps at the refs maybe a bit too much. Led to a penalty I think last game, when Warsofsky joined in too.
3 left: Small play, but I like Dellandrea, on Seattle entry, just stick on stick on Winterton, giving no quarter, puck in the area so avoiding the penalty, of course. That’s compete, that’s making life hard on the opponent, and while it doesn’t lead to a big chance or whatever, just makes life a little harder on entry for Seattle. Love. San Jose Sharks have also moved ahead of Seattle in shots, 10-6 Kraken in first, 10-3 Sharks this period.
2 left: Dickinson getting a late OZ faceoff shift with Klingberg and top line, like to see the kid getting rewarded.
Daccord a great stretch pass as seconds die down, springs Kakko. That would’ve been all Daccord if that scored. You don’t usually highlight goalie offense like that.
Sharks playing in the second period, stop me if you’re getting tired of hearing this, impressive hockey. But now, they’ll need to both keep attacking and shut it down in the third period, which has been challenge still this year.
Period 3
Smith goal: Like the aggressiveness from Will there, San Jose Sharks sometimes fall in love with fancy play, I like here, early in the period, let’s get shots on, long shot but you got Celebrini driving net. Looks like it went off a couple Kraken.
Dellandrea goal: Love! Graf steals it from Dunn high, all over him, superior PK’ing. Daccord stops him on the breakaway, but Graf doesn’t give up on puck, Dellandrea follows up, Kraken fall asleep on him. Daccord pulled, I wonder if that’s a message to the Kraken, who were adrift after Dunn turnover.
Toffoli goal: Gorgeous stretch pass from Mukhamadullin to Toffoli, as Toff comes out of box. The veteran goal-scorer does the rest.
9 left: Bad read by Klingberg on that Schwartz breakaway?
Goodrow, Ferraro & Dellandrea on the power play, to let you know how this game has gone for Kraken. Sharks just having fun now
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 6, 2025
Asky good. Dickinson good. Klingberg? Better. Celebrini? Well he leads the NHL in scoring so he’s ok I guess. What a win, those guys have been decent this year and the Sharks just tore them apart
Sleepover?!!???
I am watching Kraken post game and Jordan Eberle said they got pulled into a track meet and that’s the Sharks game and they couldn’t hang. That’s kind of exciting to hear. The skills and the speed are starting to show
Better? 🤨🤷♂️
Better than before
Not better, very good.
I hope that a very solid game tonight is, in fact, an indication that Klingberg is healthier, starting to feel more comfortable and is ready to contribute. Giving up on him after only 7 games – most of which were pretty rough – would have been hasty. But, similarly, 1 good game
tonight doesn’t mean he can be relied
upon to play well going forward. It’s a long season. Fingers are crossed for his continued success.
well summed
We look legit most of the time now. Seems safe to say our reputation in the league has shifted, no more easy nights against the sharks
That’s good coaching. Team shows up to play.
As many points in the standings as the reigning Stanley Cup Champions!
Kraken games are blacked out on ESPN in my area so I had to watch their broadcast on Amazon and the respect for San Jose was on display before the puck even dropped. Really cool to hear. Granted, they have a far above average broadcast team. But still.
I use a VPN and just say I’m in Seattle.
I’ve been holding my breath but that is exactly the kind of convincing win I’ve been waiting to see from the Sharks. Welcome back Gaudette, Graf back to being my personal hero, Skinner gets his overdue, Toff briefly makes Matt Murray have a .000 save percentage, Celly is tied for the scoring lead at a casual 1.5 points per game, Askarov should probably keep working on getting tall but if they’re not going to shoot high he can go wide af, Klingberg read these comments, Mukh’s stick, just a complete, complete game from the visiting team. Hell absolutely yeah.
No, Klinger does not read these comments. You guys are just too impatient.
Is today the day you learn it’s possible to tell a joke without using an emoji
It doesn’t sound like a joke in there, it sounds like hubris. 😉 Considering the incredible number of comments here where people think their knowledge is better than a professional coaches, you better use emojis. 🙂
Nah mate hubris would be thinking my way of talking is how everyone should talk
Yes he does! His play said “Suck it Rothgar! You don’t know shit!”
So, Celebrini is as good as McDavid by points, after this game
With a game in hand 😀
Better 200 foot player than McDavid.
McDavid has really improved on D through the years though
Sharks still are good for a couple defensive breakdowns a game but their overall defensive play is hard to believe. Doing such a good job keeping the offense to the outside. A bit unrecognizable.
Even the best teams have defensive breakdowns.
Great all around victory.
A treat to watch.
All the complaining about Klinger and he rings up a goal and an assist and finishes a plus player. 🤣
There certainly have been a lot of overreaction. Not two weeks ago it was full-blown panic in October: fire Warsofsky, trade everybody not named Celebrini, Askarov is broken, etc.
Klingberg is not what he used to be. But he is getting used to a new team, a new coach, and missed some time due to injuries. People gotta calm down and give things a little time. We’re not even a quarter of the way into the season.
That was some win. 11 forwards, 7 d — not sure that becomes a thing, but its working. Last I looked Kraken were outshooting Sharks, but Askarov was excellent and overall, the Sharks chances were decidedly more dangerous. Dickinson had a breakaway and I’m thinking from the way he played it, he hasn’t had one of those in a while. Not sure how they didn’t score on the 2 on 1 early one, when Dickinson led the break and it looked like a back door tap-in. Guess Klingberg on the PP might work out after all. Dellandrea keeps impressing, nice… Read more »
Kraken only outshot the Sharks because of score effects and some weak ass calls. At this point, I’d sit any fantasy goalie against the Sharks – win or lose, the Sharks are going to score on fewer shots than they should.
Breaking news, perennial PPQB remembers how to QB PP. Story at 11! ;P 😀
If this is the Klingberg we get a lot more often, you’ll hear crickets. Wrong about Orlov, wrong about Asky, wrong about Klingberg… I have tried to be patient this season and have had some quiet doubts along the way, but it’s time to start trusting the staff and the players. They are working hard and the improvement is really obvious across the board. Honestly, I think the results so far have surpassed even my wildest expectations. They are one win from hockey .500. yeah, it’s the Jets and Panthers back to back, so nothing will be handed to us,… Read more »
I agree with you that people have been way too quick to judge the results. People were getting bent out of shape in October, ignoring how many new players had to integrate.
But it is a long road ahead. I think this team will still be in for some bumpy stretches. By spring though, I think there will be real measurable progress, not just moral victories like last year. Playoffs or not, we will see a big point jump in the standings.
In the East, every team is at or above NHL .500 it does seem like more games are going to OT and the scoring is up. Those 2 things should have negative correlation. I took a quick look the other day and the number of OT games was a bit below 30%. Which is high, but not by much. I’d looked at it in prior seasons (though not too recently) and it ran about 25%. For the Sharks, 9 of their 13 points have come in OT games. I still want the high pick (just one more to use on… Read more »
The mind may have been willing, but the body may have taken time to catch up. Let’s hope Klingberg stays healthy.
sharks learning how to defend. it was great to see them driving the bus when leading.
Watching this team forecheck hard with 27 seconds left in a 6-1 game nearly brought me to tears.
So much good tonight. Mack’s catch & release is beyond elite. Cardsy, Graf, Ty, Asky & Mukh all had good games. Klingberg produced, yah!
Most importantly closed out the 3rd with high pressure, winning hockey.
On the broadcast, they mentioned Mukh as the key piece of the Timo trade. So I decided to go into that trade a bit more. Sharks got a 2023 1st used to select Quentin Musty Sharks got a 2nd rd pick in 2024, which was used to upgrade the 14th overall pick to 11 — and used to select Sam Dickinson Sharks got Fabian Zetterlund, later traded for Ostapchuk and a 2nd which was used on Cole McKinney There were other pieces, but these are the significant ones. Nikita Okhotiuk was part of the deal, and he later dealt to… Read more »
Yeah that was easily Griers best trade. Frankly it should have been considering Meiers contract situation and age.
The Walman trade wasn’t bad either
That was great trade, but there was also that that time we got Jake Walman for the steep price of… checks notes… taking a 2nd rd pick?
And of course the time we dumped most EK65 contract for granny and 1st.
May end up being:
1x top-6 W
+junk
for
1x top-6 W
+2x top-4 D
+2x 3C
+junk
The math is close, but SJ may just have won that one
Very good. So nice to hear Randy to be calling some winning games. Exciting times.
So are we not panic firing Warsofsky anymore? Askarov is not broken?
There are a lot of new guys on this roster. This team is a work in progress. People gotta chill and let things shake out. We haven’t even hit the Thanksgiving mark yet.
Celebrini is making a strong case that he is ready for the C. I think we all knew it was mostly a matter of when, and it’ll be a decision for the off-season most likely. But in substance, he is the C because he is setting the tone every game now.
It’s only a matter of time and I think we can be patient with this part of the equation, too
And to address Sheng’s comments about Mack’s place on Team Canada, there ain’t no freaking way he’s bottom 6 on that roster when he’s leading the freaking NHL in points (as an aside, I like referring to the NBA as The Association and I can’t think of anything as fun for the NHL). Why isn’t Mack the freaking 2C? Seriously… Why? 19, Schmineteen, he’s incredible today. He had the Kraken broadcast team’s jaws on the floor all game
Fun game, I’m not sure why NBC demoted Drew Remenda to radio so Jamal Mayers can serve as the expert commentor for select games on television. If it’s not broke don’t fix it. Hahn looked a little sad when he introduced Jamal. I miss not hearing Drew during the game, Jamal did okay but he’s not at the same level as Drew as an expert commentator. Jamal only played one year for the Sharks. Perhaps an NBC representative can explain to fans of the Sharks why replacing Drew Remenda with Jamal Mayers for select games on television benefits the fans.… Read more »
Haven’t they been doing guest color commentators for a bit now? I think Jamal is pretty good even though I love Drew
Still only 4 points away from 1st in the Pacific…