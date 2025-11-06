Sharks Crush Kraken 6-1, Celebrini Now Tied for NHL Scoring Lead With McDavid

SEATTLE — The San Jose Sharks visit Climate Pledge Arena to take on the Seattle Kraken.

Macklin Celebrini and Ethan Cardwell and John Klingberg and Will Smith and Ty Dellandrea and Tyler Toffoli scored

Period 1

Celebrini goal: Klingberg does a nice job twice pinching in to prevent Seattle exit. Toffoli picks up loose puck, finds open Celebrini, Kraken D were scrambled because they were trying to exit.

1 in: Very nice Skinner pass, he gets Oleksiak to chase the hit, and he lays it behind the back for Dickinson to scoop up. Good read by Dickinson to attack, make a 2-on-1. But opts for pass instead of shot, so Kraken avoid disaster.

2 in: Gamble by Dickinson to chase puck there, he left his man along the NZ wall, but it worked. He had back-up too.

5 in: Goodrow pickpocketed, looking up, trying to exit. Nothing comes of it, but gotta play faster there.

9 left: Montour tries to split Sharks D, but Orlov, who else, makes him pay. It’s been a while since the San Jose Sharks have had any offense, a lot of one-and-done’s.

8 left: Celebrini first on forecheck, almost surprises Daccord? Anyway, this is why I think Celebrini will make Team Canada. He’s not a one-dimensional, gotta play in your top-six game forward. His game seamlessly fits a bottom-line winger, if that’s what he is on Canada. He’s skilled enough, strong enough, fast enough, and defensively-sound enough for any role on a world-class team, even Canada’s. This is contingent on him keeping the offense up, yes, but there are not 10, I’m not sure if there are 5 better Canadian forwards right now. Point is, there’s a legit B-game if the A-offense is off.

Winterton goal: Tough shift for Liljegren. Don’t blame him so much for the initial turnover, that was tough-to-handle, I think, low-to-high pass from Kurashev. But Askarov bails them out with an incredible breakaway save, Liljegren has the puck, forecheck right on top of it, loses it. Need a better play from him there. In chaos, Winterton finds it in slot for 1st NHL goal.

Cardwell goal: Dickinson creates a turnover as Seattle tries to enter, great job. His reach has a chance to be scary. Basically, a well-organized outnumbered attack from there, Skinner does great job driving middle to get attention there, there’s a defender on puck carrier Wennberg, and Cardwell is in the weeds, but most importantly, executes. Well-deserved assist for Skinner too, who’s moving puck well tonight.

Period 2

Nice crisp Klingberg pass to Celebrini, that’s a hard pass and reception, easy exit and entry.

Cardwell penalty: Starts off a Dellandrea turnover on OZ entry. He’s got to be more sure, looks like he was trying to drop off to Goodrow standing on blueline. A typical play, but that’s why you have to change it up, the opposition knows the typical plays.

Kartye penalty: Celebrini sons Kartye along wall, takes puck, then draws a trip on him. Dominant there.

Liljegren on PP2 for Misa, Orlov, Skinner, Gaudette, and Kurashev too.

9 in: Wennberg hits Catton, basically pushes him out of zone. Don’t see that a lot from Wennberg.

10 in: Dickinson and Celebrini have a 2-on-1, but Dickinson, I think, is taking too long to make up his mind on the rush. He takes it to the net, but not a great chance. But it’s good to see Sam flying like this. The points will come.

Klingberg goal: There you go. Nice job by Wennberg on screen. The fans have been way too hard on Klingberg for four games without a power play goal, nice to see him put it away. If you want my opinion, not much of one, but if Warsofsky had continued Orlov on PP1 because it was going well, cool. But considering their track records, I understand going back to Klingberg. In terms of ceiling, if these players are close to their best, the better Sharks team is Klingberg on PP1, Orlov on PP2. Historically, Orlov isn’t a PP1 defenseman. And no, Dickinson and Cagnoni shouldn’t just be handed power play time. They aren’t, at the NHL level, Klingberg or Orlov-good on the PP.

Sharks Macklin Celebrini (14 GP) Fastest teenager to 20 points in a season since Sidney Crosby in 2006-07 (13 GP) — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 6, 2025

Skinner penalty: Fair or not, he yaps at the refs maybe a bit too much. Led to a penalty I think last game, when Warsofsky joined in too.

3 left: Small play, but I like Dellandrea, on Seattle entry, just stick on stick on Winterton, giving no quarter, puck in the area so avoiding the penalty, of course. That’s compete, that’s making life hard on the opponent, and while it doesn’t lead to a big chance or whatever, just makes life a little harder on entry for Seattle. Love. San Jose Sharks have also moved ahead of Seattle in shots, 10-6 Kraken in first, 10-3 Sharks this period.

2 left: Dickinson getting a late OZ faceoff shift with Klingberg and top line, like to see the kid getting rewarded.

Daccord a great stretch pass as seconds die down, springs Kakko. That would’ve been all Daccord if that scored. You don’t usually highlight goalie offense like that.

Sharks playing in the second period, stop me if you’re getting tired of hearing this, impressive hockey. But now, they’ll need to both keep attacking and shut it down in the third period, which has been challenge still this year.

Period 3

Smith goal: Like the aggressiveness from Will there, San Jose Sharks sometimes fall in love with fancy play, I like here, early in the period, let’s get shots on, long shot but you got Celebrini driving net. Looks like it went off a couple Kraken.

Dellandrea goal: Love! Graf steals it from Dunn high, all over him, superior PK’ing. Daccord stops him on the breakaway, but Graf doesn’t give up on puck, Dellandrea follows up, Kraken fall asleep on him. Daccord pulled, I wonder if that’s a message to the Kraken, who were adrift after Dunn turnover.

Toffoli goal: Gorgeous stretch pass from Mukhamadullin to Toffoli, as Toff comes out of box. The veteran goal-scorer does the rest.

9 left: Bad read by Klingberg on that Schwartz breakaway?

Goodrow, Ferraro & Dellandrea on the power play, to let you know how this game has gone for Kraken. Sharks just having fun now — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 6, 2025