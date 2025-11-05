Preview/Lines #14: Gaudette Back, Misa Game-Time Decision

SEATTLE — Adam Gaudette is back.

Gaudette, who left the 6-5 OT victory over the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 26 early with an upper-body injury, is projected to skate with Alex Wennberg and Philipp Kurashev on the San Jose Sharks’ second line on Wednesday at the Seattle Kraken.

“Just got hit in Minnesota and wasn’t feeling right,” Gaudette told San Jose Hockey Now on Wednesday. “Just took myself out of the game because I felt like I was becoming a little bit of a liability. I felt like something was off.”

Gaudette hasn’t played since then, and he’s chomping on the bit to continue the solid start to his Sharks’ career.

Signed to a two-year, $4 million contact after a breakout 19-goal campaign with the Ottawa Senators last season, the 29-year-old center winger has three goals in nine games in teal.

Skating with Wennberg and Kurashev should give Gaudette a chance to keep scoring. Both have been hot recently, with Philipp Kurashev getting NHL 3rd Star of the Week last week.

San Jose Sharks (4-6-3)

Yaroslav Askarov will start.

#SJSharks lines at morning skate in Seattle, looks like Gaudette/Misa/Dellandrea in: Smith-Celebrini-Toffoli

Gaudette-Wennberg-Kurashev

Skinner-Misa-Cardwell

Goodrow-Dellandrea-Graf Orlov-Liljegren

Ferraro-Klingberg

Dickinson-Mukhamadullin — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 5, 2025

Michael Misa, however, left practice early, and is now a game-time decision. In that case…

Warsofsky confirms that Dellandrea and Gaudette will play. Leddy still not quite ready, but close. If Misa doesn't play, #SJSharks don't have an extra forward here in Seattle, so they'll have to go 11-7 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 5, 2025

Seattle Kraken (6-2-4)

Per the Kraken, this is how they’re expecting to line up:

Tolvanen – Beniers – Eberle

Schwartz – Stephenson – Kakko

Marchment – Wright – Nyman

Kartye – Catton – Winterton

Dunn – Larson

Lindgren – Montour

Mahura – Oleksiak

Daccord

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken is at 7 PM PT at Climate Pledge Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.