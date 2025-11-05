San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #14: Gaudette Back, Misa Game-Time Decision
SEATTLE — Adam Gaudette is back.
Gaudette, who left the 6-5 OT victory over the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 26 early with an upper-body injury, is projected to skate with Alex Wennberg and Philipp Kurashev on the San Jose Sharks’ second line on Wednesday at the Seattle Kraken.
“Just got hit in Minnesota and wasn’t feeling right,” Gaudette told San Jose Hockey Now on Wednesday. “Just took myself out of the game because I felt like I was becoming a little bit of a liability. I felt like something was off.”
Gaudette hasn’t played since then, and he’s chomping on the bit to continue the solid start to his Sharks’ career.
Signed to a two-year, $4 million contact after a breakout 19-goal campaign with the Ottawa Senators last season, the 29-year-old center winger has three goals in nine games in teal.
Skating with Wennberg and Kurashev should give Gaudette a chance to keep scoring. Both have been hot recently, with Philipp Kurashev getting NHL 3rd Star of the Week last week.
San Jose Sharks (4-6-3)
Yaroslav Askarov will start.
#SJSharks lines at morning skate in Seattle, looks like Gaudette/Misa/Dellandrea in:
Smith-Celebrini-Toffoli
Gaudette-Wennberg-Kurashev
Skinner-Misa-Cardwell
Goodrow-Dellandrea-Graf
Orlov-Liljegren
Ferraro-Klingberg
Dickinson-Mukhamadullin
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 5, 2025
Michael Misa, however, left practice early, and is now a game-time decision. In that case…
Warsofsky confirms that Dellandrea and Gaudette will play.
Leddy still not quite ready, but close.
If Misa doesn't play, #SJSharks don't have an extra forward here in Seattle, so they'll have to go 11-7
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 5, 2025
Seattle Kraken (6-2-4)
Per the Kraken, this is how they’re expecting to line up:
Tolvanen – Beniers – Eberle
Schwartz – Stephenson – Kakko
Marchment – Wright – Nyman
Kartye – Catton – Winterton
Dunn – Larson
Lindgren – Montour
Mahura – Oleksiak
Daccord
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken is at 7 PM PT at Climate Pledge Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Interesting. Eklund’s absence will probably be very noticeable again, although Gaudette returning should help. It’s also interesting how Graf is on the fourth line. I like Gaudette and Graf together, but I know Graf has been slipping lately. Let’s go Sharks!!
This is where that whole carrying nine defensemen thing becomes a bit of an issue.
That’s definitely going to have to resolve soon. Need to play Iorio to see if there’s something there.
I’ve been leaning more and more into the trade Mario camp, mostly because I think the Sharks need to open up actual minutes as much as a roster spot. Waiving Iorio gets them compliant, but doesn’t really solve the logjam for playing time. It’ll be an interesting next week or so, especially if they decide to keep Misa around past game nine.
Yup
Getting 22 year old big RHD some time to develop in the NHL is going to matter. It might not pay off ’til 2027 or 2028, but this team is a place that can happen.
Its right for the player and right for the organization.
If they waive Iorio and he passes through, they still have the total number of contracts issue, unless I am missing something?
Contracts issue remains, but they have time on that. Less time on the roster compliance issue.
Still cannae believe that Nashville waived Eeli Tolvanen – and that the 2022 Sharks didn’t think he was worth claiming.
Interesting to see SEA playing Catton as the 4th line center. I’d be fuming if SJ did the same with Misa…
And w/ Stephenson as 2C, strange. Gotta think by end of season those 2 players swap spots. A Beniers-Catton-Wright center depth is looking pretty good for the Krakheads.
Catton only has 7 games. Very good chance he is sent back to juniors after 8-9 games. Just like Misa, he isn’t ready for the big league.