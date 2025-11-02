Sharks Locker Room: Kurashev Playing Best Hockey of His Career?

This season has been a coming out party for Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and William Eklund.

Could Philipp Kurashev be joining the fold?

Kurashev scored two goals, including the OT winner, in the San Jose Sharks’ 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday afternoon.

After one goal in his first six games, and then a healthy scratch, the 26-year-old center-winger has four goals and seven points in his last four games.

It’s not just about the points though: He’s playing with clear confidence, and he’s been part of a sneakily-successful shutdown line with Alex Wennberg and William Eklund.

Kurashev indicated that this might be the best hockey of his career that he’s playing.

“I think so, for sure,” he said. “I think we’re all going as a line really well.”

This is meaningful for the San Jose Sharks because they signed the RFA-turned-UFA, who the Chicago Blackhawks declined to qualify, for just $1.25 million on a one-year prove-it contract.

Kurashev struggled last year with the Hawks, putting up just seven goals and 14 points in 51 games in an injury-plagued year. But this followed a 2023-24 campaign where he scored a career-high 18 goals and 54 points.

So if that’s the Philipp Kurashev that the San Jose Sharks have acquired, he’s providing valuable two-way wing depth for a team that out of nowhere, has won four of their last six after a 0-4-2 start.

“Our scouts did a really good job of targeting him, of a guy that we think there’s more there than what he’s probably shown in Chicago towards the end, and he’s starting to get confident, and obviously gets on the score sheet,” Ryan Warsofsky said. “But when he’s competing and he’s skating for pucks, he’s a very effective player, and he’s really solidified our top-six.”

Let’s see if he can keep it up.

Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini on Kurashev’s play in the last few games…

I think that whole line, they’re playing so well. They’ve been huge for us, matched up against other teams’ top lines and creating as much offense as they have, I think it’s huge for our group. And obviously him, the goals and how he’s been able to put the puck in the night. It’s been great for us.

Celebrini on how the San Jose Sharks turned things around after the start…

I think we were just asleep at the start. I know I wasn’t playing my best by any means, and I thought we just did a good job weathering it and getting on our front foot a little bit.

Celebrini on Askarov’s performance…

He was unbelievable. If he keeps playing like that, we’re going to win a lot of games.

Celebrini on the refs at the end of the game…

We don’t want to be known for the team that complains and gets on the refs. They’re doing their best as much as us. And I was just talking to them, seeing what they were seeing. And maybe there are a couple plays that maybe there could have been a penalty called on, but I was just seeing what they’re seeing. They don’t always get the best view of stuff.

Yaroslav Askarov

Askarov on what felt better Saturday, compared to against the Kings…

Felt more calm, more not off the angle, was moving at the same time if the puck was (moving), being square.

Askarov on his misplay of the puck…

I told my equipment guys already. (laughs) Well no, I mean, I’m joking. It’s totally on me, but just better ice.

Askarov on seeing Mackenzie Blackwood…

That’s great, seeing Blacky. I said a couple words to him, like in the warm-up before the game. So it’s always nice to see him. Always nice to play against him. He’s such a nice guy. I mean, I love him.

Philipp Kurashev

Kurashev on if this is the best hockey he’s played…

Yeah, I think so, for sure. I think we’re all going as a line really well, and it’s been a lot of fun the last couple of games. So I think we will try to build on this.

Kurashev on what’s led to his current success…

Just work hard and try to be good in battles and try to support my linemates. I think we’ve been doing a good job of that, and it’s been paying off.

Kurashev on his overtime winner and having three forwards out…

Looked up and tried to hit the spot, and I did, and I’m happy about that, and happy to help us get the win today.

The coach called that, and we went out there and we did that. That was the call, and I’m happy it worked out.

Kurashev on playing Nathan McKinnon and what went well…

It’s really hard to play against a guy like him, one of the best players in the league, and so it was a good challenge for us. I think we did good, and just happy to get the win.

Kurashev on clicking with William Eklund and Alex Wennberg…

It’s been so much fun. We just read off each other really well and support each other. And those guys make a lot of great plays and just happy to do something sometimes too.

We just read off each other well. Wenny and Ekky, they’re great players, and Wenny is so good defensively and so reliable.

Kurashev on seeing Askarov bounce back…

He was great all night today, and especially in the key moments when we needed him. Happy for him. And it gives us a lot of confidence too, and I got a lot of good emotions from that.

Kurashev on his goal in the second period…

Great play by Delly (Ty Dellandrea), made a nice saucer pass, and I was pretty open after that. Just try to took what I saw, and I’m happy it went in.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky on the Sharks recent performances and maturity…

We’re getting better. We’re learning lessons as we go like I kind of harped on here a little bit lately, so done some really good things. I liked our third period a lot.

Warsofsky on the aggression in the third period…

We just talked about, we want to be in the attack. One of the best teams in the league, two-two in the third, what else could we ask for? So I liked how our guys gravitated towards that and went out and grabbed it.

Warsofsky on the top two lines…

Top-six was really good. Obviously, Mack got going there quite a bit in the third, had some good looks on the power play, 5-on-5, and then Kurashev has been really good. That line has been really good for us.

Warsofsky on Askarov’s game…

He just looked a little bit more confident in his game. Even the glove save there, I think it was on Burns with 12 seconds left, he makes a hell of a save, and he’s calm about it. So I think that was a big positive that we saw tonight.

Warsofsky on the start…

A lucky bounce there, they put us on our heels. Probably another lesson we’ve got to learn of playing at one o’clock. There’s a little bit of a different everything. Your routine’s a little off for a young group, but we’ll learn from it. And Asky was there for us, which was huge.

Warsofsky on why the Wennberg-Eklund-Kurashev line has been so effective defensively…

When you go to shut down a top-line like that, everyone says you got to shut them down in the defensive zone, you’ve got to play without the puck. I want them to play in the offensive zone. And I think that’s the best way to shut down the top-line is to play in the offensive zone. Hold on to pucks, make them come 200 feet, make their top players play defense. Top players really don’t want to play defense, and we’ve got to make them play defense. And I thought that line did a really good job of that.

Warsofsky on the Avalanche goal decision after Jeff Skinner knocked the net off…

It’s just initially, when he calls it, no goal, that was a call on the ice, and then they actually changed the call on the ice. So that’s where I was a little frustrated by it. It’s a goal, like we pushed the net off. It’s a goal that’s very preventable from our structure. That’s what’s more frustrating. So we’ll get better at it. We’ll look at it tomorrow, and continue to work on our neutral zone.

Warsofsky on sending three forwards out in overtime…

That’s been our rotation. We’ve talked about it here after going into some overtimes, we’re comfortable with Wenny playing on that backside and being a defensive forward, he can handle that responsibility. Want to get Kurashev in there too. He’s been skating and playing some good hockey. So that’s really what it came down to.

Warsofsky on his expectations of Kurashev…

Our scouts did a really good job of targeting him, of a guy that we think there’s more there than what he’s probably shown in Chicago towards the end, and he’s starting to get confident, and obviously gets on the score sheet. But when he’s competing and he’s skating for pucks, he’s a very effective player, and he’s really solidified our top-six. So that’s just been real nice to see.

On Askarov’s risky moment on the puck…

Stuff is going to happen. We want our goalies to come out and play pucks and, okay, he took a heel pick. Stuff is going to happen. And we’ve just got to keep playing and keep competing. Our guys did a good job of that and Asky responded. He made, obviously, a big save on it. But yeah, you hold your breath for a quick second.

Apologies, I didn’t record full Warsofsky video, find it on the Sharks website.