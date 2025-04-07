SJHN Daily: Which Free Agents Should Sharks Target? + Nabokov’s Message to Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin is now the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer.

On Sunday afternoon, Ovechkin blasted a one-timer past the New York Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin for career goal No. 895, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s 894.

ALEX OVECHKIN IS THE GREATEST GOALSCORER IN NHL HISTORY! 🚨🚨🚨 #Gr8ness pic.twitter.com/NKef3VvNaJ — NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2025

17 of Ovechkin’s 895 goals have come against the San Jose Sharks, most recently, No. 887 on Mar. 15 at SAP Center.

Here’s all the goals that Ovechkin has scored against the San Jose Sharks, his childhood team, courtesy of Stathead:

Goal Date Goalie Arena 225 10/15/09 Evgeni Nabokov Verizon Center 226 10/15/09 Evgeni Nabokov Verizon Center 245 12/30/09 Evgeni Nabokov HP Pavilion 292 2/17/11 Antti Niemi HP Pavilion 404 1/14/14 Antti Niemi Verizon Center 425 10/14/14 Antti Niemi Verizon Center 426 10/14/14 Antti Niemi Verizon Center 578 12/4/17 Martin Jones Capital One Arena 641 1/22/19 Martin Jones Capital One Arena 642 1/22/19 Martin Jones Capital One Arena 643 1/22/19 Martin Jones Capital One Arena 646 2/14/19 Martin Jones SAP Center 743 11/20/21 Adin Hill SAP Center 744 11/20/21 Empty Net SAP Center 814 3/4/23 Kaapo Kähkönen SAP Center 815 3/4/23 Kaapo Kähkönen SAP Center 887 3/15/25 Georgi Romanov SAP Center

“Nobody loves scoring goals more than you,” Sharks director of goaltending Evgeni Nabokov told Ovechkin in a congratulatory message posted on Sunday.

From Nabby to Ovi 👏 Congratulations to Alex Ovechkin on completing the #Gr8Chase pic.twitter.com/n5eM6h1U0R — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 6, 2025

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Ryan Warsofsky shared his opinion about Barclay Goodrow’s value to the San Jose Sharks.

Steph Curry took in Saturday’s Sharks’ game. Rick Celebrini was there too.

Luca Cagnoni is a big hockey card collector.

William Eklund got into his first NHL fight.

Other Sharks News…

Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky is at Chase for tonight's game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/pE3JNnb3qq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 7, 2025

Follow Cat Toffoli, Tyler’s wife, and her podcast!

How has Macklin Celebrini revitalized the Sharks?

Sam Dickinson and Kasper Halttunen move on in the OHL playoffs:

How can Igor Chernyshov impact the San Jose Barracuda?

April 5, 1994: Against the Kings at Great Western Forum, forward Jamie Baker scored two goals to lead the #SJSharks to their first ever win at GWF and first ever Stanley Cup Playoffs berth. 📸 Sharks Classic Games

🚨 SJ 2, LA 1 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bZ20zEtpO0 — San Jose Sharks History (@sjsharkshistory) April 6, 2025

Around the NHL…

Daily Faceoff released its first top-50 UFAs list…who should the Sharks target?

Every Alex Ovechkin goal from No. 1 to 895.

The Chicago Blackhawks win! Great news for the San Jose Sharks’ quest for another No. 1 pick…check out the latest Tankathon standings!

Gabriel Landeskog is about to suit up for the…Colorado Eagles? Good news!

Five candidates for new Philadelphia Flyers head coach.

Which teams should try offer sheets this summer? Not the Sharks, according to this list.

Dustin Wolf, against the odds, is still hoping to lead the Calgary Flames to the playoffs.

Lane Hutson continues to make history.