Connect with us

Hockey History

SJHN Daily: Which Free Agents Should Sharks Target? + Nabokov’s Message to Ovechkin

Published

47 minutes ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Alex Ovechkin is now the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer.

On Sunday afternoon, Ovechkin blasted a one-timer past the New York Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin for career goal No. 895, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s 894.

17 of Ovechkin’s 895 goals have come against the San Jose Sharks, most recently, No. 887 on Mar. 15 at SAP Center.

Here’s all the goals that Ovechkin has scored against the San Jose Sharks, his childhood team, courtesy of Stathead:

GoalDateGoalieArena
22510/15/09Evgeni NabokovVerizon Center
22610/15/09Evgeni NabokovVerizon Center
24512/30/09Evgeni NabokovHP Pavilion
2922/17/11Antti NiemiHP Pavilion
4041/14/14Antti NiemiVerizon Center
42510/14/14Antti NiemiVerizon Center
42610/14/14Antti NiemiVerizon Center
57812/4/17Martin JonesCapital One Arena
6411/22/19Martin JonesCapital One Arena
6421/22/19Martin JonesCapital One Arena
6431/22/19Martin JonesCapital One Arena
6462/14/19Martin JonesSAP Center
74311/20/21Adin HillSAP Center
74411/20/21Empty NetSAP Center
8143/4/23Kaapo KähkönenSAP Center
8153/4/23Kaapo KähkönenSAP Center
8873/15/25Georgi RomanovSAP Center

“Nobody loves scoring goals more than you,” Sharks director of goaltending Evgeni Nabokov told Ovechkin in a congratulatory message posted on Sunday.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Ryan Warsofsky shared his opinion about Barclay Goodrow’s value to the San Jose Sharks.

Steph Curry took in Saturday’s Sharks’ game. Rick Celebrini was there too.

Luca Cagnoni is a big hockey card collector.

William Eklund got into his first NHL fight.

Other Sharks News…

Follow Cat Toffoli, Tyler’s wife, and her podcast!

How has Macklin Celebrini revitalized the Sharks?

Sam Dickinson and Kasper Halttunen move on in the OHL playoffs:

How can Igor Chernyshov impact the San Jose Barracuda?

Around the NHL…

Daily Faceoff released its first top-50 UFAs list…who should the Sharks target?

Every Alex Ovechkin goal from No. 1 to 895.

The Chicago Blackhawks win! Great news for the San Jose Sharks’ quest for another No. 1 pick…check out the latest Tankathon standings!

Gabriel Landeskog is about to suit up for the…Colorado Eagles? Good news!

Five candidates for new Philadelphia Flyers head coach.

Which teams should try offer sheets this summer? Not the Sharks, according to this list.

Dustin Wolf, against the odds, is still hoping to lead the Calgary Flames to the playoffs.

Lane Hutson continues to make history.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating