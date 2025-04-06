SJHN Daily: Steph Curry at Sharks Game, Askarov Returns

Askarov is back. For real this time.

After missing a month and a half of action, Yaroslav Askarov started for the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday. It was the first time he’d played since a 6-4 loss to the Ontario Reign on February 19. During his first season as a member of the San Jose Sharks organization, Askarov has been dominant at the American Hockey League level. Entering Saturday night’s game, he had an impressive .922 save percentage and a goals against average of just 2.52.

The Sharks’ goaltender of the future also spent some time in the NHL this season, and he often impressed during his time playing for the team in teal.

As for Askarov’s return to the AHL, it didn’t go quite how the Barracuda would’ve wanted. They lost 3-1 to the Colorado Eagles, but Askarov did play well regardless. He saved 29 of the 31 shots he faced, with the final goal for Colorado coming on an empty net. With the playoffs right around the corner, head coach John McCarthy will certainly be glad to see that Askarov didn’t appear to be hampered by the time he missed.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Nikolai Kovalenko is frustrated and waiting for a chance.

Georgi Romanov talks about playing through an injury, improving his English (and his credit score).

Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks hosted cancer survivor Luke Schumann at practice.

Ryan Warsofsky has been given the opportunity to coach Team USA at the World Championships.

Warsofsky admits the Sharks needed to stand up more for Shakir Mukhamadullin.

Will Shakir Mukhamadullin return this year?

Jake Walman was surprised to be traded by the San Jose Sharks.

Other Sharks News…

The best day ever, part 2, is kicking off! Team Teal welcomed Luke like the rockstar he is 🤩@WishGreaterBay | @sjscommunity pic.twitter.com/8UveiFVySm — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 6, 2025

Brodie Brazil sat down with video coaches Nick Gialdini and Cody Ward.

William Eklund was named the Sharks Player of the Month:

The Sharks answered some fan questions:

You asked and we’re getting your answers! 👊 Thanks for your questions #SJSharks fans. We’ll see you tomorrow at Fan Appreciation Night presented by @SAP. pic.twitter.com/ccclThrKjv — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 4, 2025

Marc-Edouard Vlasic thinks the Sharks are more competitive despite record.

Despite struggling on the ice, the San Jose Sharks have great vibes.

Quentin Musty’s season in the OHL has come to an end, are the Barracuda next for him?

Sam question for Igor Chernyshov: His season also came to an end, but he produced offensively until the end for the Saginaw Spirit.

Saginaw strikes first 🚨@SanJoseSharks prospect Igor Chernyshov fires home a one timer for his second goal of the #OHLPlayoffs to put the @SpiritHockey up 1-0!#OHL | @CHLHockey pic.twitter.com/d81SDLAjEa — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) April 5, 2025

Steph Curry was in attendance for Saturday’s game against the Seattle Kraken:

Steph Curry’s at the Shark Tank to support Macklin Celebrini. 🦈



Macklin’s dad, Rick Celebrini, is the VP of Player Health and Performance for the Golden State Warriors. pic.twitter.com/fyR0SRPH5a — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2025

Naturally, so is Golden State Warriors director of sports medicine and performance (and kind of famous dad) Rick Celebrini:

Rick Celebrini is here too! Speaking with the true superstar of the night, Luke Schumann. From @HockeyShots: pic.twitter.com/0H3q625PMH — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 6, 2025

Around the League…

Alexander Ovechkin has tied Wayne Gretzky in all-time goals. Will he break the record against the New York Islanders?

Playoff elimination looming for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Boston Bruins recalled highly-touted prospect Fraser Minten.

Gabriel Landeskog takes the next step in his long recovery.

The Florida Panthers clinched their spot in the postseason.

The St. Louis Blues set a franchise record with 12-straight wins.

In the words of Limp Bizkit, the New Jersey Devils are trollin’, trollin’, trollin’!