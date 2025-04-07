San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Mukhamadullin’s Season Over
Shakir Mukhamadullin’s season is over.
This means not only is his San Jose Sharks’ season done, but so is his chance to help the San Jose Barracuda in the upcoming AHL playoffs.
Shakir Mukhamadullin, a bright spot in another dismal Sharks’ season, suffered an ugly-looking upper-body injury on Apr. 1, when the Anaheim Ducks’ Frank Vatrano took him into the boards.
The 6-foot-4 defenseman was spotted in a sling for his left arm days later.
It’s believed to be a shoulder injury, though the San Jose Sharks declined to confirm that.
“We’re not there yet,” Ryan Warsofsky said, when asked if Mukhamadullin will require surgery.
A full recovery is expected.
The top San Jose Sharks prospect, after struggling to start the season in part because of a serious groin injury, was enjoying a breakout March, fulfilling some of the potential that made him a New Jersey Devils’ first-round pick in 2020 and a centerpiece of 2023’s Timo Meier trade.
The 23-year-old left-hander finished the season with two goals and nine points in 30 games.
After the 4 Nations Face-Off, in particular, his game took off. Mukhamadullin, in effect, became a top-pairing defenseman for the San Jose Sharks, averaging 20:27 a night, second on the team (not counting the traded Jake Walman), and scoring one goal and eight points in his last 17 games.
Mukhamadullin is an RFA. Safe to say, the Sharks are likely to bring him back, in hopes that he can keep building on his strong second half of the season.
We need to sign a goon to a 1 day contract next year
Just need to call up Guryev for a day. Artem can pound face pretty good.
The Sharks could really hit or miss when it comes to getting a fighter. Like on one hand, we could get a Jody Shelley type of dude (actually scary dude), or on the other a Kurtis Gabriel dude (not intimidating anyone). I’d hate to see the latter
My best guess is a broken clavicle with the way he fell, was jumped on, and the way he came up off the ice.
Did Warso say Vatrano’s ass is grass?
I don’t think he has to
Frank might want to mysteriously come down with the flu before the first tilt between these teams next season. Even if the Sharks had responded well in the moment, he’d probably get a few challenges to fight next game. But they didn’t, now they have all summer to think about what a bad result this was for an important young player. I expect the response will be…outsized, to say the least.
I sure hope so, Joseph!
If the Sharks really want to respond then maybe go after not Vatrano but Zellweger or Carlsson. Take out one of their young guns, see how they like it.
The problem with this line of thinking is escalation. Now Celebrini & Smith start getting targeted.
We saw this with the Michalek & Hertl injuries.
Where does it stop or does it?
The cycle of violence never ends!!! 😂 I think it goes until we’re in a mad Maxx scenario, we all look around and say “dam, I think we went too far mate”.
I think he said “Vatrano fucked around, it’s time he found out”😂
Nah but I think he did say he’d never tell someone to fight, so there’s that.
Musty joining the Cuda, so that’s good news considering he was also injured to finish his OHL season. No word on Chernyshov yet as far as I can find.
A bummer to hear as Muk was plating better and better. Yeah a little up and down but overall improving game by game.
We all hope he heals completely so next season he can come back and continue his development as a full time NHL defenseman.
As I mentioned in a previous thread, recovery 8-12 weeks min, then 3-4 months rehab. Instead of using this summer to gain strength & mass, he will be relearning how to use his shoulders. Bummer summer indeed.
I had a torn labrum, took 2 surgeries & almost a year before I had full RoM again but at only 75% strength. Granted Mukh will have MUCH better medical care than I got but still a long road ahead for him.
Truly sucks.
I just had surgery for a torn labrum a week ago, so I don’t like this comment lol. How old were you and why did you need a 2nd surgery? Wishing all the best to Muk and his recovery. I’ll be following along!
Was about 20 yrs ago. Mid 40’s. Built up scar tissue limited RoM so a 2nd time was needed to clean it up.
I’m sure Med procedures are better these days just more expensive.
One issue here is that you have not observed the player and do not know the extent of the injury, or exactly what it is. You’ve made one guess.
Yeah, you’re right. it’s a guess. However history & experience tells me, my estimates are closer to being what happens. Do you have an alternate timeline?
If so pls share with the class.
I don’t talk out of my ass, so no I do not have one for you.
You talk out of your ass often. You just don’t realize it.
An accurate assessment.
I love hockey! It’s on sight next time we see that guy! I think Zegras should get popped as well, just to really hammer in the message.
This might sow the seeds of a new heated rivalry going forward, we are both young up and coming teams, who knows we might meet in the playoffs in a couple years
I’m not sure how many Ducks stand up for Zegras AND not sure I want to do more than even things out. An arms race with Radko Gudas sounds… sub-optimal.
Let’s get it! Hockey is so cool for letting this insane bare knuckle boxing shit go down. I just wish the NHL would embrace fighting, and crack down cheap shots with intent to injure.
Remind the players that the reason they allow fighting is to let the players self police the game, in a respectful, agreed apon framework.
Doesn’t surprise me, hockey players aren’t like soccer players and act like they’ve been shot by a sniper when they get dinged. He was obviously in serious pain. Shoulders might be the most serious injury for a hockey player and usually linger for years
Soccer should not be mentioned in a Sports forum.
It’s WWF with a ball and lots of riots
What the hell you talking about? WWF with a ball sounds pretty cool! Imagine Stone Cold Steve Austin chugging beers, doing a slam dunk off the ropes, and inspiring a riot. Hell yeah man
I am hoping the Sharks bring Mattias Havelid over for the playoffs. Now, especially with Shak unavailable
Agreed. I was sure surprised to see Axel Landen make his Cuda debut before Havelid.
Shit
God I hope it’s his clavicle and not an AC separation. I broke my clav two months ago and it sucks but still better a bone than a ligament any day.
Shit dude that sounds rough. Hope you recover quickly too.