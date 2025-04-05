Preview/Lines #76: Cagnoni on Collecting Cards With His Dad, Chasing Celebrini’s Rookie Card

Macklin Celebrini is Upper Deck’s belle of the ball this season, but he stopped collecting hockey cards when he was 10.

It has been special for him to see his rookie cards though, to see himself wearing an NHL jersey on a card.

“Yeah, it’s cool,” the 2024 San Jose Sharks’ No. 1 pick said. “Growing up, you like doing that stuff.”

Celebrini’s favorite card is a Bobby Orr that he got when he was six. He was also excited to pull superstars like Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, and Patrick Kane.

Apr. 5 is National Hockey Card Day, and one of the hottest cards out there is Celebrini’s Young Guns rookie card, part of the recently-released 2024-25 Upper Deck Series II.

“My dad actually got Macklin’s the other day,” Luca Cagnoni said.

It turns out that Luca Cagnoni’s dad Roy has been collecting since he was a kid, and he’s gotten his son into the habit.

Roy has been collecting long enough, he’s even had valuable vintage cards thrown away.

Specifically, a Wayne Gretzky rookie card from 1979-80.

“My grandma threw it out,” Luca Cagnoni laughed.

Roy Cagnoni has made up for that loss, somewhat, with Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin Young Guns rookie cards, both acquired when Luca was still an infant.

Luca has fond memories of being part of the chase for a Connor McDavid Young Guns rookie card in 2015.

“We bought like 60 boxes trying to get the McDavid [Young Guns],” Cagnoni recalled. “I remember pulling it and freaking out about it.”

It’s a hobby that Cagnoni still shares with his dad.

“Back home, we have a guy that has bunch of boxes for us, so it’s pretty cool,” the Burnaby native said.

Luca just likes to open packs though, he leaves the organization and keeping up with new products to his dad: “I’m not as dialed in as he is. He’s really into it. So I leave the hard work for him.”

What Cagnoni is really looking forward to?

His own Young Guns rookie card.

Cagnoni’s NHL debut was Mar. 20, probably too late to be in this season’s Upper Deck products.

No doubt though, Luca (and his dad) will be anxiously awaiting next season’s Upper Deck Series I, the 2025-26 edition, likely out in October. Cagnoni has a good chance to have a Young Guns rookie card in that set.

Until then, good luck pulling Celebrini (or Will Smith) rookie cards!

San Jose Sharks (20-45-10)

This might look like, with Georgiev starting? Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Graf

Grundstrom-Dellandrea-Lund

Gregor-Ostapchuk-Goodrow Ferraro-Liljegren

Carlsson-Thompson

Seattle Kraken (32-38-6)

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports Bay Area. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.