San Jose Sharks
Seattle Roast: Kraken Burn Sharks 5-1
The San Jose Sharks welcome in the Seattle Kraken to SAP Center.
Will Smith scored, but the Sharks lost 5-1.
Period 1
1 in: Really good play by Daccord, puck in corner, him versus hard-charging Celebrini, he gets to it first and makes a perfect puck off glass clear out of the zone. He has a rep for being the best puck-handling goalie in the league.
Lund shakes off maybe Montour for puck in OZ corner, gets it to Grundstrom.
McCann goal: San Jose Sharks were off to a great start, 5-0 shots, but then McCann beats everybody down the ice, don’t know if it was a bad line change or whatever. Grundstrom last guy behind him, not sure if that was his guy. Ugly hockey after a beautiful start.
6 in: And now Stephenson with a breakaway. He gets behind everyone, Sharks aren’t mindful. Georgiev save.
Burakovsky goal: Lund had a chance for the puck in the corner, not sure why he didn’t get to it. He’ll need to re-watch that. But that’s an ungly shift, Seattle just rolling around zone like they got the secret service around them.
Smith goal: Kraken fall asleep, get it? The Sleepover Line moves the puck well, nothing forced, Smith jumps on the loose puck in front, beating three Kraken to it. His first since Mar. 13.
3 left: Ferraro leading the rush with purpose! Every season, it feels like he has a month or two where it comes together a bit, just can’t put together a whole season.
Period 2
Stephenson goal: Clear-cut 2-on-1, but considering shot counter, San Jose Sharks 14-9, would’ve loved a save there. Nice shot, and all the Kraken shots feel like Grade-A’s, Georgiev has made good saves too.
8 in: Gregor speed along wing pushes Kraken back, sets up Ostapchuk in the slot for a good shot. Ostapchuk’s first shot as a Shark in nine games.
9 in: Smith with puck in awkward position, gets it DZ, but back turned, he’s facing his goalie. I’d like to see him think clear there, instead of, I presume, thinking offense and trying to settle puck for that. Turnover in a dangerous place.
Schwartz goal: Don’t love that Thrun turnover, but goalie’s got to have that. Romanov coming in.
McCann goal: Need a stop! Though on replay, Wright does tip it. So I retract on this one. But five goals on 14 shots is a big ugh.
Period 3
Rare early timeout for Warsofsky to rest his top power play guys in anticipation of 5-on-3.
2 in: Great pass by Smith to Eklund, that should’ve been it. Open net, off the post.
5 in: Romanov with strong back-to-back saves on Wright on power play.
7 in: Actually highlight-reel save from Romanov on McCann. Have to admit, I’m not the highest on Romanov, but based on tonight, maybe he should get an extra start or two. Georgiev coming off maybe his best game as a Shark in Anaheim, disappointing tonight, to say the least.
9 in: Celebrini at least giving the crowd an A+ effort, dives in slot, almost hits Smith for a great pass, it just skips over Smith’s wheelhouse. A goal there would’ve made the night worth it for the fans here for Fan Appreciation Night.
You figure Kovalenko’s got to get into the next game, right? Or Kostin? I’m not truthers on either, but I was really surprised when Kovalenko didn’t draw in after the Los Angeles Kings game and Gregor’s two penalties there. That’s what prompted me to seek him and Kostin out in Anaheim, story which finally come out this morning.
6 left: Lund takes too long in NZ, tries to make the pass he wants on the forehand, loses it. He’s still gotta learn NHL pace. He can probably use a game in the pressbox, if we’re being honest.
3 left: Dellandrea hurt Burakovsky with that hit.
1 left: Oleksiak hits Ferraro hard, Goodrow quick in.
Eklund 10-9 over Tolvanen. Why not?
Refs now tossing Ostapchuk and Hayden before the faceoff to make sure nothing happens.
Time to send Lund, Ostapchuk and Gregor to AHL.
Let Kostin and Kovalenko play.
What is Dellandrea doing?
No wonder Stars dumped him.
Made a late call to put tonight’s tickets up for sale around noon today. They went. Bullet dodged. The only other game I willingly missed (missed Tampa and Philly when I got real sick) all season was the Thornton retirement game. I’m not a member of the Loser Appreciation Society. Looking forward to Monday against the Flames and seeing at least one team with playoff intensity (for as long as it takes them to get a comfortable lead). OMG the Flames just had a breakaway at the buzzer to try and win in regulation against Vegas. Goalie save but crazy… Read more »
Shorkys gona have a field day with that one bub.
What??? You intentionally didn’t attend the Thornton retirement game?? C’mon man! That’s a huge red flag!!
Also, you missed Eklund’s first fight tonight! It was surprisingly chippy game, I hope you watched.
Whelp, that’s the dumbest comment I’ve read today….
Team won’t win another game this season with that shit of a goalie in Georgiev..
Dang you’re harsh! It’s not all on the goalie. Didn’t we only score one goal?
faceoff win % is dismal as of lately
Eklund’s first fight!! Hell yeah!
Will be interesting to see what Grier wants the team to look like next year. Does he want to tank for one more season or does he want the team to push out of the bottom 5 into the mushy middle area. If it’s the former then we will probably just try to hit the cap floor and run the same team back next year. If it’s latter then the Sharks really should have a lot of roster turnover. Eklund-Celebrini-Toffoli ?-?-Smith ?-Wennberg-Graf ?-?-? Mukhamadullin-? (being generous with Muk up here) Ferraro-? ?-Liljegren Askarov ? I see 6 forwards, 3 defenseman,… Read more »
He already said he intends to build it up and at least be in the playoff conversation next season. There’s no mystery. The tank is over after this season. I don’t think he was really trying to tank this season, things just didn’t work out as well as they hoped especially after the early trades of Blackwood, Granny & Ceci.
He never said to try and be in playoff contention. He only said the selling is *hopefully* over so they can start building. They’re not going to go from 20 wins to a playoff hopeful. Let’s be realistic here.
Think all 5 Kraken goals came on quick strikes. Probably all under 5 seconds of o-zone time. Those are the hardest to stop because the defense isn’t set and there are passing and shooting lanes. Don’t think it was Grundstrom’s guy on the goal Sheng mentioned, he was deep in the offensive zone when possession changed, he hustled to almost get back into the play. But someone else was likely the culprit for not being 3rd man high or not getting back. Even down 4 goals at the start of the 3rd period, I felt the Sharks had a chance.… Read more »
Oddly enough, I’m pretty sure when Gretz either tied or passed Howe it was a Shark goalie who gave it up. Not sure if it was Irbe? Nabokov? Can’t remember the player but still remember watching it on TV. It was Irbe.
gretzky ties howe in goals
Zetterlund isn’t doing much better. He put up points in SJ only because he played with elite players. Zero goals and 1 assist on 24 shots in 14 games and his agent was negotiating hardball with Grier. Smart of Grier to get value for him when he did.