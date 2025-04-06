Seattle Roast: Kraken Burn Sharks 5-1

The San Jose Sharks welcome in the Seattle Kraken to SAP Center.

Will Smith scored, but the Sharks lost 5-1.

Period 1

1 in: Really good play by Daccord, puck in corner, him versus hard-charging Celebrini, he gets to it first and makes a perfect puck off glass clear out of the zone. He has a rep for being the best puck-handling goalie in the league.

Lund shakes off maybe Montour for puck in OZ corner, gets it to Grundstrom.

McCann goal: San Jose Sharks were off to a great start, 5-0 shots, but then McCann beats everybody down the ice, don’t know if it was a bad line change or whatever. Grundstrom last guy behind him, not sure if that was his guy. Ugly hockey after a beautiful start.

6 in: And now Stephenson with a breakaway. He gets behind everyone, Sharks aren’t mindful. Georgiev save.

Burakovsky goal: Lund had a chance for the puck in the corner, not sure why he didn’t get to it. He’ll need to re-watch that. But that’s an ungly shift, Seattle just rolling around zone like they got the secret service around them.

Smith goal: Kraken fall asleep, get it? The Sleepover Line moves the puck well, nothing forced, Smith jumps on the loose puck in front, beating three Kraken to it. His first since Mar. 13.

3 left: Ferraro leading the rush with purpose! Every season, it feels like he has a month or two where it comes together a bit, just can’t put together a whole season.

Period 2

Stephenson goal: Clear-cut 2-on-1, but considering shot counter, San Jose Sharks 14-9, would’ve loved a save there. Nice shot, and all the Kraken shots feel like Grade-A’s, Georgiev has made good saves too.

8 in: Gregor speed along wing pushes Kraken back, sets up Ostapchuk in the slot for a good shot. Ostapchuk’s first shot as a Shark in nine games.

9 in: Smith with puck in awkward position, gets it DZ, but back turned, he’s facing his goalie. I’d like to see him think clear there, instead of, I presume, thinking offense and trying to settle puck for that. Turnover in a dangerous place.

Schwartz goal: Don’t love that Thrun turnover, but goalie’s got to have that. Romanov coming in.

McCann goal: Need a stop! Though on replay, Wright does tip it. So I retract on this one. But five goals on 14 shots is a big ugh.

Period 3

Rare early timeout for Warsofsky to rest his top power play guys in anticipation of 5-on-3.

2 in: Great pass by Smith to Eklund, that should’ve been it. Open net, off the post.

5 in: Romanov with strong back-to-back saves on Wright on power play.

7 in: Actually highlight-reel save from Romanov on McCann. Have to admit, I’m not the highest on Romanov, but based on tonight, maybe he should get an extra start or two. Georgiev coming off maybe his best game as a Shark in Anaheim, disappointing tonight, to say the least.

9 in: Celebrini at least giving the crowd an A+ effort, dives in slot, almost hits Smith for a great pass, it just skips over Smith’s wheelhouse. A goal there would’ve made the night worth it for the fans here for Fan Appreciation Night.

You figure Kovalenko’s got to get into the next game, right? Or Kostin? I’m not truthers on either, but I was really surprised when Kovalenko didn’t draw in after the Los Angeles Kings game and Gregor’s two penalties there. That’s what prompted me to seek him and Kostin out in Anaheim, story which finally come out this morning.

6 left: Lund takes too long in NZ, tries to make the pass he wants on the forehand, loses it. He’s still gotta learn NHL pace. He can probably use a game in the pressbox, if we’re being honest.

3 left: Dellandrea hurt Burakovsky with that hit.

1 left: Oleksiak hits Ferraro hard, Goodrow quick in.

Eklund 10-9 over Tolvanen. Why not?

Refs now tossing Ostapchuk and Hayden before the faceoff to make sure nothing happens.