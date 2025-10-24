Sharks Win! Celebrini Hat Trick, Smith Wins It in OT

NEW YORK — The San Jose Sharks visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers.

Adam Gaudette and Macklin Celebrini (hat trick!) and Will Smith scored (twice), and the Sharks win 6-5 in OT.

Period 1

Gaudette goal: In the files of Michael Misa will be OK here in the NHL, Misa does a good job holding off 6-foot-4 Robertson, gets to puck to Graf, quick pass to Gaudette, catches Rangers napping. With Misa, impressed that he didn’t try to outmuscle Robertson, he just sucked him into corner, knew what he could do, Graf was safety valve.

3 in: Love that Orlov pinch there, so aggressive, but hemming in the Rangers’ exit. Orlov has really stepped up since the Utah loss. Physical in right spots, but puck management has really cleaned up too.

Reaves 10-9 Rempe…what a bout!

Celebrini goal: Don’t know how that went in on PP, but it works. Well-earned anyway, for the good work that San Jose Sharks have put in so far. They’ve dominated.

10 in: Celebrini just tried a backhand diagonal NZ pass, turnover, which I usually hate…but going with Boyle’s 8-of-10 rule, Mack is playing great and feeling it, and the upside was a breakaway for his winger. Keep 8-of-10’ing, Macklin!

9 left: Good exit exchange with Celebrini-Iorio.

Raddysh goal: Long shot, but traffic, and perhaps multiple deflections. Shake it off. Will say, Sharks have played so well, be dispiriting to not come out of first with lead (a la Islanders game). So building little victories into a big win, win the first.

Smith penalty: Orlov had done a good job killing a one-on-one in the corner. Smith had a chance with the puck, clear it out, at least, but he didn’t make a great play, turnover. It wasn’t an easy play, but he missed a turnaround exit pass along the wall to two Sharks, Rangers grabbed it. Maybe he still needs more confidence along wall, take the beat he had there to make the pass with touch that we know he can make.

2 left: Graf does nice job on PK, cuts off hard-charging Panarin.

Celebrini goal: Eklund won’t let Cuylle out of the zone, Smith finds Celebrini in the slot, Macklin collects and fires! What a play! Eklund, after winning the puck, also feints like he’s going to the weakside with the puck, leading Rangers to weakside, before giving it to Smith on his strong side low. Just superior hockey all around.

Desharnais, a lot on PK, played a lot in opening frame with Leddy’s injury. San Jose Sharks-leading 8:32, wonder if that’s an NHL period high for him.

Period 2

San Jose Sharks will have to withstand sure Rangers’ push. Liljegren, for example, does good job staying with Sheary trying to leak out.

2 in: Skinner hasn’t been sharp this PP. Couldn’t corral a pretty good cross-ice pass on entry from Orlov. Then, had puck high, not alert pass gets picked off, Rangers rush, Liljegren helps him out defensively. PP2, like last game, struggling to set up, but this time, not a unit-wide issue.

Zibanejad goal: Orlov falls, takes out Ranger in front, but that leaves a canyon in front for alley-oop goal.

5 in: Rangers coming on, Desharnais unnecessary icing, too strong on a pass up, had more time and space, I think. New York keeps Celebrini line in DZ for 30 seconds. Those are the details of precision for a good vs. bad team.

Parssinen goal: I’m a big Wennberg guy, but I don’t think he’s been as consistent to start this year. you can argue a slash there on his exit turnover, but you just can’t do turn it over there. Hard switch to read there between Ferraro and Wennberg, but shouldn’t Ferraro with his stick take the more dangerous man attacking the middle? Leave the wall guy for stickless Wennberg? But that’s probably nit-picking. Point is, that’s gotta be a 100 percent play for Wennberg there.

9 left: Skinner backhand NZ pass, trying to hit Eklund, turnover. Rangers’ 9 of last 10 shots? San Jose Sharks have a huge PP coming up here, gotta at least pound shots, momentum.

Raddysh goal: That’s how you don’t gain momentum. Puck skips on Celebrini at point, Rangers run out on 2-on-1, you need a stop at some point, but Nedeljkovic couldn’t deliver there. In fairness to Warsofsky, you probably have a couple wins this year with better tandem goaltending.

8 left: That wall play in a tight spot on PP, that’s where Misa has to work on having a better result. Be it strength or pace (just stick it down the ice). Not a criticism, just a small difference between a just surviving or thriving player.

4 left: Smart vet play by Orlov, coming back on puck in corner, absorbs the F1 so Skinner has free access to the puck.

Small play, but on the wall for DZ exit, Smith gets it, tries a one-touch pass and out, doesn’t work, turnover. Looks good if it works, you get shown the video tomorrow of it if it doesn’t.

2 left: Good team exit there, Desharnais fumbling, doesn’t panic, gives it to Orlov. Orlov holds a beat, returns it to Desharnais who now just has to make a long forehand exit, which he does with ease to Eklund. Eklund behind-the-back one-touch to Wennberg in stride, Wennberg on entry uses Rangers D as a screen, pounds a shot. Small play, but textbook execution.

Celebrini goal: It’s not so much me as Celebrini, he’s good. Wow! But a lot of team credit on that goal, which flailing Sharks needed badly. Going back, Desharnais looked almost beat for a second on an awkward-looking play, but he recovered defensively. That pressures Lafreniere in corner, he forces a pass into slot, that Ferraro beautifully one-touches into Smith’s wheelhouse for an easy exit. Then Smith does marvelous work in the corner, stays low, fends off a maybe half-hearted Panarin check, then passes through Gavrikov to Celebrini, who smokes it high.

Period 3

Like that backcheck from Celebrini to start third. Can’t handle Smith pass, but on backcheck, isn’t puck-focused, takes the Ranger stick.

1 in: Ferraro, I think, had more time to clear on the kill. That’s got to get out, that can’t be intercepted by the point man.

Sharks called a rare early timeout with long 5-on-3 coming. Huge momentum in the balance here.

Smith goal: That 5-on-3 was going awry, but San Jose Sharks able to take advantage right as kill ending, still-scrambled Rangers team D, Eklund just shovels it on goal twice, rebound, Smith! Should be a lesson to the 5-on-3 though, they were being too fine, I think.

8 in: Outstanding one-on-one play by Orlov on Cuylle there, kills the play, gets it out. I think Orlov has been much better since Utah.

9 in: Smith too fancy high, turnover, Rangers on rush. Can’t do that there.

Raddysh goal: Sigh. That goal can’t go in. Raddysh coming on catches Eklund flat-footed, but you need a stop.

6 left: Misa shanks shot on rush, but does a credible job keeping puck. Looking for small wins for him.

OT

Eklund-Wennberg-Liljegren to start OT.