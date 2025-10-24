San Jose Sharks
Sharks Win! Celebrini Hat Trick, Smith Wins It in OT
NEW YORK — The San Jose Sharks visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers.
Adam Gaudette and Macklin Celebrini (hat trick!) and Will Smith scored (twice), and the Sharks win 6-5 in OT.
Period 1
Gaudette goal: In the files of Michael Misa will be OK here in the NHL, Misa does a good job holding off 6-foot-4 Robertson, gets to puck to Graf, quick pass to Gaudette, catches Rangers napping. With Misa, impressed that he didn’t try to outmuscle Robertson, he just sucked him into corner, knew what he could do, Graf was safety valve.
3 in: Love that Orlov pinch there, so aggressive, but hemming in the Rangers’ exit. Orlov has really stepped up since the Utah loss. Physical in right spots, but puck management has really cleaned up too.
Reaves 10-9 Rempe…what a bout!
Celebrini goal: Don’t know how that went in on PP, but it works. Well-earned anyway, for the good work that San Jose Sharks have put in so far. They’ve dominated.
10 in: Celebrini just tried a backhand diagonal NZ pass, turnover, which I usually hate…but going with Boyle’s 8-of-10 rule, Mack is playing great and feeling it, and the upside was a breakaway for his winger. Keep 8-of-10’ing, Macklin!
9 left: Good exit exchange with Celebrini-Iorio.
Raddysh goal: Long shot, but traffic, and perhaps multiple deflections. Shake it off. Will say, Sharks have played so well, be dispiriting to not come out of first with lead (a la Islanders game). So building little victories into a big win, win the first.
Smith penalty: Orlov had done a good job killing a one-on-one in the corner. Smith had a chance with the puck, clear it out, at least, but he didn’t make a great play, turnover. It wasn’t an easy play, but he missed a turnaround exit pass along the wall to two Sharks, Rangers grabbed it. Maybe he still needs more confidence along wall, take the beat he had there to make the pass with touch that we know he can make.
2 left: Graf does nice job on PK, cuts off hard-charging Panarin.
Celebrini goal: Eklund won’t let Cuylle out of the zone, Smith finds Celebrini in the slot, Macklin collects and fires! What a play! Eklund, after winning the puck, also feints like he’s going to the weakside with the puck, leading Rangers to weakside, before giving it to Smith on his strong side low. Just superior hockey all around.
Desharnais, a lot on PK, played a lot in opening frame with Leddy’s injury. San Jose Sharks-leading 8:32, wonder if that’s an NHL period high for him.
Period 2
San Jose Sharks will have to withstand sure Rangers’ push. Liljegren, for example, does good job staying with Sheary trying to leak out.
2 in: Skinner hasn’t been sharp this PP. Couldn’t corral a pretty good cross-ice pass on entry from Orlov. Then, had puck high, not alert pass gets picked off, Rangers rush, Liljegren helps him out defensively. PP2, like last game, struggling to set up, but this time, not a unit-wide issue.
Zibanejad goal: Orlov falls, takes out Ranger in front, but that leaves a canyon in front for alley-oop goal.
5 in: Rangers coming on, Desharnais unnecessary icing, too strong on a pass up, had more time and space, I think. New York keeps Celebrini line in DZ for 30 seconds. Those are the details of precision for a good vs. bad team.
Parssinen goal: I’m a big Wennberg guy, but I don’t think he’s been as consistent to start this year. you can argue a slash there on his exit turnover, but you just can’t do turn it over there. Hard switch to read there between Ferraro and Wennberg, but shouldn’t Ferraro with his stick take the more dangerous man attacking the middle? Leave the wall guy for stickless Wennberg? But that’s probably nit-picking. Point is, that’s gotta be a 100 percent play for Wennberg there.
9 left: Skinner backhand NZ pass, trying to hit Eklund, turnover. Rangers’ 9 of last 10 shots? San Jose Sharks have a huge PP coming up here, gotta at least pound shots, momentum.
Raddysh goal: That’s how you don’t gain momentum. Puck skips on Celebrini at point, Rangers run out on 2-on-1, you need a stop at some point, but Nedeljkovic couldn’t deliver there. In fairness to Warsofsky, you probably have a couple wins this year with better tandem goaltending.
8 left: That wall play in a tight spot on PP, that’s where Misa has to work on having a better result. Be it strength or pace (just stick it down the ice). Not a criticism, just a small difference between a just surviving or thriving player.
4 left: Smart vet play by Orlov, coming back on puck in corner, absorbs the F1 so Skinner has free access to the puck.
Small play, but on the wall for DZ exit, Smith gets it, tries a one-touch pass and out, doesn’t work, turnover. Looks good if it works, you get shown the video tomorrow of it if it doesn’t.
2 left: Good team exit there, Desharnais fumbling, doesn’t panic, gives it to Orlov. Orlov holds a beat, returns it to Desharnais who now just has to make a long forehand exit, which he does with ease to Eklund. Eklund behind-the-back one-touch to Wennberg in stride, Wennberg on entry uses Rangers D as a screen, pounds a shot. Small play, but textbook execution.
Celebrini goal: It’s not so much me as Celebrini, he’s good. Wow! But a lot of team credit on that goal, which flailing Sharks needed badly. Going back, Desharnais looked almost beat for a second on an awkward-looking play, but he recovered defensively. That pressures Lafreniere in corner, he forces a pass into slot, that Ferraro beautifully one-touches into Smith’s wheelhouse for an easy exit. Then Smith does marvelous work in the corner, stays low, fends off a maybe half-hearted Panarin check, then passes through Gavrikov to Celebrini, who smokes it high.
Macklin Celebrini completes the hat trick to tie the game at 4-4 with5 seconds left.
Period 3
Like that backcheck from Celebrini to start third. Can’t handle Smith pass, but on backcheck, isn’t puck-focused, takes the Ranger stick.
1 in: Ferraro, I think, had more time to clear on the kill. That’s got to get out, that can’t be intercepted by the point man.
Sharks called a rare early timeout with long 5-on-3 coming. Huge momentum in the balance here.
Smith goal: That 5-on-3 was going awry, but San Jose Sharks able to take advantage right as kill ending, still-scrambled Rangers team D, Eklund just shovels it on goal twice, rebound, Smith! Should be a lesson to the 5-on-3 though, they were being too fine, I think.
8 in: Outstanding one-on-one play by Orlov on Cuylle there, kills the play, gets it out. I think Orlov has been much better since Utah.
9 in: Smith too fancy high, turnover, Rangers on rush. Can’t do that there.
Raddysh goal: Sigh. That goal can’t go in. Raddysh coming on catches Eklund flat-footed, but you need a stop.
6 left: Misa shanks shot on rush, but does a credible job keeping puck. Looking for small wins for him.
OT
Eklund-Wennberg-Liljegren to start OT.
FUCK YEAH!!!! CELEBRINI AND SMITH DELIVER!!! LET’S FUCKING GOOO!!!!
This was downvoted??????
Party party party!!!
Celebrini is going to the Olympics and Will Smith will be just fine, thanks
Who down voted this?
I’m guessing a schmuck
Well Done Smitty!
What a game and so happy to watch them win. Celebrini was unreal.
Special night for Celebrini on a big stage. He’s just that good.
fwiw, Celebrini not the only player to put up a 5 pt night. Old friend Mikael Granlund with 2G and 3A for the Ducks.
Saw that… If the team didn’t have so many young guys coming up, 3/$21M would have been fine for him. But as it is, all the guys they signed on short deals could be replaced by January if things go well for the kids. The guys they brought in are all playing well enough that the kids will need to be actually pretty good to supplant them, and that’s as it should be. Earn it, lads.
this is better than winning the SC!
This is the correct reaction
at this point we’re playing as good as tampa
Celebrini looking like a superstar out there tonight!
Celebrini was on a mission tonight, his 3rd goal to tie it up was a statement piece. I’m so hyped for this win I was dreading my OT L prediction was coming true
The camera person for the Sharks broadcast was really honed in on Macklin’s determined face tonight. Like zooming in on him staring down at the faceoff dot before the ref even skates over 😂
Like I’ve been saying, Smith is your clutch scorer.
Reminds me a bit of Nylander. Probably won’t ever be the best 200 foot player but has top tier offense instincts.
In his draft year they compared him to Kucherov. I’m sticking with that. Plays a slower more deliberate game with elite vision and finishing ability.
Sharks goalies and defense still giving up way too much. 9/10 times you give up five you’re losing. Macklin was good but he has another level. Sharks are really missing Vlasics steady defensive wisdom.
Dude what? lol… I agree on the first part but hell no to Vlasic. I hear his beer league team bought him out too.
The Sharks overall effort and gameplay is probably only responsible for 3 of those 5 goals against. I think 2 were very regrettable for Ned, and the Sharks worked their asses off to outscore their problems tonight. I’m sure glad we came out on the winning side of things tonight! Not perfect, but we gotta enjoy a win!
Some people have no interest in enjoying the wins.
Scoop da Troll
Haven’t seen it mentioned, but they played with 5 D-men for most of the game, so that could have had at least a bit of an effect.
Gaudette turning out to be pretty decent budget acquisition. Wonder if he can hit 20 goals.
Great bottom 6 player.
I hope to see Gaudettte and Graf together more often
everyone’s talking Macklin and why not? You could see he wasn’t right the first few games after missing the preseason — and you could also see how good he was vs the Isles. Major difference.
For the second game in a row, Misa and Graf feed Gaudette for a goal. Also + or even for all 3 guys in both games.
To compete in this league, a 3rd line that wins is a really helpful element. They aren’t getting a ton of ice time but at least so far, that trio is productive.
That line has all the elements and a ton of speed. Sharks might have something there. Gaudette really knows what to do around the net.
I don’t really see the speed, but I see the hockey sense. They seem able to do good work even with little time or space
Told ya the Rangers would get five.
I hope Tommy Wingels stops “Turn It Off” from being a clubhouse song. It’s totally inappropriate in an NHL dressing room.
ok grandpa…
What does this mean?