Night To Remember for Sharks: Warsofsky Still Has His Kids, Celebrini Hat Trick, Reaves’s Helmet

Ryan Reaves’ helmet hit the ice twice in the San Jose Sharks’ overtime win over the New York Rangers.

Once in a fight against Rangers big man Matt Rempe.

And then again for Macklin Celebrini’s hat trick.

After the 19-year-old’s second career hat trick, Reaves added his helmet to the small littering of hats that rained down from the San Jose Sharks fans at Madison Square Garden.

Macklin Celebrini completes the hat trick to tie the game at 4-4 with5 seconds left. Ryan Reaves threw his helmet on the ice to join in with the fans who have thrown hats 😂 pic.twitter.com/rh8fE5965l — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) October 24, 2025

That’s Reaves’s helmet sitting on the ice in front of the bench. Unlike the fans’ contributions to the ice, Reaves did get his helmet returned to him by Will Smith.

“I was just making sure there was something on the ice for him. Because we were away, so I didn’t know how far up the Sharks fans were. I don’t know if they have good arms or not,” Reaves quipped.

Celebrini said he saw Reaves toss his helmet out onto the ice and thought it was funny.

Celebrini’s hat trick brought the Sharks back even with the Rangers 4-4, just before the second intermission. He buried his second and third goals in the final 10 seconds of the first and second period, respectively, and tacked on two assists for a career-high tying five-point night.

Celebrini is now the third player in the last 32 years to score multiple hat tricks in his teenage years – tied with Peter Mueller with two and behind Patrick Laine who had four. He’s also the fifth youngest player in NHL history to record a second hat trick.

CELEBRINI HATTY ALERT‼️ That's the second of his young career! pic.twitter.com/1nYD4oMMjB — NHL (@NHL) October 24, 2025

The list of teenagers with multiple five-point games in NHL history: Wayne Gretzky, Dale Hawerchuk, Bryan Trottier, Macklin Celebrini. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) October 24, 2025

Celebrini wasn’t the only San Jose Sharks player to put on a show at MSG. In the first period, Reaves and Rempe’s second-ever fight resulted in an upper-body injury for Rempe, who did not return to the game. Reaves, on the other hand, skated away smiling – and his team scored next and got the eventual win.

“He asked me to go off the draw, and I said I was going to go run somebody first,” Reaves said. “And then it happened immediately.”

Reaves said fighting someone of Rempe’s 6-foot-9 frame is a little bit different. He added that Rempe had approached him during warm-ups, asking if he wanted a fight. Reaves responded, “Yeah, maybe.”

MATT REMPE VS. RYAN REAVES ROUND 2 WHAT A TILT 🥊🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/0F6PZ6wM09 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 23, 2025

Will Smith got in on the action, as well, with a two-goal night of his own – including the game winner in overtime. Smith immediately pointed back to San Jose Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to celebrate the team’s first win of the year.

WillMack’s OT goal to give the #SJSharks their first win of the season, but to Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” 🥹😭#TheFutureIsTeal 🔊🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/iNbxoPSD2Q — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) October 24, 2025

And plenty of storylines from the Sharks’ trip in New York came full circle. TikTok creator Judi Jupiter was at Madison Square Garden to see the Sharks ‘perform.’ And the Sharks played multiple songs – including “Hello!” and “Turn It Off” – from the Book of Mormon in their locker room after the win. Plus, Harold Robinson, star of the San Jose Sharks’ trip to New York City last year, read the starting line-up.

Instead of #SJSharks are 1-0 in the Judi Jupiter Era, how about the Sharks are 1-0 in the Harold Robinson Era??? Video courtesy of Harold! pic.twitter.com/vdYvz3VNWJ — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 24, 2025

Oh and yes, Ryan Warsofsky still has his kids.