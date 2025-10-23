Sharks Gone Viral: Judi Jupiter Talks Celebrini & Smith, Misa Joins Cat Toffoli’s Podcast

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith of the San Jose Sharks once again went viral this week after they were approached by popular TikTok creator Judi Jupiter. And after an appearance on Cat Toffoli and Julie Petry’s “Never Offside” podcast, Michael Misa could be next to go viral.

After her video with Celebrini and Smith, Jupiter joined the “What Chaos!” podcast and discussed her encounter with the San Jose Sharks’ duo. “I was sitting there having a Guinness at my favorite place,” Jupiter said of the encounter. “I saw this hot, blond guy pass me, I said ‘I’ve got to get him’. I did two videos of him, I did the first one I said, ‘what do you do?’, he said ‘I go to college, I study communications’.”

Eventually after filming two videos with Smith and learning he was a professional hockey player, Celebrini entered the mix and joined Jupiter’s interviews. Eventually, they’d film a total of four videos, two with just Smith, and two with the pair of them.

“I said to the boys, after I photographed them, ‘well, where are my tickets?’,” Jupiter added. “They just looked at each other, like what is she [saying]?”.

Although only two of the four videos have been posted on TikTok at this point, Jupiter said she plans on releasing the other two at some point.

Will Smith Jose Sharks pic.twitter.com/xr5tKsHc8n — Judi Jupiter (@jupiter_judi) October 23, 2025

During his appearance on “Never Offside”, Misa was asked about his teammate’s viral video with Jupiter, stating, “I was a little confused for them. I don’t know why they would agree to that, I know she’s a pretty famous person, it just looked awkward.”

Meanwhile, during their “this or that” segment, Misa was asked about two popular pop stars from the late 1990s and early 2000s, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, leading to a slightly awkward, but funny moment:

Michael Misa is not familiar with Britney and Christina's discography. 🙂‍↔️ Listen to Never Offside with Julie and Cat ➡️ https://t.co/1JxmeaXeqK pic.twitter.com/Fa8Xgl4yzQ — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) October 23, 2025

Misa also discussed his love of ketchup. I’ve been a big ketchup person since I was younger. [I] put it on a lot of things,” he said. “Cat and Tyler [Toffoli] got this organic ketchup, it actually tastes better than the regular ketchup.” He then went on to list the types of things he used ketchup on, which included chicken, steak, pasta, pizza, croissants, nachos, macaroni and cheese, tacos and waffles.

Misa also discussed his fall in warmups ahead of the game against the New York Islanders, and the consequences that came along with it. “It was kind of embarrassing, when I fell everyone was laughing around me. I went to the bench and just grabbed a sip of water,” he said. He then shared that when he got to the locker room, two of his teammates told him he had to put money on the board as a result of the fall, totaling up to $1,000.

The San Jose Sharks’ young players are keeping their heads up and having fun despite the team’s struggles on the ice. As the season progresses, it seems like we’ll undoubtedly have quite a few more viral videos from this group.