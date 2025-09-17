San Jose Barracuda
5 Key Sharks’ Training Camp Battles
What are the San Jose Sharks’ biggest training camp battles?
The Sharks open camp on Thursday, hoping to snap their streak of six-straight seasons out of the playoffs.
That quest will start in camp, and with these five key battles.
In favor of top prospects Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson, who will get pushed off the roster? Will any other rookies challenge for an opening night job? And will Yaroslav Askarov emerge as No. 1 between the pipes?
Who Gets Pushed Out?
On the surface, there are 22 obvious roster spots, of 23, that are already filled by San Jose Sharks players with significant NHL experience.
There are 13 forwards, Macklin Celebrini, Ty Dellandrea, William Eklund, Adam Gaudette, Barclay Goodrow, Collin Graf, Carl Grundstrom, Philipp Kurashev, Ryan Reaves, Jeff Skinner, Will Smith, Tyler Toffoli, and Alex Wennberg.
There are seven defensemen, Vincent Desharnais, Mario Ferraro, John Klingberg, Nick Leddy, Timothy Liljegren, Shakir Mukhamadullin, and Dmitry Orlov.
There are two goalies, Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic.
Notably, this group doesn’t include forward Misa and defenseman Dickinson.
Misa and Dickinson are expected to break camp with the San Jose Sharks, which, barring injury or another move, will force out one of the above 22.
Sorry, Sheng, but going to have to disagree with your assessment of the team roster construction that breaks camp. I really hope I am right or this will be another disappointing year.
Disappointing???? We get to watch some of the best young talent in the NHL on a nightly basis. That’s exciting if you ask me. Will there be disappointments along the way? You betcha, life’s full of disappointments. But being able to see these kids grow up before our eyes is a wonderful gift that I am very grateful for at this stage.
Agree 100%.
What lines do you want to see, Andrew? It’s that rosterbation time of year!
Edit:just saw your post on the other thread about Musty and Chernyshov. I think we will see both this year, but I think both would benefit from at least a couple months with the Cuda. No need to rush them, in my opinion. I think with some patience, both work to solidify their fundamentals and come to the Sharks ready for important top 6 roles.
Best to let both those big wingers marinate in the AHL if they’re hung ho for Misa to play in the NHL. Next season I gotta believe they both break camp as Sharks if they progress properly this season. Maybe they each get a couple call ups for injuries though.
Kurashev and Skinner are on one year deals, so the opportunity is absolutely there for them. My guess is they both get 10-20 games each with injuries, too, but the team will absolutely make sure they are ready to stick before they get the call otherwise.
You really need to elaborate on this, if you are in the camp that thinks Musty and/or Chernyshov are ready for NHL job, I think they will make spots for them if they show that but the chance of them being ready is almost zero, it’s a huge jump from CHL to NHL, they need AHL time.If you have other setups that is better, I am all ears and also hope you are right.
Thompson will not clear waivers and will be lost if exposed. Vinny D has very little trade value & could very well pass through waivers with his $2M cap hit.
If Vinny D indeed has trade value, I’d prefer the Sharks take advantage of that instead of exposing Thompson to waivers. And, even if he doesn’t have trade value, I’d rather risk losing Desharnais on waivers than Thompson.
I’m not as high on Thompson as some of you guys but I definitely don’t want to lose him for nothing at this stage. I’ve said before he may still end being a good player and he’s young. Frankly I think they need to trade one of the UFA D-men if they’re need to break a logjam. Unless Lily has come back a completely different player I’m ready to let that experiment end.
A top PP unit with four righties? I doubt that happens. Gaudette, who I like a lot, isn’t good enough net front to justify booting a high-end talent like Eklund.
Call me crazy, but what about Dickinson quarterbacking PP2 with Misa, Smith and Gaudette? I’m just trying to get some dangerous playmakers on both units. Maybe a unit like this forms in January, as too much youth could give up a bunch of shorties early on with bad mistakes, but I’m trying to do something different from last year where PP2 was decidedly not dangerous. If Musty and Chernyshov are ready after the TDL, we could see a massive uptick in some of these areas, as I think eventually they could be the talent and net front presence the team… Read more »
I’d guess PP2 will be Orlov, Misa, Wennberg, Gaudette and Skinner. Maybe Kurashev, Graf, Mukhamadullin and Dickinson rotating in sometimes. I would definitely like to see Dickinson get PP time so he gets a few more puck touches in the offensive zone.
It’s been a while since the Sharks had too many decent options for two PP units. Pretty cool.
watching the previous video of all the goals scored by guys on the Sharks roster I have to disagree. From those highlights he looks like the best net front guy the Sharks have had since Pavs. Eklund regularly got booted from PP1 so not unusual and it spreads out the talent so hopefully both PPs are dangerous. I think Smith and Eklund are redundant on a PP personally and Smith has a much better shot.
I did like a lot of what I saw in that video from Gaudette, but keep in mind that 12 of his 19 goals came before November 30. It’s very much up in the air which player we’re getting. I hope he kills it, former Husky and all. But Eklund is a 60-point player.
This isn’t Eklund hate or disrespect. I know how many points he got and how he played last season. His motor and playmaking are awesome. PP1 needs a net guy though so with this much talent I think they need to split Smith and Eklund. This would be Celly and smith’s opportunity to play together so Eklund was the odd man out. I’m sure they’ll run thru a bunch of combos. Personally I like when both PPs are dangerous and Eklund would help in that regard. Also, Kurashevs shot and hockey sense make him a lock for a PP IMO,… Read more »
I think Kurashev is going to have to prove his skating last year was an anomaly and not the new norm. He was 85th percentile and above in every meaningful skating category in 2023-24, and below 50th last season. I would guess injury, but couldn’t find any info beyond being a little banged up here and there. If for some reason the skating has dropped off for good, he could have trouble cracking the lineup. But if it gets back to where it was, I agree, he’s got to be in the conversation for the PP. But who does he… Read more »
Way too lazy to look it up but I think I remember a quote where he was hurt in camp and he said he couldn’t really ever get it going. If it was purely some lower body issue and that is healed, I’m optimistic. If not, he could be off the team by December and it was a low risk move
Good to know. It seems like a good bet that he’ll get back to where he was, he’s still so young. Without a major injury, it’s hard to imagine his skating would just drop off a cliff like that permanently.
Hey Sheng you didn’t address the lack of a contract slot for both Misa and Dicky to play more than 9 games? Someone’s gotta go if they’re NHLers this season.
I think whoever doesn’t get the roster slot is the guy who goes. He did speculate Grundstrom will be that guy.
The NBCSports articles are a little interesting because I’m assuming the reporting has to be a little different because they are much more a propaganda arm of the team since they profit from TV broadcasts and probably have incentive not to speculate in a way that would antagonize players. Sheng is actually a little bolder than I would usually expect from this type of roster speculation article, so I commend him
Going in, I’d project: Line 1: Eklund-Celebrini-Skinner Longterm I see Eklund as 2LW but he’s currently our second-best disher and I have him here playing the role that Smith will longterm; Skinner’s here as a pure trigger man, and Mack can make anyone look good. Line 2: Kurashev-Smith-Toffoli I think Kurashev needs top-six minutes to shine, and should be defensive enough to help cover for Smith a bit; likewise, I prefer Toffoli to Skinner but he’s down here to steady Smith. I don’t see Smith as longterm 2C but that’s what they’ve said they’re trying. Line 3: Misa-Wennberg-Graf The no-brainer… Read more »
These are exactly as I would have made them. Saved me a bunch of typing. 😜 🤣 🤣 One thing though, if Leddy is truly healthy he’s not coming out for anyone. Dudes a legit top 4 when healthy. Total gravy to have him on the 3rd pair.
These are pretty close to what I landed on as my favorite combos as well, I just had Kurashev and Eklund swapped. I like the idea of basically putting the de facto top two wingers on Smith’s line and wishing the opposition luck on their match-up game. I’d also swap Dellandrea out for Giles or Ostapchuk, mostly just because I don’t want to watch 2/3 of last year’s dismal fourth line again. Let’s say Giles since he’s waivers-fucked. And I had Klingberg and Muk swapped, although they’re both question marks to some degree so it really doesn’t matter. Skinner –… Read more »
I think Ferraro could be a good match for Klingberg if Ferraro carries about 60% of the defensive load and frees Klingy up to move pucks into the offensive zone. Sorta like what Boyle was talking about when he was paired with Murray back in the day. It won’t get that well, but maybe a Lite version of it. Then we get the Russians paired together, which feels ok to me. Am I the only one who just thinks Dickinson is going to hit the ground running? He won’t be amazing to start because he will be getting used to… Read more »
Are the Sharks actually “hoping to snap their streak of six-straight seasons out of the playoffs” as it says in the article?
Sure, why not! I’m also hoping my wife will change her mind about putting a huge TV in our bedroom so I can watch late night sports highlights
I’m actually more interested in how they build out the PK unit than the PP. We were 2nd worst last year in power play opportunities against and had the 5th worst PK%. An improved PK coupled with even a modest decrease in penalties taken is going to have a bigger impact on the goal differential than any improvements we’re likely to realistically see on the PP. Will that give someone like Ostapchuk a larger opportunity to make the team? Will they let Celebrini kill penalties? Are Mukh or any of the new defensemen going to provide a significant boost over… Read more »
Those penalties taken vs. drawn are great stats, thanks for sharing them.