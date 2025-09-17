Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Sharks Release 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

11 hours ago

Credit: Derek Bahn

The San Jose Sharks have released their 2025-26 training camp roster.

There are no surprises today: One came yesterday, when David Pagnotta broke that 2018 first-round pick Oliver Wahlstrom was coming to camp on a PTO.

Wahlstrom will wear No. 24. The other tryout is defenseman Jack Bar; the Harvard alum was on the San Jose Sharks’ Rookie Faceoff roster last week.

Keep in mind, the heights and weights listed here are not the most up-to-date.

So will top prospects Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson push a more established player out of a roster spot? Will any other rookies make the opening night roster? Will Yaroslav Askarov define himself as the No. 1 goalie?

Those are some of the biggest San Jose Sharks’ training camp battles that I’m watching.

Training camp opens at 9 AM on Sept. 18. There will be three camp groups, Teal, Black, and White, and Teal and Black will face off during a 9:50 AM scrimmage.

Check out the training camp schedule this weekend here, leading up to the San Jose Sharks’ first pre-season game on Sept. 21 versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

On-ice portions of training camp are open to the public.

9 Comments
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Fallooooooon

Respect to Olausson. New to the org and coming right out honoring Pat Falloon with #17. Love guys who respect history.

3
Reply
kads

Is practice and scrimmages free to attend? If so, I’m going tomorrow morning

1
Reply
SJShorky

Pretty sure it’s always been free?

1
Reply
kads

Thought it’d be harder to find, but the Internet thinks it’s free. I’m going

1
Reply
Ty Comes

Report back sir

1
Reply
Eric Pichette

Was hoping we’d get some news today about the leadership group. Guessing the Sharks will go four A’s this year with no captain.

0
Reply
Ryan Reaves

It’s been announced that Ryan Reaves will be the captain this season.

2
Reply
Ty Comes

Hahaha fuck yeah

1
Reply
Ty Comes

Heard it from the man himself

1
Reply

