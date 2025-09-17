Sharks Release 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

The San Jose Sharks have released their 2025-26 training camp roster.

There are no surprises today: One came yesterday, when David Pagnotta broke that 2018 first-round pick Oliver Wahlstrom was coming to camp on a PTO.

#SJSharks training camp roster: No big surprises, Wahlstrom will wear No. 24, Rookie Faceoff d-man Jack Bar participating too. Chernyshov changing to No. 92 pic.twitter.com/RFAuYt0bZA — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 17, 2025

Wahlstrom will wear No. 24. The other tryout is defenseman Jack Bar; the Harvard alum was on the San Jose Sharks’ Rookie Faceoff roster last week.

Keep in mind, the heights and weights listed here are not the most up-to-date.

So will top prospects Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson push a more established player out of a roster spot? Will any other rookies make the opening night roster? Will Yaroslav Askarov define himself as the No. 1 goalie?

Those are some of the biggest San Jose Sharks’ training camp battles that I’m watching.

Training camp opens at 9 AM on Sept. 18. There will be three camp groups, Teal, Black, and White, and Teal and Black will face off during a 9:50 AM scrimmage.

Check out the training camp schedule this weekend here, leading up to the San Jose Sharks’ first pre-season game on Sept. 21 versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

On-ice portions of training camp are open to the public.