San Jose Sharks
Sharks Release 2025-26 Training Camp Roster
The San Jose Sharks have released their 2025-26 training camp roster.
There are no surprises today: One came yesterday, when David Pagnotta broke that 2018 first-round pick Oliver Wahlstrom was coming to camp on a PTO.
#SJSharks training camp roster: No big surprises, Wahlstrom will wear No. 24, Rookie Faceoff d-man Jack Bar participating too.
Chernyshov changing to No. 92 pic.twitter.com/RFAuYt0bZA
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 17, 2025
Wahlstrom will wear No. 24. The other tryout is defenseman Jack Bar; the Harvard alum was on the San Jose Sharks’ Rookie Faceoff roster last week.
Keep in mind, the heights and weights listed here are not the most up-to-date.
So will top prospects Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson push a more established player out of a roster spot? Will any other rookies make the opening night roster? Will Yaroslav Askarov define himself as the No. 1 goalie?
Those are some of the biggest San Jose Sharks’ training camp battles that I’m watching.
Training camp opens at 9 AM on Sept. 18. There will be three camp groups, Teal, Black, and White, and Teal and Black will face off during a 9:50 AM scrimmage.
Check out the training camp schedule this weekend here, leading up to the San Jose Sharks’ first pre-season game on Sept. 21 versus the Vegas Golden Knights.
On-ice portions of training camp are open to the public.
Respect to Olausson. New to the org and coming right out honoring Pat Falloon with #17. Love guys who respect history.
Is practice and scrimmages free to attend? If so, I’m going tomorrow morning
Pretty sure it’s always been free?
Thought it’d be harder to find, but the Internet thinks it’s free. I’m going
Report back sir
Was hoping we’d get some news today about the leadership group. Guessing the Sharks will go four A’s this year with no captain.
It’s been announced that Ryan Reaves will be the captain this season.
Hahaha fuck yeah
Heard it from the man himself