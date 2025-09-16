Sharks Bring in 1st-Round Pick Wahlstrom for PTO

The San Jose Barracuda have signed Oliver Wahlstrom.

The New York Islanders’ 2018 No. 11 pick will also be part of main San Jose Sharks camp on a PTO, starting this Thursday.

Hearing the San Jose Sharks have signed free agent Oliver Wahlstrom to a PTO. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) September 16, 2025

If he doesn’t break camp with the big club, Wahlstrom, 25, should provide a shot in the arm for a young Barracuda offense.

The 6-foot-2 winger has 21 goals in 69 AHL games over parts of three seasons with the Bridgeport Islanders and Providence Bruins. Last year in Providence, Wahlstrom had 12 goals in just 26 regular season and playoff contests.

Wahlstrom actually has more NHL than AHL experience, putting up 37 goals and 73 points over parts of six seasons with the Islanders and the Boston Bruins. His career-high was 13 goals in 2021-22 for New York.

Wahlstrom, however, profiles as a player who isn’t helping you a lot if he’s not scoring. He’s got an NHL-caliber shot, for sure, but hasn’t been able to uncork it consistently in the best league in the world.

He’s decent depth for the San Jose Sharks though, and almost certainly will score in the AHL. For a Barracuda side that’s lost reigning AHL MVP Andrew Poturalski and all-time leading scorer Danil Gushchin, Wahlstrom should provide steady offense as top San Jose Sharks prospects Quentin Musty, Igor Chernyshov, Cam Lund, and Kasper Halttunen try to find their footing in their first full AHL seasons.