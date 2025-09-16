San Jose Barracuda
Sharks Bring in 1st-Round Pick Wahlstrom for PTO
The San Jose Barracuda have signed Oliver Wahlstrom.
The New York Islanders’ 2018 No. 11 pick will also be part of main San Jose Sharks camp on a PTO, starting this Thursday.
Hearing the San Jose Sharks have signed free agent Oliver Wahlstrom to a PTO.
If he doesn’t break camp with the big club, Wahlstrom, 25, should provide a shot in the arm for a young Barracuda offense.
The 6-foot-2 winger has 21 goals in 69 AHL games over parts of three seasons with the Bridgeport Islanders and Providence Bruins. Last year in Providence, Wahlstrom had 12 goals in just 26 regular season and playoff contests.
Wahlstrom actually has more NHL than AHL experience, putting up 37 goals and 73 points over parts of six seasons with the Islanders and the Boston Bruins. His career-high was 13 goals in 2021-22 for New York.
Wahlstrom, however, profiles as a player who isn’t helping you a lot if he’s not scoring. He’s got an NHL-caliber shot, for sure, but hasn’t been able to uncork it consistently in the best league in the world.
He’s decent depth for the San Jose Sharks though, and almost certainly will score in the AHL. For a Barracuda side that’s lost reigning AHL MVP Andrew Poturalski and all-time leading scorer Danil Gushchin, Wahlstrom should provide steady offense as top San Jose Sharks prospects Quentin Musty, Igor Chernyshov, Cam Lund, and Kasper Halttunen try to find their footing in their first full AHL seasons.
Quite the crowd emerging for the Cuda.
C’mon Sheng, that’s assuming none of those prospects will make the big club but I understand, they have to prove it. I am here to say that Musty and Chernyshov will make the Sharks out of training camp but just my opinion.
And I’m here to say, in the immortal words of King Arthur to the Black Knight in Monty Python & the Holy Grail, “You’re a Looney.”
Both Musty & Igor need to play top-9 minutes and both are waiver exempt. Who are they gonna beat out? Skinner, Kurashev & Gaudette all signed NHL contracts & will play in the NHL. Goody, Reaves & Delandrea aren’t going anywhere. That leaves Grundstrom, whose slot will be taken by Misa.
Musty & Igor will start with the Cuda and play BIG minutes there. It is the proper development path for both.
Nice Python Reference! LOL!
Why do people believe Dellandrea is somehow safe? He was the worst full-time forward on the roster last season. Grundstrom had 90 shots on goal last year averaging under 10 minutes a night and had some of the best skating numbers of any Sharks forward last season. His lousy counting stats were a product of bad luck – multiple disallowed goals, and a shooting percentage of 3.4%. Dellandrea had fewer shots (50) in more games (68) with more ice time (11:48 average) AND scored less. He was awful last year, and the Sharks have better, bigger, younger options at 4C.… Read more »
Agreed. Dellandrea and Grundstrom are my first 2 to get traded for nothing or sent to the AHL if anyone else proves them self competent.
I liked what I saw from Grundstrom more than Deller but I think the “more games” part suggests that Dellandrea brought more of the showy physicality that Grier and Warso were looking for. Personally, I’d have thought that Grundstrom’s hits per game showed a willingness to bang (and would have obviated the need for bringing in Reaves) but that didn’t seem to be in the case, so I just think that between his limited games played and whatever he brings in practices, they just don’t think he’s got It. I don’t know if you were thinking of Bystedt as another… Read more »
It’s waivers exempt. I mix that up too sometimes. 🙂
I believe the technical terms are “waivers exempt” for those who can be sent down without being exposed to waivers, and “waivers fucked” for those who can’t. It’s in the new CBA.
Agreed, I was thinking Ostapchuk or Giles. I’d be content to see Dellandrea and Grundstrom both beaten out for jobs tbh.