San Jose Sharks
Most Impressive Rookies of Sharks’ Training Camp? (+)
The San Jose Sharks are hoping to introduce a number of rookies to their NHL roster.
An early step for that are the scrimmages during the first three days of training camp.
While these scrimmages aren’t quite NHL-caliber in terms of physicality, they do have more of the speed of the best league in the world, since Sharks and Barracuda veterans both participate.
So what did I think of Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson, and Quentin Musty?
San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky also shared his thoughts.
