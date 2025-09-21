Most Impressive Rookies of Sharks’ Training Camp? (+)

The San Jose Sharks are hoping to introduce a number of rookies to their NHL roster.

An early step for that are the scrimmages during the first three days of training camp.

While these scrimmages aren’t quite NHL-caliber in terms of physicality, they do have more of the speed of the best league in the world, since Sharks and Barracuda veterans both participate.

So what did I think of Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson, and Quentin Musty?

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky also shared his thoughts.