Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Pre-Season Preview/Lines #1: Celebrini Back on Ice, Misa Will Make Sharks’ Debut

Published

5 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Macklin Celebrini is back on the ice.

Celebrini, who hasn’t been seen on the ice by media for the last two days of San Jose Sharks’ training camp, skated with Donavan Houle this morning.

Houle hasn’t participated in camp skates yet, so this appears to be an illness/injury group of some sort.

Celebrini participated in the first day of training camp, but hasn’t skated publicly for the last two days.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky will give an update at about 11 AM PT.

San Jose Sharks (0-0-0)

Haoxi (Simon) Wang and Carson Wetsch were on the ice with the non-game practice group, so they’re scratched tonight.

This means that Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson and Quentin Musty will play tonight. Misa, Dickinson, and Musty are among the rookies who have really stood out so far in camp.

Lund was wearing a no-contact jersey.

Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-0)

For all your Vegas Golden Knights updates, go to Vegas Hockey Now!

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights at 5 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on San Jose Sharks digital platforms. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RecycleShark

What were the lines?

3
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating