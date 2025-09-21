Pre-Season Preview/Lines #1: Celebrini Back on Ice, Misa Will Make Sharks’ Debut

Macklin Celebrini is back on the ice.

Celebrini, who hasn’t been seen on the ice by media for the last two days of San Jose Sharks’ training camp, skated with Donavan Houle this morning.

Celebrini on the ice early with Houle and Ricci pic.twitter.com/vRYzFo9QYl — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 21, 2025

Houle hasn’t participated in camp skates yet, so this appears to be an illness/injury group of some sort.

Celebrini participated in the first day of training camp, but hasn’t skated publicly for the last two days.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky will give an update at about 11 AM PT.

San Jose Sharks (0-0-0)

Haoxi (Simon) Wang and Carson Wetsch were on the ice with the non-game practice group, so they’re scratched tonight.

This means that Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson and Quentin Musty will play tonight. Misa, Dickinson, and Musty are among the rookies who have really stood out so far in camp.

Good news, Lund is back on the ice, he’s been out with a upper-body injury — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 21, 2025

Lund was wearing a no-contact jersey.

Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-0)

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights at 5 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on San Jose Sharks digital platforms. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.