Sharks’ Training Camp Reaction: Is Keeping Smith at Wing Right Move? How Does Misa Look? | EP 102

The San Jose Sharks have opened training camp!
Sharks legend Dan Boyle, insider Sheng Peng, prospects guru Keegan McNally, and beer league champ Zubair Jeewanjee react to Rookie Faceoff and GM Mike Grier’s training camp availability.
We discuss Will Smith staying at wing, Grier’s reaction to Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s unhappiness with his buyout and Ryane Clowe’s departure to the New York Rangers, and Dan shares how he avoided involvement in the infamous Jeremy Roenick “Scare Tactics” prank.
We also debate who should be the San Jose Sharks’ next captain, Barclay Goodrow or Tyler Toffoli.
Timestamps
00:00:08 Introductions, new mics & PlayStation headset jokes
00:02:05 Sponsor: Bring Hockey Back & “Human Centipede” jersey gag
00:03:46 Mission Impossible haircut & top movie scenes debate
00:09:12 Best/worst M. Night: Sixth Sense, Signs, Village, Unbreakable
00:15:09 Del Toro, Fear & Loathing, sponsor redo
00:16:57 News & Notes — Rookie Faceoff impressions
00:17:27 Musty shines: Physical play & offensive jump
00:19:21 Wang fight sparks comeback; skates flying
00:23:29 Wang big-body comp & long-term upside talk
00:27:02 Michael Misa’s poise; center vs wing
00:33:19 Healthy fear, Lindros’s concussions, Scott Stevens’s hits
00:39:00 Eklund’s “Slippery Pete” nickname & elusiveness
00:43:15 Paul Kariya moment & casting hockey movie roles
00:44:48 Oliver Wahlstrom PTO; Barracuda scoring depth
00:50:12 Camp Day 1 lines: Celebrini–Smith–Skinner; Misa w/ Eklund; Musty w/ vets
00:56:57 Will Smith staying at wing; “glass-and-out” philosophy
01:01:02 Why Day 1 lines matter more than coaches admit
01:05:02 D-pair looks; rookies with NHL’ers
01:06:53 New CBA: fitness testing scrapped; Tortorella camp tales
01:15:04 “Get Torts on the pod” goal; casting debate (Winkler vs J.K. Simmons)
01:21:51 San Jose Sharks’ center depth: Celebrini, Misa, Wennberg, Gaudette
01:25:00 PP “bumper” role talk
01:27:57 Scrimmage snapshots: Misa calm; rookie mistakes
01:30:58 “Welcome to pros” hit: Klingberg erases Misa; pace, checking
01:31:08 Musty year-to-year: calmer, nor forcing flash, strong forecheck
01:32:27 Chernyshov along the wall; clear bottom-six floor if offense stalls
01:33:04 Dickinson watch: good plays but one huge gamble → 2-on-1 (can’t happen)
01:34:30 Dickinson cannot play AHL full-time
01:36:53 Rushing risk vs opportunity; Korchinski example; differing dev paths
01:39:41 If team struggles? Play Dickinson a lot; confidence stories
01:41:54 Prediction: Stagger the 9 games, AHL “conditioning,” WJC, then back to London
01:45:46 Sharks Ice upgrades: bigger room, dedicated video space; why facilities matter
01:50:24 Vegas “Scare Tactics” prank: Seto/Mitchell saga; buried tape; DW not happy
01:58:02 Day 1 camp wrap: Grier on Vlasic buyout—gave heads-up; no PTO yet
02:03:02 Sharks captain: Grier comfortable waiting to decide
02:05:00 Candidates’ debate: Ferraro vs Toffoli vs Goodrow; what the “C” signals
02:07:03 Ethos vs production: blocking shots grit vs elite finish; short-term bridge “C”?
02:13:21 Goodrow discourse: waivers, usage, buy-in, late-season fights; culture case
02:21:10 Toffoli case: wanted to be here, Cup pedigree, mentors scorers
02:26:02 Tenure math: Ferraro trade chatter; why staff might pick someone with term
02:30:17 Consensus drift: Captain this year (Goodrow/Toffoli) vs. none?
02:37:31 UFAs: Grier non-committal on Ferraro & Wennberg extensions
02:39:41 Wennberg love: under-the-puck play, pass accuracy, ideal 3C; Trade Deadline value?
02:45:30 Clowe exit; family in FL; no new AGM planned
02:47:43 Sign-off & next-week tease
