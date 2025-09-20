Sharks’ Training Camp Reaction: Is Keeping Smith at Wing Right Move? How Does Misa Look? | EP 102

The San Jose Sharks have opened training camp!

Sharks legend Dan Boyle, insider Sheng Peng, prospects guru Keegan McNally, and beer league champ Zubair Jeewanjee react to Rookie Faceoff and GM Mike Grier’s training camp availability.

We discuss Will Smith staying at wing, Grier’s reaction to Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s unhappiness with his buyout and Ryane Clowe’s departure to the New York Rangers, and Dan shares how he avoided involvement in the infamous Jeremy Roenick “Scare Tactics” prank.

We also debate who should be the San Jose Sharks’ next captain, Barclay Goodrow or Tyler Toffoli.

Timestamps

00:00:08 Introductions, new mics & PlayStation headset jokes

00:02:05 Sponsor: Bring Hockey Back & “Human Centipede” jersey gag

00:03:46 Mission Impossible haircut & top movie scenes debate

00:09:12 Best/worst M. Night: Sixth Sense, Signs, Village, Unbreakable

00:15:09 Del Toro, Fear & Loathing, sponsor redo

00:16:57 News & Notes — Rookie Faceoff impressions

00:17:27 Musty shines: Physical play & offensive jump

00:19:21 Wang fight sparks comeback; skates flying

00:23:29 Wang big-body comp & long-term upside talk

00:27:02 Michael Misa’s poise; center vs wing

00:33:19 Healthy fear, Lindros’s concussions, Scott Stevens’s hits

00:39:00 Eklund’s “Slippery Pete” nickname & elusiveness

00:43:15 Paul Kariya moment & casting hockey movie roles

00:44:48 Oliver Wahlstrom PTO; Barracuda scoring depth

00:50:12 Camp Day 1 lines: Celebrini–Smith–Skinner; Misa w/ Eklund; Musty w/ vets

00:56:57 Will Smith staying at wing; “glass-and-out” philosophy

01:01:02 Why Day 1 lines matter more than coaches admit

01:05:02 D-pair looks; rookies with NHL’ers

01:06:53 New CBA: fitness testing scrapped; Tortorella camp tales

01:15:04 “Get Torts on the pod” goal; casting debate (Winkler vs J.K. Simmons)

01:21:51 San Jose Sharks’ center depth: Celebrini, Misa, Wennberg, Gaudette

01:25:00 PP “bumper” role talk

01:27:57 Scrimmage snapshots: Misa calm; rookie mistakes

01:30:58 “Welcome to pros” hit: Klingberg erases Misa; pace, checking

01:31:08 Musty year-to-year: calmer, nor forcing flash, strong forecheck

01:32:27 Chernyshov along the wall; clear bottom-six floor if offense stalls

01:33:04 Dickinson watch: good plays but one huge gamble → 2-on-1 (can’t happen)

01:34:30 Dickinson cannot play AHL full-time

01:36:53 Rushing risk vs opportunity; Korchinski example; differing dev paths

01:39:41 If team struggles? Play Dickinson a lot; confidence stories

01:41:54 Prediction: Stagger the 9 games, AHL “conditioning,” WJC, then back to London

01:45:46 Sharks Ice upgrades: bigger room, dedicated video space; why facilities matter

01:50:24 Vegas “Scare Tactics” prank: Seto/Mitchell saga; buried tape; DW not happy

01:58:02 Day 1 camp wrap: Grier on Vlasic buyout—gave heads-up; no PTO yet

02:03:02 Sharks captain: Grier comfortable waiting to decide

02:05:00 Candidates’ debate: Ferraro vs Toffoli vs Goodrow; what the “C” signals

02:07:03 Ethos vs production: blocking shots grit vs elite finish; short-term bridge “C”?

02:13:21 Goodrow discourse: waivers, usage, buy-in, late-season fights; culture case

02:21:10 Toffoli case: wanted to be here, Cup pedigree, mentors scorers

02:26:02 Tenure math: Ferraro trade chatter; why staff might pick someone with term

02:30:17 Consensus drift: Captain this year (Goodrow/Toffoli) vs. none?

02:37:31 UFAs: Grier non-committal on Ferraro & Wennberg extensions

02:39:41 Wennberg love: under-the-puck play, pass accuracy, ideal 3C; Trade Deadline value?

02:45:30 Clowe exit; family in FL; no new AGM planned

02:47:43 Sign-off & next-week tease

