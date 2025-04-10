Sharks Locker Room: How Are Celebrini, Smith Getting Better?

How are Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith getting better?

There are the more obvious ways: Macklin Celebrini had his first-ever hat trick and five-point night, and Smith his first four-pointer in the San Jose Sharks’ 8-7 OT loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Since Jan. 20, Celebrini is No. 1 (30) and Smith is No. 2 (29) in Points among all NHL rookies.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky gave insight as to why they’ve been so productive.

“Mack’s first goal there, he gets to the middle,” he said. “Earlier in the year, he probably fans out to the weak side.”

This might be Celebrini (71) understanding more and more how strong he is: The 18-year-old holds off Brock Faber (7), one of the better defensemen in the NHL, and doesn’t hurry with the finish.

“Will slashes through to get Mack the hat trick goal, wins the race on the icing, fights off Bogosian,” Warsofsky said. “Those are things he probably wasn’t doing earlier in the year.”

This looks like Smith (2) getting acclimated to NHL pace: Once overwhelmed by it, he appears to be stronger and quicker, and more comfortable with it.

“They’re more confident in being able to make plays in tight areas. They’re playing more on the inside the ice,” Warsofsky said. “You can just tell [that they’ve gotten] more and more comfortable…the game [has slowed] down.”

There are also the less obvious ways.

“Mack’s really grown here through the season, 6-on-5, and has an understanding of playing pucks behind teams when they’re up on him, as has Will,” Warsofsky said.

Three Wild converge on Celebrini, and the rookie, instead of taking them all on himself, fires it in deep, and trusts his teammates, who have numbers, to get the puck back, which they do.

“They’re starting to learn the game within the game,” Warsofsky said.

All said, the San Jose Sharks still lost, and they gave up eight goals to boot.

“There’s been real growth in both their games,” Warsofsky said. “But we’re going to continue to preach the other side of the puck, because if we’re going to start winning hockey games in the future, we have to be a group that defends.”

Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini, on Luke Schumann being here for his 1st-ever hat trick: "That's great. He had a great trip out & we had a lot of fun together on the ice & getting to know him & his family was a great experience, something I'll remember for a very long time. For him to be here tonight,… — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 10, 2025

Celebrini, on what Nikolai Kovalenko has added to his line:

He’s a really smart player. He’s always talking to us, seeing our tendencies, and what we want him to do with the puck. I think you can see he wants to make plays, and that’s what we want to do as well…he’s worked well with us.

See the full interview here

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on how the San Jose Sharks need to improve defensively:

We’re gotta protect the middle of the ice. It was our second biggest key today…defending the middle with urgency. And we’re there, but we’re not really there.

Warsofsky, on Kovalenko:

Really stepped up. We know he has skill and he can make plays, and now he’s getting more confident with the puck. He’s making plays. He gets to the dirty areas. He’s really complemented that line really well, and he’s done some really good things.

No update on Ferraro. Rutta and Desharnais are traveling, but Warsofsky hasn't said if either are very close to game action yet — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 10, 2025

Warsofsky: "We just got a good look at our future there." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 10, 2025

See the full interview here

Will Smith

Smith, on his late game-tying goal:

I saw it kind of developing, so I came up behind the zone, and then [William Eklund] made a great screen. So that’s what caused the goal.

Smith, on knowing where Celebrini is, on his 2 primary assists to him: "He's obviously talking to me when we're out there, and I think that's a huge part of it." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 10, 2025

Smith, on if his off-the-ice chemistry with best friend Celebrini helps their on-the-ice rapport:

I think it’s big. Everyone knows how much we hang out, and we’re obviously together a lot, so on the ice, it kind of helps.

It makes it a lot more fun.

Tyler Toffoli

Toffoli, on essentially two teenagers carrying the load for the San Jose Sharks:

We really relied on them…There’s obviously a lot of pressure on them, but they’re relied on already to be the cornerstones of the franchise. Really proud of them, the way they handled themselves tonight. They’re gonna have to do that for the rest of my time here, especially.