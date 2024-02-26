San Jose Sharks
AGENT: Sharks Aren’t Actively Shopping Ferraro
The San Jose Sharks aren’t actively shopping Mario Ferraro.
That’s what Ferraro agent, Peter Wallen, told San Jose Hockey Now yesterday. Wallen, via text, summarized a conversation last week with GM Mike Grier: “Everybody is tradable. But not looking to trade him actively.”
So while that doesn’t guarantee Ferraro will remain with the San Jose Sharks past the Mar. 8 Trade Deadline, there’s a pretty good chance that the alternate captain is going to stay put.
Ferraro, 25, has two years left on his contract after this season with a $3.25 million AAV.
The left-hander is a minute-munching defensive defenseman, who’s averaged over 22 minutes a night over the past four years, and his puck play has improved this season.
Beyond the Obvious: Where Does Each Sharks D-Man Excel & Struggle? (+)
He’s also seen as a heart-and-soul player on and off the ice, a true leader, still young enough to grow with the rebuilding Sharks. And while Ferraro has never seen the playoffs, everything about him screams that he’s a winning player.
That said, there are limiting factors to Ferraro’s game.
There’s some industry-wide thought that on a better team, he’s a bottom-pairing blueliner, which makes his current contract a bit rich. Related to that, he’s defense-first with a questionable offensive ceiling. Even defensively, he has a tendency to do too much, though that’s probably closely connected with being a top player on a perennially struggling franchise.
So best guess, the San Jose Sharks will hold on to Ferraro unless they receive an overpayment. Based on my conversations with league sources, at this time, teams would trade a second or third-round pick for the spark plug defenseman. But more than that?
Ferraro Wants To Stay in San Jose: ‘I have unfinished business here’
Those valuations seem unbelievably low for a player of Ferraro’s ability, age and experience. I’m sure there are plenty of teams that would happily cough up a first for Ferraro. If a second or third is indeed the going rate, it would be nuts to trade him. He’s 25, plays 20+ minutes a night and is cost controlled with a rising cap incoming. Even without getting into his cultural intangibles, he’s a very valuable asset.
Agreed. On every point. I’m not sure I’d even move him for a 1st. He may not be a 1st rd talent, but his contract is very favorable. When the Sharks moved Goodrow (upgrading a 3rd rd to a 1st rd pick), a big part of the equation was his 6 figure annual contract with another season on it. He wasn’t just a Swiss Army knife sort with a penchant for big goals (OK,just the 1, but EVERYONE in hockey saw it), but a guy paid well below market value. Ferraro is similar. He’s 24, and the 108th highest paid… Read more »