REPORT: Oilers Interested in Kunin? ‘Few Teams’ Looking at Granlund
It looks like Luke Kunin might be an under-the-radar Trade Deadline target.
Are the Edmonton Oilers trying to acquire the San Jose Sharks winger?
“Another name I heard for the Oilers is Luke Kunin from San Jose. I thought that was an interesting name,” Elliotte Friedman said on his 32 Thoughts Podcast today. “Just a guy with a little bit of an edge to him.”
Kunin, 26, is a pending RFA with a $2.75 million AAV. He has eight goals and 10 points in 51 games. To Friedman’s point, he leads San Jose forwards with 106 Hits and five fights, and is also a valuable penalty killer. He was also just named a team alternate captain.
Edmonton doesn’t have a lot of Deadline cap space — per Puckpedia, they should have a little more than $2 million by Mar. 8 — but the Sharks can possibly retain (they have one retention slot left) or take on an Oilers contract or both sides can find a third team.
The San Jose Sharks acquired Kunin from the Nashville Predators in the summer of 2022 for a 2023 third-round pick and John Leonard. In 82 games in teal, Kunin has 13 goals and 23 points and 95 PIMs. He suffered a torn right ACL last year, but has made a full recovery.
AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…
Per his agent, the Sharks are not actively shopping Mario Ferraro.
San Jose captain Logan Couture is frustrated after being sidelined by the same injury again.
Nico Sturm believes he is in the Sharks’ plans, but his faith prepares him for anything.
Where does each San Jose Sharks defenseman excel and struggle?
Anthony Duclair and Mikael Granlund sit near the top of TSN’s Trade Bait list.
IN OTHER SHARKS NEWS…
Florida Hockey Now’s George Richards believes a reunion should be in order between Anthony Duclair and the Florida Panthers.
On the aforementioned 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman also noted, “I heard there were a few teams looking into Mikael Granlund.”
Duclair, Givani Smith and Justin Bailey designed a poster for the Sharks’ Black History Celebration.
🖼️🖼️🖼️
This Thursday, as part of our Celebration of Black History p/b @Zoom, every fan in attendance will receive a poster featuring Givani Smith, Anthony Duclair and Justin Bailey that they helped design!
🎟️: https://t.co/SkmDsIo5wt pic.twitter.com/RqmIXsxsfB
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 26, 2024
Win free haircuts for a year from the Sharks!
We’re celebrating Women of Teal next Saturday 🙌 🌼
Enter to win tickets to the Sharks game against the Senators, haircuts for a YEAR from @GreatClips, a Zamboni ride, and more!
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 26, 2024
AROUND THE NHL…
How can the Pittsburgh Penguins get in the playoffs?
New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff took responsibility for his team’s disappointing slip in the standings.
The New York Islanders put their big guns together to try to get things going.
Jarome Iginla’s children are adding to the family’s hockey legacy.
ESPN gave its list of the top centers in the NHL. Who comes next after Connor McDavid?
Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was cleared to return to practice from the NHL Player Assistance Program.
The Boston Bruins scratched Derek Forbort after he missed a team meeting.
Is there interest in Rutta? I’m not thinking they can fetch too much for him unless it’s part of a package, but he’d still be useful in a playoff series
Something in me is beginning to think that all these trade rumors are a cruel joke and there will be no trades at all 🙂 every day there’s crickets 🙂
Ferraro + Hertl for DeBrusk and Forbort Retain 1/2 on Hertl and get 3 1sts and 2 2nds which upgrade to 1sts if Bruins win the Cup. Neither Forbort or DeBrusk are having good seasons, both are FAs at end of season. Big upgrade for the Bruins. Its rough to retain on Tomas for so many seasons, but it does offer enormous value in draft picks. Sharks will struggle for 3-5 more seasons, and moving Hertl now/soon might be best for all. I don’t expect the Sharks to be Cup competitive until 2030-ish. So use what the team has to… Read more »