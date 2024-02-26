REPORT: Oilers Interested in Kunin? ‘Few Teams’ Looking at Granlund

It looks like Luke Kunin might be an under-the-radar Trade Deadline target.

Are the Edmonton Oilers trying to acquire the San Jose Sharks winger?

“Another name I heard for the Oilers is Luke Kunin from San Jose. I thought that was an interesting name,” Elliotte Friedman said on his 32 Thoughts Podcast today. “Just a guy with a little bit of an edge to him.”

Kunin, 26, is a pending RFA with a $2.75 million AAV. He has eight goals and 10 points in 51 games. To Friedman’s point, he leads San Jose forwards with 106 Hits and five fights, and is also a valuable penalty killer. He was also just named a team alternate captain.

Edmonton doesn’t have a lot of Deadline cap space — per Puckpedia, they should have a little more than $2 million by Mar. 8 — but the Sharks can possibly retain (they have one retention slot left) or take on an Oilers contract or both sides can find a third team.

The San Jose Sharks acquired Kunin from the Nashville Predators in the summer of 2022 for a 2023 third-round pick and John Leonard. In 82 games in teal, Kunin has 13 goals and 23 points and 95 PIMs. He suffered a torn right ACL last year, but has made a full recovery.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Per his agent, the Sharks are not actively shopping Mario Ferraro.

San Jose captain Logan Couture is frustrated after being sidelined by the same injury again.

Nico Sturm believes he is in the Sharks’ plans, but his faith prepares him for anything.

Where does each San Jose Sharks defenseman excel and struggle?

Anthony Duclair and Mikael Granlund sit near the top of TSN’s Trade Bait list.

IN OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Florida Hockey Now’s George Richards believes a reunion should be in order between Anthony Duclair and the Florida Panthers.

On the aforementioned 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman also noted, “I heard there were a few teams looking into Mikael Granlund.”

Duclair, Givani Smith and Justin Bailey designed a poster for the Sharks’ Black History Celebration.

Duclair, Givani Smith and Justin Bailey designed a poster for the Sharks' Black History Celebration.

