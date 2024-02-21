Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Beyond the Obvious: Where Does Each Sharks D-Man Excel & Struggle? (+)

Published

8 hours ago

on

Credit: Hockey Shots/Dean Tait

The San Jose Sharks’ defensive corps has been much-maligned this season, and for good reason.

Save for their goaltending, the Sharks have struggled at every position and situation this year, en route to a 15-35-5 record, second-worst in the NHL.

In total, San Jose has surrendered a league-worst 211 goals.

But let’s dig deeper – to both excavate some bright spots and put a harsher light on what the defensemen, especially the younger ones, need to improve.

Per SPORTLOGiQ, here are good and bad stats about each San Jose blueliner, from Mario Ferraro to Marc-Edouard Vlasic. What stories do these micro-stats tell us about each defender?

Ferraro, Henry Thrun, Ty Emberson, and David Quinn also shared their insight.

