Celebrini Misses Practice With Illness, Sharks “Not Too Worried”

Breathe easy, San Jose Sharks fans?

Macklin Celebrini did not skate during the second day of training camp, but head coach Ryan Warsofsky says that his franchise center is just ill.

“Went home yesterday feeling under the weather, so just kept him off today,” the San Jose Sharks’ bench boss said.

Celebrini skated yesterday, but left before his planned media availability. He also didn’t speak on Friday.

Warsofsky isn’t sure if Celebrini will skate on Saturday, but says the 19-year-old star is feeling better: “We’re not too worried.”

Celebrini is missing the praise being showered on him by his new San Jose Sharks teammates.

“You look at a guy like Celebrini from Day 1, you can just tell this guy is hungry,” veteran defenseman John Klingberg said, unprompted. “He’s first on the ice, last off the ice, is in the gym, before the ice, after the ice. He’s eager to get better and become a really, really good player, which he obviously already is, but he’s going to continue to get really, really good.”