Toffoli Talks Sharks’ Captaincy, Impressions of Misa, Hiking With Celebrini

For Tyler Toffoli, the next step for the San Jose Sharks is obvious.

“Not being in last place?” he quipped.

The veteran was in fine form on the opening day of training camp, zinging Macklin Celebrini for abandoning him on a hike.

The alternate captain also discussed the San Jose Sharks’ leadership situation, his impressions of Michael Misa, and more.

Toffoli, on what the message is this season:

It started last night with our meeting with Grier. I think everybody’s on the same page in the sense of taking that next step. The younger guys are a year older—they got their taste last year, and there are now younger guys itching to try and take somebody’s spot. It’s going to be a battle through camp. It’s nice to get things started.

Toffoli, on the new additions to the group:

They’re great guys. We’ve been here for a couple of weeks now, and we’ve been hanging out and stuff. So far, everybody’s been fitting in great. Obviously, the groups are all different right now, but we’re still walking past each other in the locker room and stuff. We’re all excited, really excited about the moves, and we’re excited to get things going and start playing games.

Toffoli, on the physical changes in Celebrini and Smith:

Obviously, they both look bigger and stronger now just by appearance. Their talent is going to take them far as they really want to push themselves. I’m interested to see the rest of camp. They’re together right now, so hopefully they can continue to build off that chemistry that they had last year and help lead the team.

Toffoli, on how the San Jose Sharks can take the next step:

Not being in last place? There’s only one spot to go, and that’s up. I think we’re all on the same page and we don’t want to be in that position again. It starts with training camp. Like I was saying, we’re all competing for our spots in the lineup. Warso’s a pretty honest coach, and he said that this morning. Everybody is here to prove something, no matter if you’re trying to make the team or you’ve been in the league for a while. Everyone’s fighting for ice time.

Toffoli, on his impression of Michael Misa:

He’s great, he’s a great kid. I hung out with him a little bit yesterday, too. I was talking with some of the management, and he had a really good rookie camp and was extremely excited to get things going today.

He hasn’t been at the house for a little while because of rookie camp, but when he was here, we watched football and stuff together, hanging out, and eating dinner. Honestly, it was towards the end of the summer and we were trying to gear up for training camp, so things were pretty mellow, but we obviously still had some pretty good times.

I mean, the spot’s always open. It is what it is. Hopefully, he makes the team and we can figure that out.

Toffoli, on what it would mean to him to serve as captain:

It’s not something that’s over my head. If something like that were to happen, then it’d obviously be an incredible honor. But at the time time, with the guys that came in too, there’s a lot of guys that are capable of doing that, and I think we have a general group of captains within our organization and our team in the locker room that all step up.

Toffoli, on what the captains in his career have meant to him:

A guy like [Dustin] Brown, he just showed up to work every day and got the job done. He was a guy who led by example. Everybody’s a different person, different player, whether that’s by example, talking in the locker room, whatever it is. Every team I’ve been on with a captain has had different, unique qualities.

Toffoli, on Misa’s talents:

He always wants the puck. When you have a kid who’s 18 years old and demands the puck in the middle of the ice, that goes a long way. You look at Macklin, who’s the exact same way. Different players, obviously, but both demand the puck and want the puck. I think that alone is a really good sign for a bright career.

Toffoli, on how his training has changed as he’s grown in his career:

Honestly, nothing really changed. Kind of the same training programs—obviously, different teams—but everything is generally quite the same.

Toffoli, on Grouse Grind, and if Celebrini took it easy on him:

Terrible. I will not be doing that ever again.

He left me behind, so he did not take it easy on me.

Toffoli, on what he sees in Celebrini this year:

He got a taste of it last year. The one thing that really stands out to me—and obviously, you guys don’t see it—but in the locker room, he hates to lose more than anybody, so I think he’s putting a lot of pressure on himself to turn things around here. His work ethic alone in practice is gonna help that and help change things around.

Toffoli, on the importance of camp setting the tone for working together:

We have an older group, so I think it’s going to be a better understanding of what that really means. Not even with the coaches, the players have already talked about that outside of the rink, so that’s something that we’re trying to really take to heart and understand that you don’t want to start the season in a hole. Hopefully, we continue to have a good rest of camp. From what I understand, we’re going to be doing a lot more systems and stuff like that. Hopefully, we really catch on and start the season on a high note.

Toffoli, on the 1-1-3 to end the season:

I think we all enjoyed it and thought that it benefited our team. I thought our game changed, and we started playing a lot better once we did that and started doing it correctly, so we’ll see what happens.

Toffoli, on spending more time with the team on and off the ice:

Honestly, like I was saying, we’ve been hanging out off the ice. We got our fantasy football draft, got everything dialed up and the group chats firing, so that’s a good thing. Once the season gets started, the games are closer together, but we’ll find some time for some dinners and hangouts.

Toffoli, on reuniting with youth teammate Jeff Skinner:

It’s definitely funny seeing him in the same jersey again. Obviously, it’s been a long time. I’ve been playing against him forever, so it’s good to have him on our side, and I’m excited to see what he can do. He’s put in a good position to be playing with those two, so hopefully that continues and they build some chemistry.

Toffoli, on what Skinner can provide on a line with Macklin and Will:

I mean, he scored 50 goals before, so hopefully you can find that again and do that.

Toffoli, on what the systems are going to focus on:

From what I understand, it’s going to be everything. It’s a new group of guys, we’re all trying to get on the same page here.

Toffoli, on being teammates with Carey Price again:

I saw him the other day, so it was good to see him. I saw him in Montreal, too, so it’s good to catch up again.

I didn’t get into those details, but I know that he’s doing well, and his family is doing well. That’s all that matters to me.

Special thanks to Maddie Dutra for transcribing. Watch the full interview here.