NHL Scouts on How Much Better Orlov, Klingberg & Leddy Make Sharks (+)

Picking up John Klingberg, Dmitry Orlov, and Nick Leddy in the same summer?

Five years ago, that might have won a team a Stanley Cup.

It’s not 2020 anymore, but this trio of veteran defensemen, acquired by the San Jose Sharks over the last three days, can still help a team.

How much so?

Five NHL scouts, none with the Sharks, spoke candidly about Orlov, Klingberg, and Leddy.

GM Mike Grier also shared his thoughts about his revamped defense.