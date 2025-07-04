San Jose Sharks
NHL Scouts on How Much Better Orlov, Klingberg & Leddy Make Sharks (+)
Picking up John Klingberg, Dmitry Orlov, and Nick Leddy in the same summer?
Five years ago, that might have won a team a Stanley Cup.
It’s not 2020 anymore, but this trio of veteran defensemen, acquired by the San Jose Sharks over the last three days, can still help a team.
How much so?
Five NHL scouts, none with the Sharks, spoke candidly about Orlov, Klingberg, and Leddy.
GM Mike Grier also shared his thoughts about his revamped defense.
