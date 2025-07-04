Pohlkamp Has National Championship FOMO, Grier Praises Sharks Prospect

Eric Pohlkamp showed out during the San Jose Sharks’ prospect scrimmage.

The 21-year-old University of Denver defenseman scored a hat trick in a 7-3 Team Teal victory over Team White, outscoring highly-touted youngsters like Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson, and Quentin Musty.

“We’ve been around him a couple years now, and he’s just got a ton of energy and personality to him. I think you can even see it on the ice. He kind of took charge of a little bit of his team out there,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said during the scrimmage.

Pohlkamp starts the scoring right away for Team Teal, his one timer makes it 1-0. #SJSharks #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/aUILQNk3aA — TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) July 3, 2025

Last season under head coach David Carle, the stout 5-foot-11 right-hander was second in defensive scoring behind Zeev Buium and sixth among all Pioneer skaters with 35 points in 44 games.

Pohlkamp declared, without reservation, that he’s returning to Denver next season, with the hope of turning pro after his NCAA campaign.

The 2023 fifth-rounder talked national championship FOMO, friendship with Barracuda goalie Matt Davis, and experience at the last three development camps.

Pohlkamp, on his last three years of prospect scrimmages and development camps:

Four-on-four, super fun to play in, [and] three-on-three. For me coming my first year, my third year, I think the confidence is so much [higher.]

My first year, to be honest with you, I was scared shitless. Like I didn’t know, seriously, what was going on, [or] how this worked. I thought this was everyone’s first year development camp. I didn’t realize guys have been here for three years or longer, so everything was just new to me.

Last year was a little more comfortable, and then this year was more comfortable. So comfortable. I think every year you obviously gain more confidence and go from there.

Pohlkamp, on recently-signed goalie and ex-Denver teammate Matt Davis:

Matt Davis, he’s a gamer. He is absolutely a gamer. You saw the National Championship, that save. Everyone knows that save. So, Sharks fans should be absolutely jacked out of their mind to have him. He is one of a kind. He is the nicest human being ever, and he is a stud for sure.

"OH MY GOD! WHAT WAS THAT?! MATT DAVIS IS OUT OF HIS MIND!" – John Buccigross 🏒🎙️ #FrozenFour pic.twitter.com/8XCDlKyd84 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 14, 2024

Pohlkamp, on taking over Zeev Buium’s go-to spot on the Denver power play:

I’m a bigger guy, which helps me. Obviously, you need to get bigger, faster, stronger, but I matured with the weight class. For me, working on my speed and touching up on all the little details. Obviously, David Carle’s one of the best coaches in the world. He gets enough credit. (laughs) Super-happy to play for him another year.

Pohlkamp, on David Carle’s future with Denver:

He just had a new kid, so he’s staying put. He let us know that. I’m super-happy. I love playing for him. That’s the reason I went to Denver was for him and that whole coaching staff. The relationships I’ve built at Denver, it’s been absolutely fantastic. We don’t have one guy that’s on his own. It’s Denver, it’s different. It’s not about the money; it’s about the culture. So, and that’s why we win.

Pohlkamp has national championship FOMO: “I really want to win national championship, right? You’re in the locker with those guys when they won in 2024 and you see the tattoo on their leg, you see the tattoo on their rib. And honestly, I get really jealous of that. Matt Davis,… — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 3, 2025

Pohlkamp, on if ex-Cedar Rapids RoughRiders teammate Zack Sharp teased him after Sharp’s Western Michigan defeated Denver for the national title last year:

He’s a good guy, and he understands it all. To be honest, they deserved it. They beat us three times. We never beat them in the regular season…it’s hard to bite your tongue, but it’s good to have him here.