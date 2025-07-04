Misa Ready for NHL? What’s Next for Dickinson? Sharks’ Prospects Scrimmage Thoughts

The San Jose Sharks got a first look at their 2025 No. 2 pick at their annual Prospects Scrimmage.

This year’s second-overall Michael Misa, No. 30 Josh Ravensbergen, No. 33 Haoxi (Simon) Wang, and No. 53 Cole McKinney were among those who made their debuts in teal.

Top San Jose Sharks prospects Sam Dickinson, Igor Chernyshov, and Quentin Musty also participated.

What were my impressions of the Prospects Scrimmage?

Caveat there, the scrimmage is not played at 5-on-5, it’s 4-on-4 and 3-on-3. So they’re not playing NHL-like hockey. You’re also matching almost pro-ready 21-year-old University of Denver star in Eric Pohlkamp (hat trick in a 7-3 Team Teal victory over Team White) versus raw 18-year-old McKinney, who’s yet to suit up for the University of Michigan.

“We’re not evaluating these players [much on the ice]. I don’t. This is summertime. This is about education. This is about us getting familiar with the players,” San Jose Sharks director of player development Todd Marchant said on Thursday morning.

So let’s go beyond just my eye test, and try to answer some of the big questions from development camp.

Misa’s Future?

“He’s going to get every opportunity to come into training camp and rookie camp to make this team.”