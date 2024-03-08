San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Trade Kahkonen for Vanecek
The San Jose Sharks have traded Kaapo Kahkonen to the New Jersey Devils for Vitek Vanecek.
Kahkonen, 27, is a pending UFA. Until the past two weeks, Kahkonen had been having a strong season, considering that he was backstopping a last-place San Jose Sharks squad. But his recent struggles have sent his Goals Saved Above Expected tumbling, from a positive average to 52nd in the NHL, -2.87 (of 67 qualified goalies, per Evolving Hockey).
Vanecek, 28, is signed for next year at $3.4 million AAV. Vanecek is currently on IR and has been one of the worst starting goalies in the NHL this year (-10.42 GSAx in All Situations, second-worst of 67).
Vanecek, however, was very solid from 2020 to 2023, posting a +1.97 GSAx, 20th in the NHL in that period of time (of 43 qualified goalies). Incidentally, Kahkonen was 41st in the league with a -33.82.
The Sharks are also receiving a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Devils.
San Jose Hockey Now sources had pegged his value at about a third-round pick, so this seems low on that estimate, though these values were culled before Kahkonen’s recent nosedive.
This could be a good buy-low on a historically better goalie who’s cost-controlled next year, even if he doesn’t play again this season.
Fitzgerald says Vitek Vanecek may not play again this season due to injury.#NJDevils
— James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) March 8, 2024
Kahkonen wasn’t going to be re-signed; guessing Grier and Friends are hoping Vanecek bounces back to previous form and can be flipped next trade deadline? Which is magical thinking given Vanecek was really bad behind a much better Devils team.
Yup. Kaapo for a prayer. I’m not sure why you want an overpaid goalie on a bad team.
This trade and most of the others feel like deck chairs on the Titanic.
Except for the Hertl trade. Which feels like the Titanic.
Hahaha! That last night was epic!
argh – I meant “last line”… not last night
Same thinking that came with picking up Blackwood. We’ll see.
This seems terrible. Vanecek should have negative value given his contract and play.
Kahkonen’s contract ask was probably too rich for SJ. Might as well grab someone who has proven he can play at a high level. Even the elite goalies have bad years..it’s fine.
This was a net neutral trade. Pun intended. Remember, Jesus could not make a save with this defense in front of him
Ok Mike. I feel like this one you’re just trading him for the sake of making a trade.
Up until the last few starts Kahkonen significantly improved imo
Maybe this is 3d Chess, Kahkonen will pull a hill and turn what is looking to be a NJD 2nd round into that conditional 1st… But probably no takers and this was a why not trade… tough to make calls on some of these things with out knowing what is happening behind the scene! The Okhotiuk feels like same thing, we are going to wave him at some point so lets get something instead of nothing when he is grabbed off waver wire. He seems to have now been passed by too many guys. Not ready to give up on… Read more »
They were taking a bad contract off NJ’s hands. Should have gotten more for that than a 7th. This is my only problem with this trade deadline…and not being able to flip Barabanov.
I am happy with all the other moves. The Hertl move had to happen. It’s a Joe Will mistake. Couture might be next.