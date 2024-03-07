BREAKING: Duclair Traded to Lightning for 3rd + Prospect Jack Thompson

The San Jose Sharks have made their first Trade Deadline deal.

The Sharks have sent winger Anthony Duclair and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 2024 third-round pick and prospect defenseman Jack Thompson.

Duclair, 28, was a pending UFA, tied for the San Jose Sharks’ lead with 16 goals. The three-time 20-goal scorer had been off to a slow start this season, but the speedster had been on a tear recently with seven goals in his last 11 games.

San Jose Hockey Now sources had pegged his value anywhere from a second-round to a fourth-round pick, so this return, including a viable prospect in Thompson, appears to be on the higher side of that estimate.

Thompson, 21, was a 2020 Tampa Bay Lightning third-round pick. While the 6-foot-1 defender is not regarded as a high-end prospect league-wide, the 2022 World Junior Championships goal medalist has a realistic NHL future. The right-hander is enjoying a AHL All-Star campaign with the Syracuse Crunch, posting five goals and 32 points in just 46 games.

Thompson has already made his NHL debut, recording one shot in 11:39 of ice-time on Jan. 6, 2024.

According to the Mercury News, Thompson will report to the San Jose Barracuda.