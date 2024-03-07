Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

BREAKING: Duclair Traded to Lightning for 3rd + Prospect Jack Thompson

Published

5 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

The San Jose Sharks have made their first Trade Deadline deal.

The Sharks have sent winger Anthony Duclair and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 2024 third-round pick and prospect defenseman Jack Thompson.

Duclair, 28, was a pending UFA, tied for the San Jose Sharks’ lead with 16 goals. The three-time 20-goal scorer had been off to a slow start this season, but the speedster had been on a tear recently with seven goals in his last 11 games.

San Jose Hockey Now sources had pegged his value anywhere from a second-round to a fourth-round pick, so this return, including a viable prospect in Thompson, appears to be on the higher side of that estimate.

What’s Trade Value of Each Sharks’ Deadline Candidate?

Thompson, 21, was a 2020 Tampa Bay Lightning third-round pick. While the 6-foot-1 defender is not regarded as a high-end prospect league-wide, the 2022 World Junior Championships goal medalist has a realistic NHL future. The right-hander is enjoying a AHL All-Star campaign with the Syracuse Crunch, posting five goals and 32 points in just 46 games.

Thompson has already made his NHL debut, recording one shot in 11:39 of ice-time on Jan. 6, 2024.

According to the Mercury News, Thompson will report to the San Jose Barracuda.

Alex Genadinik

Question: Where does Thompson slot in on the Sharks blue line depth? And what should the Sharks do with all the young, bottom-pairing D that they have?

They even have players like Knyzhov – what will happen to him?

0
Reply
Joseph

Rebuilding teams always stack more depth than they need. More darts equals more shots at the board. As certain players establish themselves, others will be moved.

1
Reply
BryanMirkley6

I would guess they’re hoping some of these young guys become more than bottom pairing players. Okhotiuk, Thrun, Thompson all seem most likely to be bottom pairing players on a good team, but are young enough that they could develop more. I think that’s been Grier’s plan – build enough depth in the system in the 20-24 age range that a few of them exceed expectations and become viable pieces for the future. At worst, one of these players can fill ferraro’s spot adequately, and you trade Ferraro for a 2nd rounder or a prospect.

0
Reply
DrMess

Grier’s first dumb short sighted move in my opinion. We already had a relatively young proven player on the upside and a fan favorite and a wicked goal scorer that would probably only get better. Hey let’s get rid of him for prospects and prospect draft picks… This is going to be an ugly off season.

-8
Reply
Patrick

Duke is 28. That’s not “relatively young”. That is peaking. He doesn’t fit our timeline. I don’t understand where this comment comes from at all.

3
Reply
jamnjon

I put this in the other thread but I’ll post it here as well since people probably won’t check that one. The Athletic’s recent NHL prospect pool rankings had TBL as the 29th ranked prospect pool in the league and had Thompson as their 3rd best prospect. 3. Jack Thompson, RHD, 21 (Syracuse Crunch)After a really solid rookie pro season stepping onto the Crunch blue line and, as its youngest defenseman, looking like he belonged last year, Thompson has taken another step forward this season in a bigger role, earning his NHL debut along the way. He had a big year two… Read more »

2
Reply
matthias893

Already missing Duclair, I hope he wins a cup in Tampa!

Jack Thompson is intriguing. Just looking at stats he’s improved year over year and continued to produce offensively at the pro level. That’s what you want to see in a prospect in the AHL (even for stay at home types), and if I understood Hedican’s remarks in pre-game it sounds like Quinn and the staff already know him and are happy he’s coming to the org.

1
Reply
Zeke

Woulda hoped for more return given how well Duclair’s been playing. Especially, would have hoped Grier put in a clause where Sharks get the option of getting Tampa’s 2025 1st instead of the 2024 3rd IF the Lightning win the Cup. Really disappointed in this mistake, one Grier makes time after time. The only trade with an escalator clause was the Timo trade — but EVERY trade he makes should include one. The Burns trade, the Hill trade (which would have cashed), this trade. It doesn’t have to be an upgrade to a 1st, but for a valuable player, it… Read more »

0
Reply

