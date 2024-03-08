San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Trade Okhotiuk to Flames for 5th
The San Jose Sharks have traded Nikita Okhotiuk to the Calgary Flames for a 2024 fifth-rounder.
Okhotiuk, 23, has been in and out of the San Jose Sharks’ line-up this season. He has one goal and eight points in 43 games, and leads the defensemen in his Hits rate.
Okhotiuk was acquired as part of the Timo Meier trade last year. The 6-foot-1 left-handed defenseman is a pending RFA.
The fifth-round pick that the San Jose Sharks are acquiring from the Flames is conditional. San Jose will get the better of the two 2024 fifth-round picks that the Chicago Blackhawks own, so the Sharks will likely get the Hawks’ fifth.
As I said in a post a while back. I liked Okhotiuk. Just not sure why …
I was really hoping he’d evolve into a Doug Murray like defenseman.
he did have some Crankshaft in him
value was being BFFs of Mukhamadullin (friend + translator), but :shrug: – I guess that’s worth a 5th.
I am glad they moved on from him. I thought he was big and a little mean but otherwise he was a turnover king, and was late on every play. And I totally respect management for not trying to stick with him just because they traded for him. That’s the difference between this management team, and the previous management team in that this one is willing to accept their mistakes and move on. The other one would’ve stuck with Okutiuk until they could prove he was the right move, and then give him a big contract to prove it even… Read more »