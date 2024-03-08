BREAKING: Sharks Trade Okhotiuk to Flames for 5th

The San Jose Sharks have traded Nikita Okhotiuk to the Calgary Flames for a 2024 fifth-rounder.

Okhotiuk, 23, has been in and out of the San Jose Sharks’ line-up this season. He has one goal and eight points in 43 games, and leads the defensemen in his Hits rate.

Okhotiuk was acquired as part of the Timo Meier trade last year. The 6-foot-1 left-handed defenseman is a pending RFA.

The fifth-round pick that the San Jose Sharks are acquiring from the Flames is conditional. San Jose will get the better of the two 2024 fifth-round picks that the Chicago Blackhawks own, so the Sharks will likely get the Hawks’ fifth.