San Jose Sharks
Couture’s Season Is Over: Just Focused on Playing Again, Not Worried About Future With Sharks
As if this day couldn’t get worse for San Jose Sharks fans.
Hours after news broke that the Sharks were trading franchise icon Tomas Hertl to the hated Vegas Golden Knights, captain Logan Couture said that his season was over.
“I’m not going to be able to play this year,” Couture, who missed the first 45 games of the season with Osteitis pubis, revealed. “Just kind of the timeline isn’t gonna match up with how many games are left, and I haven’t been skating. At this point, it doesn’t make any sense for me to really push it.”
Couture played six games this season right before the All-Star break, tallying one assist, but after a flare-up of the same deep groin issue, he’s been on the shelf since the San Jose Sharks returned to action on Feb. 14.
So while Hertl is going to be able to chase the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights this season, the 34-year-old Couture doesn’t know the next time that he’s going to play an NHL game.
“I’m trying to live a normal life right now away from hockey,” Couture said. “Once I start to feel better, try to get back to playing, and we’ll go from there.”
When asked if he’d be ready next season, all Couture could manage was, “I hope so. Nothing’s ever guaranteed, obviously.”
How about off-season surgery, could that be an option?
“I’m not going to have a surgery, there really isn’t one for this injury,” he said.
So Couture isn’t really worried about getting away from the San Jose Sharks for a chance at the Cup like Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson, and now, Hertl. He’s worried, simply, about playing again.
“I’m realistic. Who’s gonna trade for a guy who’s 35, making $8 million, and plays six games in a season?” Couture, who has three more years left in his contract at $8 million AAV, acknowledged. “You’re not gonna find any takers out there.”
Wow, thank you for that truth Logan. I’m sure there are a lot of fans here who think you are worth three first round picks and a prospect.
GMMG translation: Coture and a 2nd, for Copley, Tyler Madden, Jakub Dvorakand a 1st.
but for real, I wonder if 39 is done 🙁
LTIR for the next 3 years, retire
Sad day at the tank.
Just hoping Logan is able to fully recover. Hockey is a very tough sport and I think we’d all like to see him able to live his best life. Whether that future involves playing in the NHL again or not.
Couture’s gotta pass whatever truth serum he’s been drinking over to Vlasic.
Awesome
So if Logan has to hang them up, I have a couple of questions;
If he retires, does he forfeit the rest of his contact $$?
If not, his cap hit remains right? Could
He retire then take a job in the sharks org for the same-ish money but save the Sharks the cap hit?
he’d go LTIR, otherwise he won’t be paid.
LTIR, his cap hit frees up, but it’s funny…it’s not relief per se, it gives the team the ability to go over the cap by the LTIR player’s cap amount (paraphrased, there are some nuances).
So, if Coture was smart, he’d stay active, LTIR until his contract expires, and then retire. Either way, retirement or LTIR, SJS will have additional cap room.