Couture’s Season Is Over: Just Focused on Playing Again, Not Worried About Future With Sharks

As if this day couldn’t get worse for San Jose Sharks fans.

Hours after news broke that the Sharks were trading franchise icon Tomas Hertl to the hated Vegas Golden Knights, captain Logan Couture said that his season was over.

“I’m not going to be able to play this year,” Couture, who missed the first 45 games of the season with Osteitis pubis, revealed. “Just kind of the timeline isn’t gonna match up with how many games are left, and I haven’t been skating. At this point, it doesn’t make any sense for me to really push it.”

Couture played six games this season right before the All-Star break, tallying one assist, but after a flare-up of the same deep groin issue, he’s been on the shelf since the San Jose Sharks returned to action on Feb. 14.

So while Hertl is going to be able to chase the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights this season, the 34-year-old Couture doesn’t know the next time that he’s going to play an NHL game.

“I’m trying to live a normal life right now away from hockey,” Couture said. “Once I start to feel better, try to get back to playing, and we’ll go from there.”

When asked if he’d be ready next season, all Couture could manage was, “I hope so. Nothing’s ever guaranteed, obviously.”

How about off-season surgery, could that be an option?

“I’m not going to have a surgery, there really isn’t one for this injury,” he said.

So Couture isn’t really worried about getting away from the San Jose Sharks for a chance at the Cup like Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson, and now, Hertl. He’s worried, simply, about playing again.

“I’m realistic. Who’s gonna trade for a guy who’s 35, making $8 million, and plays six games in a season?” Couture, who has three more years left in his contract at $8 million AAV, acknowledged. “You’re not gonna find any takers out there.”