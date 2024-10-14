Walman Grades Askarov’s Shutout Celly

Jake Walman gave Yaroslav Askarov an “8” out of 10.

That’s how Walman judged Askarov’s Saturday night celly, which the top San Jose Sharks goaltending prospect broke out after shutting out the Ontario Reign 5-0.

Yaroslav Askarov is up to his old shutout tricks 🤭 pic.twitter.com/gI2BhEw6Te — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) October 13, 2024

“It’s a perfect celebration for a shutout,” Walman said. However, the San Jose Sharks defenseman thinks that he’s seen Askarov do this celly before, hence the not-quite-perfect score.

Walman also weighed in, unofficially, on whether Askarov was trying, in his celebration, to shut the door or put the net to bed.

“I would interpret it as shutting the door, like closing the door. Nothing went over the goal line. House is closed, kind of thing,” Walman, who didn’t ask Askarov, opined.

Who better to ask than Walman?

Walman, of course, is famous for doing the Griddy after scoring goals. Yaroslav Askarov revealed to San Jose Hockey Now that he and Walman were concocting a team-up celly, for whenever they join forces on the San Jose Sharks.

Walman might also have a solo celly planned for whenever he scores.

Let’s see if he can outdo Askarov’s “8”!