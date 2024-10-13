Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

GOTTA SEE IT: Askarov Celebrates 1st Barracuda Win With Playful Celly

Published

20 hours ago

on

Credit: San Jose Barracuda

Yaroslav Askarov is back, in more ways than one.

Askarov made his San Jose Sharks organizational debut on Saturday night, leading the San Jose Barracuda to a 5-0 shutout of the Ontario Reign.

Askarov made 22 saves.

The star goaltending prospect, acquired from the Nashville Predators over the summer, missed most of San Jose Sharks’ training camp, and this was his first game action in teal, albeit for the AHL side.

Besides this triumphant return from injury, Askarov the showman made a hilarious appearance at the end of the Cuda season opener in Ontario.

That’s literally closing the door on your opponents!

No doubt, Yaroslav Askarov is going to be a lot of fun in a San Jose Sharks uniform.

This celebration was shades of his famous bench press celly last year:

@nhl

Yaroslav Askarov’s really raising the bar for goalie cellys 🏋️‍♂️ (🎥: Twitter/TheAHL) #hockey #SportsTikTok #BenchPress

♬ original sound – NHL

Askarov wasn’t the only Cuda to have fun on Saturday night.

Anthony Vincent, Collin Graf, Joey Keane, and Kasper Halttunen (twice!) scored. For Graf and Halttunen, those were their first pro goals.

Graf, especially, scored a goal worthy of an Askarov-like flair.

The Barracuda finish up their season-opening series against the Reign on Sunday at 3 PM.

fuklotus

Really hope Kasper and Luca stick with the cuda

2
