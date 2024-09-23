Askarov Teases Team-Up Celly With Walman, Talks ‘Positive’ Vibes With Nabokov (+)

Chances are, you’ve seen it.

Yaroslav Askarov, new San Jose Sharks goalie, celebrating an AHL shootout win by bench-pressing the goal back in 2023.

Chances are, you have an opinion about Askarov’s celebration.

But few noticed a moment when Askarov’s teammate saved him when the goal — after his bench press — was about to fall back on Askarov.

“It’s important to surround yourself with good people,” Askarov said in Russian, smiling when I asked about that near-miss. “So they’ll come to help when you need it.”

Here’s looking at you, Jimmy Huntington.

It looks like 22-year-old Askarov, who was traded from the Nashville Predators to the San Jose Sharks this summer, has already surrounded himself with like-minded people here in San Jose.

It’s no secret that Askarov has found a teammate in Jake Walman, of Griddy fame, who appreciates his bench press celly. But even better? He and Walman have been talking about ways to celebrate future wins…together. Although, Askarov said, those are just discussions — they haven’t rehearsed anything yet.