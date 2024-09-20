Walman on Sharks Setting Standard, Talking Cellys With Askarov

Jake Walman is ready to help turn the San Jose Sharks around.

The 28-year-old, who was dumped with a second-round pick by the Detroit Red Wings to the Sharks, is excited to play with young, talented players like Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. At his first Sharks training camp, Walman discussed the staff’s recent messages to the players, and how he and the new young core can lead the team to success.

Plus, Walman talks about future celebrations with Yaroslav Askarov and his relationship with Doug Houda:

Walman, on the San Jose Sharks’ young players like Smith and Celebrini:

They’re drafted at that position for a reason. They’re all-time players. They’re both great playmakers and have so much skill. I couldn’t imagine having that much skill playing hockey. They’re unreal. Just keeping their confidence. There’s gonna be times to make plays and times to make mistakes, but keep that confidence. I think that’s when they play their best, and it’s fun to watch.

Walman, on what the “identity” of the San Jose Sharks will be this season:

I think identity is a pretty big word, but everybody needs an identity. At the start, it’s going to be hard work and competitiveness for us. At the same time, I think the other word is building a “standard” to come in the rink every day. A standard every practice, every game, that we can live by. Holding guys accountable to that standard too. It’s not going to jump zero to 100 real quick. If we can just build that and as the season goes on, we’ll take care of that stuff.

Walman says the first thing Askarov did was go up to him and talk about celebrations. Says their messages are just football TD celebrations right now. Maybe there’s a future collab in the works? — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 19, 2024

Walman, on Mike Grier’s message about turning the team around quickly:

I think we all agree with that. It’s time to take the next step. Everybody individually has to take a step. That’s holding guys accountable. We’re all here for a reason. Everybody can make an impact in their own way… I think turning the page and having success [earlier] than we think can really start making an impact right away.

Walman, on Ryan Warsofsky’s attempts to limit goals against:

The [defensive] side of it is a huge part of the game. I’ve said before, we have so many skilled guys up front. I’d rather play in the in the [offensive] zone than the [defensive] zone. Getting the puck out quick, breaking plays up. Obviously, there’s top guys on every team, but trying to get the puck out of their hands and getting it into our forwards’ hands as quick as possible, that’s gonna limit our goals against. Playing the [offensive] zone will do that.

Walman, on being reunited with assistant coach Houda:

He’s a great teacher, for sure. I learned a lot from him in my short time having him as my coach in Detroit. On the ice right away, he’s talking to us about good sticks, breaking up plays quick, and using our feet. He knows what kind of player he’s working with, and I think having a good stick is the biggest thing [for] getting the puck out of the other guy’s hands quick.