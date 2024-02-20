Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Will Anyone Claim MacDonald? Marleau to Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

Published

7 hours ago

on

Credit: Hockey Shots/Dean Tait

Jacob MacDonald was waived today.

Immediately, this opens up a roster spot for Givani Smith’s activation off IR.

Considering the San Jose Sharks’ next game isn’t until Saturday though, the timing might seem curious. There are no roster limits for practices, so they could’ve keep both Smith and MacDonald.

However, if MacDonald clears waivers now, he will be able to help the San Jose Barracuda with their playoff push on Wednesday and Friday. The Cuda have home games against the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Abbotsford Canucks.

MacDonald has had a productive season with the Sharks, alternating between wing and defenseman, while scoring six goals and seven points in just 22 games. Historically, he’s also an elite AHL blueliner: He led all defensemen in that league in goals in 2017-18 and 2019-20.

Chances are, the 30-year-old’s production is an outlier at this level, but could another NHL team use MacDonald’s versatility? A skater who’s both a credible seventh defenseman and 13th forward, at the veteran’s minimum, could be tempting.

Is Positionless Hockey Future of the NHL? MacDonald, Quinn Share Their Thoughts

“I’m not sure. Probably not,” one NHL scout from outside of the San Jose Sharks organization told San Jose Hockey Now.

If MacDonald clears, he could be back with the Sharks after the Trade Deadline.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

The San Jose Sharks would welcome Joe Thornton to join them for practice and warm-ups around the time of his jersey retirement, as Jaromir Jagr did when the Pittsburgh Penguins retired his No. 68.

Ryan Carpenter has seen both sides of winning and losing with the Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights.

David Quinn says the Sharks need to add to their will and size.

Alexander Barabonov was a healthy scratch in the loss. Why?

What matters more to Anthony Duclair than points? Where does he get his taste in style from? We asked, and he answered.

IN OTHER SHARKS NEWS

Patrick Marleau was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame!

Check out the latest on the Sharks in the Morning Tide Podcast.

The Sharks are giving away some cool things for their Black History celebration.

Prospect Quentin Musty is headed to the OHL playoffs with the Sudbury Wolves.

AROUND THE NHL…

Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk have been a dynamic duo for the Florida Panthers.

The Stadium Series stage was not too big for young New Jersey Devils goalie Nico Daws.

Season-long defensive zone issues continued for the New York Islanders at the Stadium Series.

New Philadelphia Flyers captain Sean Couturier is cherishing everything after a long absence due to injury.

The NHL upheld Morgan Rielly’s controversial five-game suspension for cross-checking Ridley Greig in the face.

Who is the best winger in the NHL? ESPN polled folks around the NHL to find out.

The star-studded Pittsburgh Penguins have struggled to put things together offensively.

Could the Columbus Blue Jackets lure Colorado Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland back?

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion.
Alex Genadinik

We have been rooting for him to scrape some goals together so he can net us a 6th round pick at the deadline, and with this so much unnecessary hope is shattered 🙂

Sheng, can you bring back your writing style where you write in a sophisticated and artsy manner. This loss of hope moment is fitting. Plus, I REALLY liked those articles 🙂

Don V

Hey Sheng,
Any thoughts on this comment attributed to Seravalli?

https://www.reddit.com/r/hockey/comments/1av6ld7/seravalli_on_sj_sharks_players_ive_spoken_to_on/

matthias893

Corey Pronman put out an article today listing a few prospects he thinks could be made available by their teams. Scott Morrow and Seamus Casey were both on the list. Casey is gifted, but a bit on the smaller side, not really what Grier has said they’re looking for. It feels like it could make sense for the Sharks to go after Morrow though. Good offense, decent size, right shot and reportedly has improved his defensive game this year. The cost could be prohibitive, but he seems like he’d be a good fit for our (and probably everyone else’s) prospect… Read more »

