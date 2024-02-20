SJHN Daily: Will Anyone Claim MacDonald? Marleau to Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

Jacob MacDonald was waived today.

Immediately, this opens up a roster spot for Givani Smith’s activation off IR.

Considering the San Jose Sharks’ next game isn’t until Saturday though, the timing might seem curious. There are no roster limits for practices, so they could’ve keep both Smith and MacDonald.

However, if MacDonald clears waivers now, he will be able to help the San Jose Barracuda with their playoff push on Wednesday and Friday. The Cuda have home games against the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Abbotsford Canucks.

MacDonald has had a productive season with the Sharks, alternating between wing and defenseman, while scoring six goals and seven points in just 22 games. Historically, he’s also an elite AHL blueliner: He led all defensemen in that league in goals in 2017-18 and 2019-20.

Chances are, the 30-year-old’s production is an outlier at this level, but could another NHL team use MacDonald’s versatility? A skater who’s both a credible seventh defenseman and 13th forward, at the veteran’s minimum, could be tempting.

“I’m not sure. Probably not,” one NHL scout from outside of the San Jose Sharks organization told San Jose Hockey Now.

If MacDonald clears, he could be back with the Sharks after the Trade Deadline.

