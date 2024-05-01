San Jose Sharks
Sharks Head Coach Search: A Couple Juicy Tidbits, a Dark Horse Candidate? (+)
It appears to be early in the San Jose Sharks’ search for their next head coach.
But regardless, San Jose Hockey Now has picked up a few interesting tidbits.
I can say two, I would say likelier candidates, have yet to hear from the Sharks, suggesting that we’re still early in the process. I’d be surprised if San Jose didn’t talk to either candidate.
More specifically, league sources have shared some thoughts, good and bad, about other likely candidates. A source also put his support behind a real dark horse name.
